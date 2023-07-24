Training camp is upon us, which means many of you are finally ready to start your Fantasy Football prep. With that in mind, let's prepare you with what to look for over the next few weeks.

Here are 10 things we're keeping an eye on during training camp, including injuries to monitor, impact of coaching changes, players who have changed teams, backfield battles and rookies to watch. We want to make sure you're ready for your Draft Day.

So start studying now. Pay attention to the news. And stick with us at CBS Sports because, as always, we're prepared to make you a Fantasy Football Champion.

1. Injuries to monitor

We're already seeing players put on the PUP and Active/NFI lists at the start of training camp, which is important but not necessarily something to panic about. Remember, players put on these lists can come off at any point in training camp, and we should only be concerned if a player starts the regular season on the PUP list. In that scenario, the player would then be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season before resuming practice and/or joining the official lineup.

Here are the players currently on the PUP and Active/NFI lists:

-Breece Hall (knee)

-J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed)

-Kendre Miller (knee)

-Chase Claypool (undisclosed)

-Marvin Jones (undisclosed)

-Randall Cobb (ankle)

-Marquise Goodwin (illness)

-A.T. Perry (undisclosed)

-K.J. Hamler (pectoral)

-C.J. Uzomah (leg)

-Hendon Hooker (knee)

The two who matter the most here are Hall and Dobbins. For Hall, coming off last year's torn ACL, being placed on the PUP list isn't a surprise. We hope he's ready for Week 1, but I'm nervous to draft him in the first three rounds. Running backs coming off a torn ACL tend to struggle in their first year back from the injury, and Hall could be a bust if drafted too soon.

Dobbins was in that scenario last year and struggled following his torn ACL in 2021. It's a surprise that he's on the PUP list now, but all reports indicate the Ravens are just being cautious with their lead running back. Keep an eye on Dobbins' health, and if he's fine early in training camp then he's worth drafting as early as Round 4.

We got some good news on a few players avoiding the PUP list, including Javonte Williams (knee), Rashod Bateman (foot) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). Williams, who is coming off last year's torn ACL, appears on track for Week 1.

While I still have reservations about his outlook this year because of the timeline of his injury, you can gamble on Williams as early as Round 5. And I still like the potential for Samaje Perine this season in tandem with Williams, but Perine's ceiling is clearly lower now that Williams is ready to go.

Bateman will compete with Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. to be the No. 1 receiver in Baltimore (No. 2 target behind Mark Andrews). Early reports indicate Flowers looks like the best of this trio, but Bateman has the longest track record with Lamar Jackson. I wouldn't draft any Baltimore receiver before Round 8, but one of these guys could emerge as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues with enough targets.

It's nice that Garoppolo is healthy for training camp, and we'll see how he does in his first year as the starter for Las Vegas. But his main responsibility is keeping Davante Adams as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver and helping Jakobi Meyers and the rest of the Raiders offense make plays. You'll only use Garoppolo as a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

And, since practice has started for a few teams already, we have two injuries to keep an eye on now with Amari Cooper (undisclosed) and Kadarius Toney (knee). Cooper reportedly suffered a minor tweak to his leg and is considered day-to-day. Hopefully, he's back at practice soon, and Cooper should be the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. He's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in all leagues.

For Toney, this is a concerning development for the oft-injured wideout. He has the potential to be the No. 1 receiver in Kansas City, but he's played just 19 games in two seasons for the Chiefs and Giants. Skyy Moore is the first receiver I would draft for Kansas City this year, but the earliest I would select him is Round 8. I'm worried that Toney will once again be a bust in 2023.

2. Old faces in new places

Let's take a look at some of the prominent players who changed teams this offseason.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers (Jets), Derek Carr (Saints), Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders), Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers)

Rodgers has the best chance of this group to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and hopefully he rebounds from his down 2022 campaign with the Packers. With the Jets, Rodgers has a quality receiving corps led by Garrett Wilson, and Rodgers could be a steal with a late-round pick. Even though he's 39 now, Rodgers could end up like Peyton Manning when he went to Denver or Tom Brady when he went to Tampa Bay as an older quarterback who performed well in the twilight of his career.

