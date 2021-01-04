Like everything else in this college football season, the bowl season was an adventure. There were 42 bowl games originally scheduled and one added after the season started, but ultimately, only 25 were played. All but four of the 18 cancellations came before those games' matchups were announced.

COVID-19 problems canceled the Frisco, Gasparilla, Music City and Texas bowls after their teams had been announced. That kicked out two of the four SEC teams that got bowl bids despite records of 3-7 or worse. A third, Tennessee, had to drop out of the Liberty Bowl; however, it was replaced by Army West Point.

No. 15 Iowa was the only ranked team to have its bowl canceled. The Hawkeyes were to play Missouri in the Music City Bowl, but the Tigers could not play due to COVID-19. The only other team of note that ended up not getting to play in a bowl was UAB, the Conference USA champions. The Blazers were originally scheduled for the Gasparilla Bowl, but South Carolina had to drop out.

One of the unique things about this bowl season is that, for many teams, these were their first nonconference games. The SEC, Big Ten and MAC did not play any nonconference games during the regular season. Colorado played the only nonconference game the Pac-12 allowed.

Normally, I tell you not to read too much into bowl results outside of the College Football Playoff because you never know what you are going to get from teams in bowl games. Different attitudes toward the games and roster changes due to opt-outs and other things mean you are not always seeing the best of the teams in these games. That is probably truer than ever this season, but when these are the only nonconference games many teams are playing, it is hard to not judge teams by how they performed.

The Big 12 had a banner year, sweeping its five games. The MAC also had a perfect bowl season. On the other hand, Conference USA and the ACC had bowl seasons to forget.

Here is a breakdown of how each conference performed and what was expected based on the odds for each bowl game.