The injury bug bit Fantasy managers again in Week 7, and we're again scrambling to find guys off the waiver wire. Along with four teams on a bye in Week 8 -- Arizona, Houston, Jacksonville and Washington -- we're down several talented players. Thankfully, there are reinforecements to help.
The biggest injuries, of course, occurred at running back. Prior to Week 7, we were already down Aaron Jones (calf), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Miles Sanders (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Nick Chubb (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee), among others. Then we lost Chris Carson (foot), Kenyan Drake (ankle), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Phillip Lindsay (concussion), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (ankle) and Travis Homer (knee) during their games.
With Dalvin Cook (groin) and Mark Ingram (ankle) injured prior to their bye in Week 7, the position is potentially a mess on your Fantasy roster. Some of the top guys to add this week off the waiver wire will be JaMycal Hasty, Gus Edwards and Lamical Perine, as a result.
At wide receiver, Odell Beckham (ACL) was the biggest injury, but we also saw Chris Godwin (finger), Diontae Johnson (ankle), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Tim Patrick (hamstring), N'Keal Harry (head), Russell Gage (knee), DeSean Jackson (ankle) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) get hurt. Factor in the other guys injured prior to Week 7 -- Michael Thomas (ankle), Jamison Crowder (groin), DeVante Parker (groin), Emmanuel Sanders (illness), John Brown (knee), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Allen Lazard (abdomen) -- and the waiver wire at wide receiver should be busy this week.
The prime free agent targets should be Brandon Aiyuk, Scott Miller, Sterling Shepard, Greg Ward, Nelson Agholor, Corey Davis and Rashard Higgins. All of these guys could be impactful players in Week 8 and beyond.
The top tight end options this week include Richard Rodgers, Mike Gesicki, Trey Burton, Gerald Everett and Harrison Bryant. Injuries to Tyler Higbee (hand) and Austin Hooper (appendix) are the main ones we're watching, as well as the status of Dallas Goedert (ankle) with Zach Ertz (ankle) on injured reserve.
And at quarterback, the top priorities this week are Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa. The only major quarterback injury is Andy Dalton (concussion), but he doesn't offer much appeal as a Fantasy quarterback when healthy.
As always, we'll do our best to help replenish your Fantasy roster with injury and bye-week replacements. And we have DST and kicker streaming options as well. We're just past the mid-way point of your Fantasy season, and the waiver wire is so important to making your team a championship contender.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 8 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Andy Dalton (concussion)
- On a bye: Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Gardner Minshew, Kyle Allen
- Priority list: Teddy Bridgewater (63% rostered), Kirk Cousins (44%), Jimmy Garoppolo (38%), Baker Mayfield (43%) and Tua Tagovailoa (47%)
- Check to see if available: Carson Wentz (84% rostered), Joe Burrow (83%) and Derek Carr (66%). Wentz (vs. DAL) and Burrow (vs. TEN) are must-start quarterbacks this week and potentially the rest of the season. Carr (at CLE) is a borderline starter this week but has played himself into the discussion of being a weekly No. 1 option.
- Potential drop candidates: Cam Newton (96% rostered), Gardner Minshew (62%) and Andy Dalton (52%). I don't want to drop Newton, and hopefully he'll start playing better in Week 8 and beyond. But his past three games have been disappointing, and Fantasy managers are ready to move on. Minshew isn't worth holding during his bye, and Dalton is hurt and struggling.
