An historic month for Oklahoma basketball -- with wins over four top-10 teams, the most by a team in nearly 50 years -- culminated Saturday with a 66-61 home win over No. 9 Alabama. Now the Sooners' stock is soaring to new heights. In Monday's updated AP Top 25 college basketball rankings, they moved up 15 spots from No. 24 to No. 9, the biggest jump among all teams this week and the biggest jump for OU in program history.
It's the highest AP ranking for the program since the early days of the one-and-done Trae Young season, when OU began that year 14-2 before slumping late and narrowly earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. And it comes only a week after OU first busted into the rankings on the season, highlighting one of the swiftest rises for a team in recent memory. It has now won three consecutive games, all against top-10 foes.
On the receiving end of OU's last demonstration of championship mettle, Alabama did not pay a big price. The Tide fell just one spot, to No. 10. Meanwhile, Ohio State joined OU as one of two teams to move into the top 10, as it leapt from No. 13 to 7.
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Houston
6. Texas
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Oklahoma
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Illinois
13. Texas Tech
14. Virginia
15. Creighton
16. Virginia Tech
17. West Virginia
18. Missouri
19. Wisconsin
20. Florida State
21. UCLA
22. Florida
23. Kansas
24. Purdue
25. Drake
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola of Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.