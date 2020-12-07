As we wind down the regular season and turn our attention to the College Football Playoff and Bowl Season, this past weekend's action has led to some shakeups at the top of the CBS Spots 127, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team in 2020. Alabama is holding strong at No. 1 followed by Notre Dame at No. 2, but Clemson has jumped ahead of Ohio State for No. 3.

The Tigers finished their regular season with a 45-10 win against Virginia Tech that clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame. Both teams will have this upcoming weekend off to prepare for the rematch of the double-overtime instant classic we saw in South Bend, Indiana. last month. Ohio State didn't fall too far, taking over the No. 4 position, but there was another swap just behind the Buckeyes with Texas A&M jumping ahead of Florida for the No. 5 spot.

While some rankings had kept the Aggies ahead of the Gators for head-to-head reasons, our voters long preferred the offensive dominance seen by Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and the rest of those Florida skill players even after the loss in College Station, Texas. Saturday saw Texas A&M look very impressive in a win at Auburn while Florida was a slow to start but cruised to a win at Tennessee.

Further down in the rankings, the Pac-12 took a big hit after losses by Oregon and Washington, leaving USC and Colorado as the lone undefeated teams in the conference. BYU predictably fell from the top 10 down to No. 14 after its loss at Coastal Carolina, which moved up a couple of spots to No. 11 after the win. For more on the biggest week-to-week adjustments, check out the Mover's Report below.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-127 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Alabama 9-0 1 2 Notre Dame 10-0 2 3 Clemson 9-1 4 4 Ohio State 5-0 3 5 Texas A&M 7-1 6 6 Florida 8-1 5 7 Cincinnati

8-0 7 8 Indiana 6-1 9 9 Miami 8-1 11 10 Oklahoma 7-2 10 11 Coastal Carolina 10-0 14 12 Iowa State 8-2 13 13 Georgia 6-2 12 14 BYU 9-1 8 15 USC 4-0 16 16 Northwestern 5-1 15 17 Louisiana 9-1 21 18 Tulsa

6-1 23 19 Iowa

5-2 24 20 Colorado

4-0 25 21 North Carolina 7-3 26 22 Texas 6-3 30 23 Wisconsin 2-2 19 24 Libertty

9-1 29 25 Marshall 7-1 17

Biggest movers

No. 22 Texas (+8): Tom Herman might have heard everyone talking about Texas and Urban Meyer because the Longhorns offense got loose on Saturday in a blowout win at Kansas State. Bijan Robinson, the five-star all purpose back who was the prized prospect from Herman's 2020 recruiting class, totaled more than 200 all-purpose yards on just 12 touches as Texas, for a week at least, sparked a more positive reaction from the voters.

Tom Herman might have heard everyone talking about Texas and Urban Meyer because the Longhorns offense got loose on Saturday in a blowout win at Kansas State. Bijan Robinson, the five-star all purpose back who was the prized prospect from Herman's 2020 recruiting class, totaled more than 200 all-purpose yards on just 12 touches as Texas, for a week at least, sparked a more positive reaction from the voters. No. 27 NC State (+8): The Wolfpack closed out their regular season with a 10-point win against Georgia Tech to finish 8-3. That record includes wins over Virginia, Wake Forest, Pitt and Liberty, all teams with .500 records or better, as well as a 44-41 shootout loss to top-10 Miami. In a year that was challenging for its delayed start due to a COVID-19 pause and an early season injury to starting quarterback Devin Leary, NC State found ways to win close games with better execution and now sees the rankings boost that comes with having one of the best records in the country.

The Wolfpack closed out their regular season with a 10-point win against Georgia Tech to finish 8-3. That record includes wins over Virginia, Wake Forest, Pitt and Liberty, all teams with .500 records or better, as well as a 44-41 shootout loss to top-10 Miami. In a year that was challenging for its delayed start due to a COVID-19 pause and an early season injury to starting quarterback Devin Leary, NC State found ways to win close games with better execution and now sees the rankings boost that comes with having one of the best records in the country. No. 18 Tulsa, No. 19 Iowa, No. 20 Colorado (+5): The collection of voters is large enough to create some consensus opinions as to how teams stack up against each other, but this week's balloting resulted in a very interesting move up for this trio of teams. Tulsa, Iowa and Colorado checked in at No. 23, No. 24 and No. 25 last week and the reshuffling above them -- which included losses by Oregon, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Washington and Marshall -- contributed to a five-spot jump for all three teams. Not enough opinions have changed in terms of how these teams stack up against each other, though, as they remain in the same order, just a handful of spots higher in the rankings.

The collection of voters is large enough to create some consensus opinions as to how teams stack up against each other, but this week's balloting resulted in a very interesting move up for this trio of teams. Tulsa, Iowa and Colorado checked in at No. 23, No. 24 and No. 25 last week and the reshuffling above them -- which included losses by Oregon, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Washington and Marshall -- contributed to a five-spot jump for all three teams. Not enough opinions have changed in terms of how these teams stack up against each other, though, as they remain in the same order, just a handful of spots higher in the rankings. No. 28 Oklahoma State (-8): A close defeat at the hands of TCU has bounced the Cowboys from the top 25, leaving Oklahoma State's status in the rankings mostly a result of early-season wins against Tulsa and Iowa State.

A close defeat at the hands of TCU has bounced the Cowboys from the top 25, leaving Oklahoma State's status in the rankings mostly a result of early-season wins against Tulsa and Iowa State. No. 25 Marshall (-9): A stunning shutout loss at Rice brings Marshall's slow-but-steady move up the rankings, which has been ongoing throughout its 7-0 start to the season, to a close. The impressive nature of those seven wins are keeping the Thundering Herd in the top 25 but just barely, with the aforementioned NC State and Oklahoma State nearby.

A stunning shutout loss at Rice brings Marshall's slow-but-steady move up the rankings, which has been ongoing throughout its 7-0 start to the season, to a close. The impressive nature of those seven wins are keeping the Thundering Herd in the top 25 but just barely, with the aforementioned NC State and Oklahoma State nearby. No. 30 Washington (-12) : After being one of the biggest movers up last week, the Huskies tumble to the edge of the top 30 after a home loss to Stanford. It's a quick hook for those teams that jump up in the rankings with few results. We don't always see it in early December, but since the Pac-12 is only a month into its season that's the case with Washington.

: After being one of the biggest movers up last week, the Huskies tumble to the edge of the top 30 after a home loss to Stanford. It's a quick hook for those teams that jump up in the rankings with few results. We don't always see it in early December, but since the Pac-12 is only a month into its season that's the case with Washington. No. 36 Oregon (-14): Two straight losses for the Ducks and our voters are going to go find a new pond. A fourth down stop by Cal's defense and two Oregon fumbles in the fourth quarter kept Oregon from a much-needed bounce back win after the rivalry game loss to Oregon State.