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Bridgewater scored 23 Fantasy points in Week 7 at New Orleans, and he's hit at least that point total in three of his past four games, including Week 5 at Atlanta when he had 313 passing yards and two touchdowns. He plays the Falcons again this week, and he's a borderline starter in that matchup. Bridgewater is worth at least 5% of your remaining FAB budget.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cousins scored 29 Fantasy points before his bye in Week 7 with his outing in Week 6 against Atlanta. He has at least 36 pass attempts in each of his past two games, and we could see him throwing more as the season goes on. He faces Green Bay this week, and Cousins had 25 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1. Cousins is a good streaming option in Week 8 and worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Garoppolo had his worst Fantasy game of the season in the games he's played all the way through with seven Fantasy points at New England in Week 7, but he was clearly thrilled about the win for the 49ers. This week, Garoppolo will likely have to do more for San Francisco at Seattle, and it's a great matchup since the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks on the year. It doesn't help Garoppolo that Samuel is out, but Garoppolo can still be a good streaming option this week. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mayfield ironically had the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 7 at Cincinnati with 39 points where Beckham was injured and had no catches, Hooper didn't play and Jarvis Landry only had five catches for 48 yards. While it's not good that he doesn't have Beckham for the season or Hooper any time soon, maybe this will allow Mayfield to play free and just throw to the open receiver like he did in his rookie campaign in 2018. There's still the concern about the low volume of pass attempts for Mayfield -- he only had 28 against the Bengals -- but he is a good streaming option in Week 8 against the Raiders. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Tagovailoa will make his NFL starting debut in Week 8 against the Rams, and he's worth adding in leagues where you have an open roster spot to play with. It's a tough matchup, even at home, but hopefully Tagovailoa will produce like his predecessor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, who scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row prior to Week 7. Tagovailoa is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Dalvin Cook (groin), Aaron Jones (calf), Chris Carson (foot), Kenyan Drake (ankle), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Miles Sanders (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Nick Chubb (knee), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Phillip Lindsay (concussion), Mark Ingram (ankle), Sony Michel (illness), Tevin Coleman (knee), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (ankle), Chris Thompson (illness) and Travis Homer (knee)
- On a bye: James Robinson, Chase Edmonds, Kenyan Drake, David Johnson, Duke Johnson, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic
- Priority list: JaMycal Hasty (46% rostered), Gus Edwards (19%), Lamical Perine (31%), DeeJay Dallas (3%), Wayne Gallman (3%) and Malcolm Brown (52%)
- Check to see if available: Giovani Bernard (79% rostered), Jamaal Williams (77%), Chase Edmonds (75%), Boston Scott (74%), Alexander Mattison (73%), J.K. Dobbins (71%), Damien Harris (70%), Joshua Kelley (69%) and Zack Moss (68%). Bernard, Williams and Scott are must-start options in all leagues in Week 8 if they start again, so keep an eye on the injuries to Mixon, Jones and Sanders. The same goes for Mattison if Cook is out, although we expect Cook to play after his bye in Week 7. Dobbins also could have an increased role if Ingram is out in Week 8. Edmonds is a must-add in all formats and should be the No. 1 priority where available, even with Arizona on a bye. He's got top-12 upside with Drake hurt. And I'm still interested in stashing Harris, Kelley and Moss to see what happens down the road.
- Potential drop candidates: Mark Ingram (82%), Cam Akers (68%) and J.D. McKissic (56%). Even if Ingram is healthy in Week 8, he won't be a must-start Fantasy option anytime soon given the running back committee in Baltimore. Akers hasn't touched the ball in two games, so it's hard to justify stashing him in most Fantasy leagues. And McKissic could still be a stash candidate in PPR leagues during his bye, but he's easy to move on from in non-PPR leagues given his minimal production in those formats.
SF San Francisco • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The 49ers have Mostert and Coleman on injured reserve, and Wilson is expected to join them. That should leave Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in big roles, and it appears like Hasty will handle most of the rushing duties in Week 8 at Seattle. That makes him a borderline starter/flex option in all leagues. Now, Coleman (24% rostered) could return this week, so keep an eye on what develops. I would add Coleman where available as well. But Hasty is the top running back to target this week since the 49ers have had at least one running back score at least 12 PPR points in six of seven games this season. Hasty is worth up to 15% of your remaining FAB budget, and Coleman is worth up to 10%.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edwards could be the lead running back for the Ravens this week if Ingram is still hurt coming off Baltimore's bye in Week 7. Edwards will still share playing time with Dobbins even if Ingram is out, but Edwards should get the majority of carries. It's a tough matchup against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games. Edwards is worth adding in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats, for at least 10% of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Adam Gase promised more work for Perine prior to Week 7, and he had a season high in touches against Buffalo with 11 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 16 yards on three targets. He's playing more than Frank Gore, and hopefully that continues heading into Week 8 against the Chiefs. Perine can be a flex option in that matchup against Kansas City, which has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in five of seven games this year. Perine is worth at least 10% of your remaining FAB.