Running back: Miles Sanders (Panthers), David Montgomery (Lions), D'Andre Swift (Eagles), Rashaad Penny (Eagles), Samaje Perine (Broncos), Jamaal Williams (Saints), Damien Harris (Bills), Devin Singletary (Texans), James Robinson (Giants), Melvin Gordon (Ravens)

Of these guys, the ones who should make the biggest impact are Sanders, Montgomery and either Swift or Penny. Sanders is worth drafting as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues, and he should be a three-down running back in Carolina.

Montgomery will share touches with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, but Montgomery should lead the Lions in carries and rushing touchdowns. Remember, Williams led the NFL last year in rushing touchdowns with 17 in Detroit, and Montgomery is now in that same role. He's worth drafting as early as Round 5.

The Eagles running back battle is worth watching closely since the winner could be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. I hope Swift is the starter in Philadelphia and that he stays healthy, and you can gamble on Swift as early as Round 6. But it's also a good idea to take a flier on Penny as early as Round 9, and he could be one of the better steals of the draft if he wins the job.

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins (Titans), Elijah Moore (Browns), Brandin Cooks (Cowboys), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots), Odell Beckham Jr. (Ravens), Jakobi Meyers (Raiders), Allen Lazard (Jets), Adam Thielen (Panthers), D.J. Chark (Panthers), Parris Campbell (Giants)

Hopkins will hopefully continue to thrive in Tennessee, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4. The positives for Hopkins are he was still playing at an elite level with the Cardinals last year, he should dominate targets from Ryan Tannehill, and he's being reunited with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who called plays for Hopkins in his final season in Houston in 2019.

The negatives for Hopkins are he's 31, Tennessee is a low-volume passing offense and the Titans have a terrible track record with veteran receivers, including Randy Moss, Julio Jones and Andre Johnson. None of them had a notable production output during their time with the team.

One of my favorite receivers on this list is Moore, who should do well moving from the Jets to the Browns. Moore should be the No. 2 receiver opposite Amari Cooper, and I expect Moore to have a third-year breakout in 2023. He's worth drafting as early as Round 8.

Tight end: Darren Waller, Mike Gesicki, Irv Smith Jr.

Gesicki and Smith are worth drafting with late-round picks if you're inclined to draft two tight ends. But I expect Waller to remain an elite Fantasy option moving from the Raiders to the Giants.

The Giants have added almost every slot receiver in free agency this offseason -- Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder -- to go with Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard. They don't have much size, and Waller should be a standout target for Daniel Jones. Right now, I would draft Waller as the No. 5 tight end in Round 6, behind Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts. But I wouldn't be surprised that if Waller stays healthy he's the No. 3 tight end this year.

3. Rookies to watch

Here are the rookies who have a chance to make an impact this year.

Quarterback: Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud

Richardson is the headliner for Fantasy managers, and he could be a No. 1 quarterback this year. He has the potential to become the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards, joining Michael Vick (2006), Lamar Jackson (2019 and 2020) and Justin Fields (2022). And if Richardson comes close to 2,500 passing yards then he has top-five upside depending on his touchdowns and turnovers. He's worth drafting as early as Round 7.

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zach Charbonnet, De'Von Achane, Rocshon Johnson, Tank Bigsby, Kendre Miller, Tyjae Spears, Israel Abanikanda, Chase Brown

Robinson should be a star, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 1. He's an elite prospect, and he landed in the right spot with the Falcons, who led the NFL in rushing attempts in 2022 with 559. He's also a standout receiver, and I like Robinson as the No. 3 running back in PPR behind only Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler.

