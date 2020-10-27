Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Aiyuk could be the best free agent to add this week at any position with Samuel out, and Aiyuk just had the best game of his young career in Week 7 at New England with six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. He also faces the Seahawks in Week 8, and Seattle allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Aiyuk has also scored at least 12 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. He's worth adding for at least 15% of your remaining FAB budget.

Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 365 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Miller went from a stock down with the Buccaneers adding Antonio Brown to a stock up -- at least for one more week -- with Godwin's finger injury. Godwin will be out in Week 8, but he could return in Week 9. And by Week 9 the Buccaneers will have Brown on the roster. Miller showed his worth in Week 7 at Las Vegas with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games. The Buccaneers have a favorable matchup in Week 8 at the Giants, and Miller could be a low-end starter with the increased opportunity to replace Godwin. Miller is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB as a one-week flier. And Tyler Johnson (1%) is also worth a look in deeper leagues since he's scored in consecutive games prior to Week 8.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Shepard came back from his four-game absence with a toe injury in Week 7 against the Eagles and had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him finish the season as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and he's a borderline starter in Week 8 against Tampa Bay since the Giants will likely be chasing points. Shepard is worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.

Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 233 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 The Eagles' receiving corps is fascinating this week with Jackson out, and we don't know if Jalen Reagor (27% rostered) and Alshon Jeffery (21%) will play. Travis Fulgham is the No. 1 option by far, but Ward could be No. 2 in a great matchup against the Cowboys, who are top five in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If Reagor and Jeffery remain out then Ward could be a borderline starter in all leagues, and he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. I'd also take a flier on Jeffery and Reagor just in case they are back this week or after Philadelphia's bye in Week 9. Ward is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB, and Jeffery and Reagor are worth up to 5%.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN TEN -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 241 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Davis came off the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 7 against Pittsburgh and had a season-high 10 targets. He finished with six catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in every game this season. It's hard to expect consistent production from Davis in a typically low-volume passing offense like the Titans, who also have A.J. Brown and Jonnu Smith to feed. But hopefully Davis can continue to see six-plus targets on a weekly basis (his average is 7.3 for the season), and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 at Cincinnati. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.

Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 292 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 Agholor has quietly become the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders of late, and he comes into Week 8 at Cleveland with at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. Now, Week 7 against Tampa Bay was the lone game where he had more than four targets (he had nine targets for five catches, 107 yards and a touchdown), but maybe more work is coming his way. He will likely be a touchdown-or-bust type of Fantasy receiver, but he's playing well for Carr and could become a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 226 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Jones was a bust prior to Week 7 at Atlanta, and he only had one game with more than nine PPR points in his first five outings. But before facing the Falcons last week, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said they wanted to get Jones more involved. As a result, he had six targets, five catches and 80 yards, and the catches and yards were season highs. We'll see if he can build off that heading into Week 8 against the Colts, because I had high expectations for Jones this year. He's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 25 REYDS 213 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Williams could be in a good spot for the Dolphins if Parker isn't able to play in Week 8 against the Rams. Williams also could develop into the No. 1 receiver for Tagovailoa now that he's starting in Miami. And prior to Miami's bye in Week 7, Williams had a touchdown in three of his past four games. He could be on the rise to close the season and is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 163 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 The Browns have to replace Beckham, who was averaging seven targets a game for the season prior to tearing his ACL in Week 7. Hopefully, we start to see better production from Jarvis Landry, but he's still dealing with hip and rib injuries. Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones (0% rostered) stepped up against the Bengals in Week 7, and both are worth adding in all leagues. Higgins had six catches for 110 yards on six targets to lead the team against Cincinnati, and he has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row. And the Bengals game was Peoples-Jones first productive game in the NFL with three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Higgins is worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB, and Peoples-Jones should be added for 1%.

Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Mims made his NFL debut in Week 7 against Buffalo and had four catches for 42 yards on seven targets. He could be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets in Week 8 at Kansas City with Crowder and Perriman hurt. Even if those guys play, Mims is worth adding in deeper leagues. The Jets should try to feature him as much as possible to see if he can be a starter for them in 2021. I like Mims' future, but he'll be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this year. Still, he's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Marquez Callaway WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI NO -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 The Saints receiving corps was a mess in Week 7 against Carolina with Thomas and Sanders out, but Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith (55%) and Deonte Harris (1% rostered) stepped up to help Drew Brees. And all three could be helpful for Fantasy managers in Week 8 at Chicago if Thomas and Sanders are out again. Callaway, who should be healthy after hurting his leg against the Panthers, would be the top choice since he had eight catches for 75 yards on 10 targets against Carolina. I'd look at Smith next even though he had just four catches for 54 yards on four targets because I trust him more than Harris. But Harris also played well against the Panthers with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Callaway is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB, Smith and Harris are worth 1%, but none of them should be added if it appears like Thomas and Sanders will return in Week 8.