SEA Seattle • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Seahawks backfield is in trouble with Carson, Hyde and Homer all banged up, so Dallas could be the last-man standing. Carson is almost certainly out, but there is a chance Hyde (19% rostered) could ppay, which would make him the priority here over Dallas. And if Homer (3%) plays, he also would be worth adding. But pick up Dallas first just in case he starts, even in a tough matchup against San Francisco. Dallas is worth at least 5% of your remaining FAB, and Hyde is in the same range unless we find out he's healthy and able to start. Homer is worth 1%. It could be messy, but the starter for the Seahawks would be a potential flex option in Week 8.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gallman could start if Freeman is out, but the Giants have a brutal matchup in Week 8 against Tampa Bay for their running backs. Gallman did play well in Week 7 at Philaldelphia after Freeman got hurt with 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, as well as five catches for 20 yards on five targets. Gallman would be a potential flex if he starts, but it's not guaranteed Freeman misses the game. Gallman is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brown should continue to share time with Darrell Henderson, and Brown's performance against the Bears was encouraging with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have a catch, but he does have at least four targets in two of his past four games and has played the most among running backs on obvious passing downs. You're not going to start him as long as Henderson is healthy, but he's not a bad handcuff since the Rams prefer Brown ahead of Akers. Brown is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Odell Beckham (ACL), Chris Gowdin (finger), Michael Thomas (ankle), Julio Jones (hamstring), Jamison Crowder (groin), DeVante Parker (groin), Diontae Johnson (ankle), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Emmanuel Sanders (illness), John Brown (knee), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Tim Patrick (hamstring), Allen Lazard (abdomen), N'Keal Harry (head), Russell Gage (knee), DeSean Jackson (ankle), Jalen Reagor (thumb), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Breshad Perriman (concussion)
- On a bye: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Terry McLaurin, D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault
- Priority list: Brandon Aiyuk (43% rostered), Scott Miller (17%), Sterling Shepard (27%), Greg Ward (17%), Corey Davis (48%), Nelson Agholor (6%), Marvin Jones (53%), Preston Williams (45%), Rashard Higgins (1%), Denzel Mims (7%), Marquez Callaway (1%) and Jakobi Meyers (0%)Travis Fulgham (51% rostered), Tim Patrick (39%), Christian Kirk (61%), A.J. Green (55%), Mike Williams (54%), Cole Beasley (60%), Keelan Cole (31%), Preston Williams (51%), Sterling Shepard (27%), DeSean Jackson (25%), Demarcus Robinson (2%), Corey Davis (43%), Breshad Perriman (5%) and James Washington (10%).
- Check to see if available: Christian Kirk (81% rostered), Diontae Johnson (80%), A.J. Green (74%) and Cole Beasley (70%). Kirk has been awesome of late and should be added even though he's on a bye. Johnson came back from his back injury with an awesome performance against Tennessee in Week 7 and looks like the No. 1 option for Ben Roethlisberger. Green has turned his season around the past two weeks and has become a starting Fantasy receiver again. And Beasley just continues to produce, especially with Brown hurt in Buffalo.
- Potential drop candidates: Julian Edelman (84%), Deebo Samuel (79%), Michael Gallup (78%) and Laviska Shenault (61%). I don't know if you can trust Edelman anytime soon, so he's droppable, even in PPR. Samuel isn't worth holding onto while he's hurt. Gallup is the odd man out in Dallas with the offensive woes there. And Shenault isn't worth holding during Jacksonville's bye week.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk could be the best free agent to add this week at any position with Samuel out, and Aiyuk just had the best game of his young career in Week 7 at New England with six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. He also faces the Seahawks in Week 8, and Seattle allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Aiyuk has also scored at least 12 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. He's worth adding for at least 15% of your remaining FAB budget.