Gibbs also has the potential to be a No. 1 running back in PPR, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4. He's replacing D'Andre Swift in Detroit, who despite his flaws, was still No. 10 in running back targets and No. 12 in receptions. Gibbs, if he proves to be better than Swift and stays healthy, could be an elite receiving option for the Lions.

And keep an eye on Bigsby and Johnson with late-round picks. They are two of my favorite sleepers this year.

Wide receiver: Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Jonathan Mingo, Nathaniel Dell, Josh Downs, Jayden Reed, Marvin Mims, Rashee Rice, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman, Michael Wilson, Puka Nacua

Addison, Smith-Njigba, Johnston and Flowers could be impact players right away. Addison steps into a prominent role with the Vikings opposite Justin Jefferson, and he has the chance for 100-plus targets in his rookie campaign. He's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in all leagues.

Smith-Njigba will be the No. 3 receiver in Seattle behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but he can still make plays for Geno Smith. Smith-Njigba might surprise us all by leading the Seahawks in receptions, and he's worth drafting in Round 9.

I would draft Johnston in the same range, even though he's the third receiver for the Chargers behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Johnston has league-winning upside being paired with Justin Herbert, especially if Allen or Williams were to get hurt.

Tight end: Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Michael Mayer, Luke Musgrave

It's hard to trust rookie tight ends, but Kincaid and LaPorta are in great spots. Kincaid is expected to be the third target for Josh Allen behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and he could thrive as a big slot receiver in Buffalo. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option.

LaPorta might end up second on the Lions in targets behind Amon-Ra St. Brown for the first six games while Jameson Williams is suspended. And then we'll see what happens when Williams returns. If you're inclined to draft two tight ends then LaPorta is worth a late-round flier in all formats.

4. New quarterbacks

Let's take a look at the new starting quarterbacks this season.

-Anthony Richardson (Colts)

-Aaron Rodgers (Jets)

-Jordan Love (Packers)

-Bryce Young (Panthers)

-C.J. Stroud (Texans)

-Sam Howell (Commanders)

-Derek Carr (Saints)

-Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders)

-Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers)

Richardson has top-10 upside, and Rodgers could be a surprise veteran. But I'm curious to see how Love, Young, Stroud and Howell perform this year.

Love steps into the starting role for the Packers with Rodgers gone, and he could be a nice surprise. Green Bay has a young receiving corps with plenty of upside, led by Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and Matt LaFleur's system could make Love a solid starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft from Alabama, has a lot of room to grow in Carolina. But his accuracy and play-making ability should be evident right away, and he should be able to start in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues at some point during the season.

The same goes for Stroud, who ended up in a good spot with the Texans. I'm intrigued by the receiving corps in Houston, which is led by potential third-year breakout Nico Collins, and Stroud might end up starting for Fantasy managers sooner than you think.

As for Howell, if he can beat out Jacoby Brissett for the starting job in Washington, he might have the highest upside of this group. His receiving corps is solid with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson, and Howell might be a surprise rusher after he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021.

5. Backfield question marks

There are several backfields worth watching in training camp. The winner of these competitions could matter in a big way this year.

Buffalo: James Cook and Damien Harris

Nyheim Hines (knee) is expected to miss the season after getting hurt prior to training camp, and we'll see what the Bills do to replace him. Latavius Murray is also on the roster, but Cook should be the lead running back in Buffalo this year. Harris could have a bigger role than expected, but Cook could be a breakout Fantasy running back. He's worth drafting as early as Round 5, and Harris is a good late-round flier in all leagues.

Miami: Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane

Barring a training camp addition to this backfield, the Dolphins will likely have Wilson and Mostert share the majority of carries when both are healthy, with Achane mixing in as well. Where Achane has a chance to stand out is the passing game and being a gadget player on offense in Miami. Based on expected Average Draft Position, Wilson is my favorite Dolphins running back to draft because he usually goes last.

