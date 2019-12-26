NFL Week 17 QB Rankings: Bills need more consistency from Josh Allen to make a deep playoff run

The Buffalo Bills are a good football team. I don't need to tell you this. You already know this. After all, the Bills have already clinched a playoff berth. With one regular-season game remaining on the calendar, they're sitting at 10-5 with the league's eighth-best point differential. By DVOA, they're the league's 11th-best team. Their defense is ranked fifth in DVOA. Even oft-maligned second-year quarterback Josh Allen has shown signs of progress. You get the point. The Bills are good.

But if the Bills are going to do more than merely make an appearance in the postseason -- if they're going to win their first playoff game since 1995 -- they need more from Allen. They don't need more spectacular plays from their strong-armed, athletic quarterback. They get enough of those. They need fewer negative plays. Put another way, they need more consistency out of him come January.

What makes Allen such a tantalizing player is that he's capable of making the kind of jaw-dropping plays we associate with someone like Patrick Mahomes. What makes Allen such a frustrating player is that in between those jaw-dropping plays, which he can make as both a passer and a runner, he makes the kind of mistakes that we associate with someone like, say, Mitchell Trubisky.

The full spectrum of Josh Allen was on display this past weekend. In their seven-point loss to the Patriots, which marks the second time this season the Bills have hung tight with the Patriots but have ultimately come up a buck short, Allen completed 13 of his 26 pass attempts for 208 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 102.7 passer rating. Against the league's best defense, that's a strong statistical performance -- or at the very least, better than most of us assumed he'd manage. But again, the game was a microcosm of the Josh Allen experience. On a throw to throw basis, he was mostly either great or bad. There was rarely a middle ground.

There was lots of bad -- everything he did in the first half until the final moments. His miss to a wide-open Cole Beasley on a short-range throw that would've given the Bills a third-down conversion in a key area of the field stands out, because it's a glaring miss.

NFL Game Pass

The switch flipped late in the half when Allen dropped a 33-yard perfectly weighted dime into Dawson Knox's hands to set up the Bills for their first touchdown. It's as perfect a throw can get.

NFL Game Pass

But early in third quarter, Allen missed what very well could've been a huge touchdown and definitely would've been a third-down conversion. He had John Brown running over the middle with all defenders out of range. Brown was open from the get-go. But from the onset of the play, Allen locked onto Cole Beasley at the bottom of the screen. He did not throw the ball to Brown.

NFL Game Pass

In case it wasn't already clear how open Brown was:

NFL Game Pass

On the next possession, Allen made one of the best throws of the season -- it was Mahomes-esque -- for a go-ahead 53-yard touchdown. It was out of this world, the kind of throw that doesn't seem like it should be within the range of possibilities for a human being.

NFL Game Pass

But Allen still had one final mistake in him. With a chance to tie the game in the final moments, Allen had Knox open for a touchdown on second-and-goal. He sailed the throw.

NFL Game Pass

On third-and-goal, Allen took a sack. On fourth-and-goal, he was forced to throw up a prayer. It fell incomplete. The Bills lost.

Because of how close the Bills came to beating the Patriots (or at least forcing overtime), the main takeaway from the game was that the Bills are going to be a tough out in the playoffs and very well might manage to win a playoff game. It's entirely true. I'm not refuting any of that.

But the key in all of this remains Allen. We know the Bills' defense is good. But Allen (who, again, has improved this season!) is the unknown.

The thing is, the Bills don't need Allen to be Superman. They just need him to be more consistent. They need to eliminate some of those ugly plays. The good news for the Bills is that Allen has already managed to eliminate some of the ugly. Since his three-interception debacle against the Patriots in Week 4, Allen has thrown only three interceptions in 11 games. Now what they need him to do is eliminate the negative plays that don't end in turnovers, but can be characterized as missed opportunities. Whether he can do that remains to be seen. But if he can, the Bills will likely snap their playoff losing streak -- this year or in the wars to come.

In this week's edition of quarterback power rankings, Allen remains in the middle of the pack, which to be completely honest, is far higher than I ever thought he'd get this season. Before we get to the full rankings, a reminder of the rules:

One quarterback per team. Whichever quarterback started in Week 16 will be the quarterback selected.

Whichever quarterback started in Week 16 will be the quarterback selected. Recent success matters more than past success . These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week.

. These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week. But reputation and history do matter, because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost.

because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost. There's more to the rankings than wins and losses. Wins are not a quarterback stat. While we're definitely taking into account wins and losses, it's not the only thing that matters. You'll see a ton of other stats listed -- like DYAR, DVOA, total QBR, and completion percentage above expectation. For an explainer on those stats, click right here and here. Yes, the eye test matters too.

Onto the rankings.