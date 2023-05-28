nathan-eovaldi.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 29-June 4). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
BOS
Boston
2
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
3
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
4
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
5
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
6
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
Advisable in most cases
7
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
8
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
SD
San Diego
9
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
DET
Detroit
10
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
SF
San Francisco
11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
12
B. Miller SP LAD Bobby Miller SP LAD
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
14
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
BOS
Boston
Better left for points leagues
15
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
16
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
17
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
18
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
ARI
Arizona
No thanks
19
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
20
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
21
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
22
B. Lively RP CIN Ben Lively RP CIN
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
23
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
HOU
Houston
24
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
KC
Kansas City
26
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
27
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
WAS
Washington
28
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
29
R. Hill SP PIT Rich Hill SP PIT
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
30
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
31
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
32
B. Bielak SP HOU Brandon Bielak SP HOU
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
33
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
34
K. Kauffmann SP COL Karl Kauffmann SP COL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
KC
Kansas City