Jets: Breece Hall, Israel Abanikanda, Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight

We know Hall is the starter for the Jets when healthy, but this post is more about the backups. Should Hall miss any time during the regular season then it will be interesting to see what the Jets do to replace him. I hope Abanikanda wins the No. 2 job, and I have been drafting him with a late-round flier in all leagues. But Carter and Knight will remain in the mix, and you want to see who ends up second on the depth chart since Hall is on the PUP list.

Chiefs: Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

We expect Pacheco to be the starter for the Chiefs, but McKinnon will have a prominent role in the passing game. But you also shouldn't forget about Edwards-Helaire, even if it feels like the Chiefs are done with him. While they didn't pick up his fifth-year option, he's still going to compete for touches and might prove to be better than Pacheco. I'm drafting Pacheco in Round 6 in all leagues, and McKinnon is a good late-round pick in PPR. But I'm also taking a flier on Edwards-Helaire as well since he could have a bigger role than you might expect.

Eagles: D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny

This will be one of my favorite training camp battles to watch because the winner of this competition could become a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Granted, it might be a short-term situation given the injury history for both guys, and I hope Swift can take advantage of this opportunity. I'm drafting Swift in Round 6, and Penny is someone to target in Round 9. And, should either one get hurt in training camp, then keep an eye on Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott since both could be sleepers this year.

Bears: Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Rocshon Johnson

I hope Herbert wins the starting job for the Bears now that David Montgomery is in Detroit, and I like the setup for this Chicago backfield with what should be an improved passing game. Herbert is worth drafting as early as Round 6 in all leagues. I prefer to take a flier on Johnson over Foreman as the No. 2 Bears running back, and Johnson might surprise us as the best Chicago running back this season.

Lions: David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs

The roles for Montgomery and Gibbs should be defined unless Gibbs proves that he needs more touches on first and second down. But Montgomery should handle the bulk of the carries and work at the goal line, and Gibbs should work in the passing game. In PPR, I like Gibbs as a low-end No. 1 running back in all leagues, and I would draft him in Round 4. Montgomery is worth drafting in Round 6 in all formats, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.

Vikings: Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride and Kene Nwangwu

Mattison is expected to be the starter with Dalvin Cook no longer in Minnesota, but we want to see who is No. 2 on the depth chart. And Mattison is worth drafting in Round 4 in the majority of leagues. Chandler is expected to be the No. 2 running back in training camp, but keep an eye on McBride and Nwangwu. For now, take a flier on Chandler with a late-round pick in all leagues, but I'm excited to see what McBride can do if given a chance at increased touches.

Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet

Walker should be the starter to open the season, but Charbonnet should have the chance to push him for playing time. And if this backfield becomes an even split then you'll likely regret drafting Walker in the first four rounds. I'm fine with Walker in Round 5 or later, and I love drafting Charbonnet as early as Round 9. If he somehow wins the starting job then he could be a league winner for Fantasy managers.

Commanders: Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr.

This is another backfield that should have defined roles. Robinson should get the majority of carries and goal-line opportunities, with Gibson also in the mix. And Gibson should be on the field for most passing downs. In PPR, I'm drafting Gibson first, and I'm looking for him in Round 7. He should benefit under new offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. And Robinson should be better in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 6.

6. What about the holdouts?

At the start of training camp for the Raiders, we got the report from the NFL Network that Josh Jacobs has left Las Vegas and "doesn't plan to return anytime soon." That doesn't sound promising.

Meanwhile, it doesn't sound like Saquon Barkley will report to the Giants during training camp. Both running backs are unhappy playing on the franchise tag, and we know all running backs are frustrated with their contract situation.

We'll see what happens as we get closer to Week 1, but for now, you shouldn't panic. It would be a surprise if Jacobs and Barkley missed regular-season games. While I did drop Barkley into Round 2, I think both running backs are worth drafting in the first 15 overall picks in the majority of leagues.