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller went from a stock down with the Buccaneers adding Antonio Brown to a stock up -- at least for one more week -- with Godwin's finger injury. Godwin will be out in Week 8, but he could return in Week 9. And by Week 9 the Buccaneers will have Brown on the roster. Miller showed his worth in Week 7 at Las Vegas with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games. The Buccaneers have a favorable matchup in Week 8 at the Giants, and Miller could be a low-end starter with the increased opportunity to replace Godwin. Miller is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB as a one-week flier. And Tyler Johnson (1%) is also worth a look in deeper leagues since he's scored in consecutive games prior to Week 8.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Shepard came back from his four-game absence with a toe injury in Week 7 against the Eagles and had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him finish the season as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and he's a borderline starter in Week 8 against Tampa Bay since the Giants will likely be chasing points. Shepard is worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Eagles' receiving corps is fascinating this week with Jackson out, and we don't know if Jalen Reagor (27% rostered) and Alshon Jeffery (21%) will play. Travis Fulgham is the No. 1 option by far, but Ward could be No. 2 in a great matchup against the Cowboys, who are top five in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If Reagor and Jeffery remain out then Ward could be a borderline starter in all leagues, and he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. I'd also take a flier on Jeffery and Reagor just in case they are back this week or after Philadelphia's bye in Week 9. Ward is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB, and Jeffery and Reagor are worth up to 5%.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis came off the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 7 against Pittsburgh and had a season-high 10 targets. He finished with six catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in every game this season. It's hard to expect consistent production from Davis in a typically low-volume passing offense like the Titans, who also have A.J. Brown and Jonnu Smith to feed. But hopefully Davis can continue to see six-plus targets on a weekly basis (his average is 7.3 for the season), and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 at Cincinnati. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Agholor has quietly become the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders of late, and he comes into Week 8 at Cleveland with at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. Now, Week 7 against Tampa Bay was the lone game where he had more than four targets (he had nine targets for five catches, 107 yards and a touchdown), but maybe more work is coming his way. He will likely be a touchdown-or-bust type of Fantasy receiver, but he's playing well for Carr and could become a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones was a bust prior to Week 7 at Atlanta, and he only had one game with more than nine PPR points in his first five outings. But before facing the Falcons last week, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said they wanted to get Jones more involved. As a result, he had six targets, five catches and 80 yards, and the catches and yards were season highs. We'll see if he can build off that heading into Week 8 against the Colts, because I had high expectations for Jones this year. He's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams could be in a good spot for the Dolphins if Parker isn't able to play in Week 8 against the Rams. Williams also could develop into the No. 1 receiver for Tagovailoa now that he's starting in Miami. And prior to Miami's bye in Week 7, Williams had a touchdown in three of his past four games. He could be on the rise to close the season and is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Browns have to replace Beckham, who was averaging seven targets a game for the season prior to tearing his ACL in Week 7. Hopefully, we start to see better production from Jarvis Landry, but he's still dealing with hip and rib injuries. Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones (0% rostered) stepped up against the Bengals in Week 7, and both are worth adding in all leagues. Higgins had six catches for 110 yards on six targets to lead the team against Cincinnati, and he has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row. And the Bengals game was Peoples-Jones first productive game in the NFL with three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Higgins is worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB, and Peoples-Jones should be added for 1%.
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Mims made his NFL debut in Week 7 against Buffalo and had four catches for 42 yards on seven targets. He could be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets in Week 8 at Kansas City with Crowder and Perriman hurt. Even if those guys play, Mims is worth adding in deeper leagues. The Jets should try to feature him as much as possible to see if he can be a starter for them in 2021. I like Mims' future, but he'll be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this year. Still, he's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Saints receiving corps was a mess in Week 7 against Carolina with Thomas and Sanders out, but Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith (55%) and Deonte Harris (1% rostered) stepped up to help Drew Brees. And all three could be helpful for Fantasy managers in Week 8 at Chicago if Thomas and Sanders are out again. Callaway, who should be healthy after hurting his leg against the Panthers, would be the top choice since he had eight catches for 75 yards on 10 targets against Carolina. I'd look at Smith next even though he had just four catches for 54 yards on four targets because I trust him more than Harris. But Harris also played well against the Panthers with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Callaway is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB, Smith and Harris are worth 1%, but none of them should be added if it appears like Thomas and Sanders will return in Week 8.
