The Chicago Bulls have reached an agreement with Patrick Williams on a five-year, $90 million deal, according to Shams Charania. Williams was set to be a restricted free agent this summer, but a new rule allows teams to negotiate with their own free agents once the Finals come to an end.

Williams, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 10 points and 3.9 rebounds last season, while shooting 39.9% from behind the arc. He was limited to just 43 games, however, due to a foot injury that required season-ending surgery in February. Bulls general manager Arturas Karnisovas told reporters on draft night earlier this month that Williams is expected to be healthy by training camp.

Though Williams has not become the caliber of player you might hope for with a top-four pick, he's proven to be a very solid 3-and-D wing when he can stay healthy. At 6-foot-7 he can capably guard multiple positions and has never shot below 39.1% on 3-pointers in his career. The $90 million price tag might raise a few eyebrows, but that's the going rate these days for reliable role players. With the salary cap set to rise over the next few years, it might even end up being a real bargain if Williams can expand his offensive game.

After trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey earlier this month, it's clear that the Bulls are, finally, looking toward the future. At some point soon, DeMar DeRozan (an unrestricted free agent this summer), Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic may follow Caruso out the door.

If and when those departures happen, it will be time for a youth movement in Chicago, and Williams will play a leading role alongside Coby White, Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu and new addition Matas Buzelis, whom they drafted with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. All four of them are 24 years old or younger.