Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 29-June 4). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
@
|
@
|2
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
|5
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|6
|7
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|8
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|9
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|10
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|12
B. Miller SP LAD Bobby Miller SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|13
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|14
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
@
|
@
|15
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|16
|17
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|20
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|21
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|22
|23
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
@
|
@
|24
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
@
|26
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|27
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|28
|29
|30
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|31
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|32
B. Bielak SP HOU Brandon Bielak SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|33
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|34
K. Kauffmann SP COL Karl Kauffmann SP COL
|
@
|
@