For the Raiders, if you want the backup to Jacobs, I would take a flier on Zamir White. He barely played as a rookie, but early reports indicate he's ready for a bigger role in Year 2, even if Jacobs is with the team.

For the Giants, it's a crowded depth chart behind Barkley with Matt Breida, Eric Gray, James Robinson and Gary Brightwell. This is something to watch in training camp, and I hope Gray, who is a fifth-round rookie from Oklahoma, stands out from the group. He's the one I would target with a late-round pick in all leagues.

7. What about the remaining free agents?

At the start of training camp, there are still some big-name running backs remaining in free agency, including Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt. All four could sign somewhere prior to Week 1 and ruin some backfields.

Cook has been rumored to Miami, New England and the Jets, and all three destinations make sense. With the Dolphins, Cook would be the lead running back right away, and he could remain a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Miami. The Patriots would use Cook in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson, and I would hate this scenario since I like Stevenson as a breakout candidate. In New York, Cook would share touches with Breece Hall, and this would likely indicate Hall needs more time in his recovery.

For Elliott, it feels like we're waiting for him to re-sign with Dallas. That makes sense since the backups behind Tony Pollard (Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Deuce Vaughn) aren't very inspiring, and Elliott could still have a role in short-yardage situations and spell Pollard at times. I would still draft Pollard in Round 2 in this scenario, and Elliott would be worth a pick in Round 9.

Fournette had a workout with the Patriots last week, and we'll see if he signs in New England. He would be the No. 2 running back behind Stevenson, and this wouldn't crush Stevenson's upside. Fournette would be a late-round flier at best with the Patriots, and it would limit any chance Pierre Strong Jr. or Ty Montgomery have to be PPR sleepers.

As for Hunt, there hasn't been any news about him -- he could be waiting for the right opportunity. For now, he's worth drafting with a late-round flier in all leagues in case he signs with a team prior to Week 1.

8. What new head coaches matter?

Here are the new head coaches for this season.

-Frank Reich, Carolina

-Sean Payton, Denver

-DeMeco Ryans, Houston

-Shane Steichen, Indianapolis

-Jonathan Gannon, Arizona

Payton should make the biggest impact with the Broncos, who were a mess last season under Nathaniel Hackett. The addition of Payton should help Russell Wilson and give Jerry Jeudy the chance for a breakout campaign, as well as boost the value for Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.

I like the addition of Steichen for the Colts, especially the marriage with Anthony Richardson. Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles the past two seasons, and he helped make Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate. Philadelphia also had a strong rushing attack, which bodes well for a Jonathan Taylor rebound campaign.

Reich should help the young offense in Carolina, especially the development of Bryce Young. And Reich's offense should benefit Miles Sanders, especially if Sanders is more involved in the passing game than he was in Philadelphia.

For Ryans and Gannon, both are defensive coaches, but I like that Ryans brought former San Francisco passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik with him from the 49ers. We should see plenty of yards after the catch in Houston, which should bode well for the receivers there.

Drew Petzing is the new offensive coordinator in Arizona, and how he does likely will be based on the health of Kyler Murray (ACL). If Murray is ready for Week 1 then this offense should be successful. But I'm sure Petzing will do fine at getting the ball to James Conner and Marquise Brown.

9. What about the new offensive coordinators?

Here are the new offensive coordinators for this season on teams without new head coaches.

-Todd Monken, Baltimore

-Bill O'Brien, New England

-Nathaniel Hackett, Jets

-Mike LaFleur, Rams

-Kellen Moore, Chargers

-Brian Johnson, Philadelphia

-Dave Canales, Tampa Bay

-Tim Kelly, Tennessee

-Eric Bieniemy, Washington

My favorite coordinators on this list are Monken, Moore and Bienemy. LaFleur is stuck with an offensive head coach in Sean McVay, and we'll find out if Johnson or Nick Sirianni will call plays in Philadelphia. With the Jets, Hackett feels like he will defer to Aaron Rodgers, especially since the two were tied together in Green Bay.

O'Brien is a huge improvement for the Patriots after the disaster last season when Joe Judge and Matt Patricia were in charge of the offense, but there isn't much talent to work with in New England. Canales inherits a Tampa Bay offense led by Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, which isn't inspiring. And Kelly might have some new wrinkles for Tennessee's offense, but you should still expect a run-heavy approach with Derrick Henry, even with DeAndre Hopkins now in town.

For Monken, Moore and Bienemy, I expect these offenses to have good situations for Fantasy managers. Monken should bring out the best in Lamar Jackson as a passer, and the run game should remain strong for the Ravens. Moore should bring a more up-tempo style to the Chargers, which is great for Justin Herbert and the weapons in Los Angeles. And Bienemy has some fun options to work with in Washington, especially if Sam Howell can lead the offense with his arm and legs.

10. Who are bounceback candidates to keep an eye on?

Here is a list of bounceback candidates at each position to monitor in training camp. They could end up as league winners if they rebound this season.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray

If Jackson and Tagovailoa stay healthy, they both have the chance to be standout No. 1 Fantasy quarterbacks. Jackson has top-five upside, and Tagovailoa should thrive with arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Watson might never return to the level he played at in Houston, but a full offseason in Cleveland and improved weapons should help him return to Fantasy prominence. And better coaching in Denver should help Wilson bounce back this year.

Murray, if healthy, could be a steal for Fantasy managers since he's going with a late-round pick. Even without DeAndre Hopkins, Murray could still remain a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Running back: Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, J.K. Dobbins, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift

Taylor flopped as the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, but I would still draft him in Round 1 this season. The addition of new coach Shane Steichen and new quarterback Anthony Richardson should help Taylor get back to being a top-five Fantasy running back in all formats.

Harris improved toward the end of last season, but he was a bust for most of the year. The offensive line is better in Pittsburgh, and hopefully the same goes for Kenny Pickett. The only thing that could wreck Harris, barring an injury, is more work than expected for backup Jaylen Warren.

If Dobbins is healthy then I love his setup in Baltimore, and I expect Montgomery to do much better in Detroit than he did in Chicago last season, even if he's sharing touches with Jahmyr Gibbs. As for Swift, if he stays healthy, he's in line for a career year in Philadelphia in 2023.

Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp, Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson, Gabe Davis, Michael Thomas

Health will be the biggest thing for Kupp and Thomas. For Kupp, he was on pace for another huge season last year before an ankle injury in Week 10 ended his campaign. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, Kupp could once again be the No. 1 receiver in all leagues. And Thomas has been limited to 10 games over the past three seasons, but a full year of quality production will be great for Fantasy managers.

Ridley hasn't played since Week 7 of 2021, but he's in a great situation with the Jaguars now and has a quarterback on the rise in Trevor Lawrence. I love drafting Ridley as early as Round 3.

Johnson didn't score a touchdown last year, but he should find the end zone this season and remain a target hog. He's been top seven in wide receiver targets for three years in a row. And Davis should again be the No. 2 target for Josh Allen this year. He was overdrafted last season, but Davis is a steal in Round 7 or later given his upside for the Bills.

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Mike Gesicki, Irv Smith Jr.

Pitts being healthy will be important after he missed the final six games last year with a knee injury, but hopefully this is the season he has a breakout campaign. Waller should also rebound if he's healthy, and I love his move to the Giants.

Freiermuth only scored two touchdowns last year after scoring seven as a rookie in 2021. I like him as the No. 2 receiving option in Pittsburgh behind Johnson, slightly ahead of George Pickens.

Smith (Bengals) and Gesicki (Patriots) have new homes this season, and both should benefit. For Smith, he's in a crowded offense in Cincinnati, but being paired with Joe Burrow is a huge plus. And Gesicki should have the chance to thrive in Bill O'Brien's offense, and he could be a sneaky low-end starter in all leagues this year.