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Meyers might be needed to help the Patriots offense, as well as replace an injured Harry. Meyers was one of the lone bright spots for New England in Week 7 against San Francisco with four catches for 60 yards on six targets, and Bill Belichick indicated he deserves more playing time moving forward. We don't know how long Harry will be out, and the Patriots offense is struggling right now. But Meyers is worth adding for 1% of your FAB in deeper leagues.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Zach Ertz (ankle), Tyler Higbee (hand), Austin Hooper (appendix), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Mo Alie-Cox (knee), Dawson Knox (illness) and Tyler Eifert (neck)
- On a bye: Logan Thomas, Darren Fells, Dan Arnold and Tyler Eifert
- Priority list: Richard Rodgers (4% rostered), Trey Burton (28%), Mike Gesicki (60%), Gerald Everett (7%), Harrison Bryant (1%), Irv Smith (8%), Eric Ebron (62%), Drew Sample (4%), Logan Thomas (33%), Albert Okwuegbunam (1%) and Cole Kmet (3%)
- Check to see if available: Jared Cook (86% rostered), Noah Fant (86%) and Rob Gronkowski (85%). Gronkowski would be the No. 1 tight end to add in all leagues if available, and it's great to see his production on the rise over the past three games. Cook has proven to be touchdown or bust again, but he has scored in three of his past four games. And Fant should continue to be a focal point for the Broncos and should have plenty of big games in front of him for the rest of the year.
- Potential drop candidate: Robert Tonyan (86% rostered), Evan Engram (83%), Zach Ertz (76%), Tyler Higbee (73%) and Dalton Schultz (60%). Tonyan might still have some good games down the road, but he won't be a consistent producer while Davante Adams is healthy. Engram is OK as a low-end starter in PPR leagues, but he hasn't scored a touchdown this season and is struggling with drops. Ertz and Higbee are hurt and aren't worth stashing right now in most leagues, especially Higbee. And Schultz is just a casualty of the poor Dallas offense.
PHI Philadelphia • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
If I had two roster spots to play with and needed tight end help and Rodgers and Goedert (51% rostered) were both available then I would try to add both. Rodgers is my favorite streaming tight end this week with his matchup against Dallas and Ertz and Goedert out, but Goedert is expected to return after Philadelphia's bye in Week 9. Rodgers just had six catches for 85 yards on eight targets in Week 7 against the Giants as the starting tight end. He's worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB budget, and the same goes for Goedert if you're looking for a long-term starter in all leagues.
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burton might be the best tight end to add this week since the Colts just had their bye, and he was coming on prior to Week 7 with at least five targets in three games in a row. He had his best game in Week 6 against Cincinnati with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he can build off that performance. The problem for Burton is the Colts don't throw the ball much, and Burton still has to contend with Jack Doyle and Alie-Cox when healthy. Still, he has long-term appeal, and you can start him in all leagues in Week 8 against Detroit. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gesicki will hopefully benefit with Tagovailoa starting, and Gesicki's had a decent season so far. I'd love for him to be more consistent, but he does have two games with at least 14 PPR points in his past five outings. I'm hopeful that Tagovailoa will feature him, and Gesicki could benefit if Parker is hurt. Gesicki is worth adding for 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Everett could be a great injury replacement in Week 8 at Miami if Higbee is out again. In Week 7 against Chicago, Everett had four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. The Dolphins have been good against tight ends this year, but Everett could be needed if Higbee remains out. Everett is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
With the Browns needing help in the passing game against the Bengals with Hooper out and Beckham hurt, Bryant and David Njoku (17% rostered) stepped up. Bryant was the star with four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and Njoko had two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on three targets. We don't expect Hooper to play in Week 8 against the Raiders, and the Browns have a bye in Week 9. But Bryant could be a low-end starter this week if you need tight end help, with Njoku better suited for deeper leagues. You also can add Hooper (52%) as a potential long-term option to help the Browns replace Beckham. Bryant and Hooper are worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB, and Njoku is worth 1%.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Prior to Minnesota's bye in Week 7, Smith was coming on with at least four catches for 55 yards and five targets in each outing. Not overwhelming stats, but he did average 10.5 PPR points over that span. I'm hopeful the Vikings continue to increase his role, and he could emerge as the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. And there is a chance the Vikings could trade Thielen, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, which would help Smith's role. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ebron doesn't have a great matchup in Week 8 at Baltimore, but he does have at least six targets in three of his past four games. And he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of them. He can still be a useful low-end starter, and hopefully he'll start scoring more touchdowns since he has just one on the year. After Week 8, he has some great upcoming matchups against Dallas, Cincinnati and Jacksonville. Ebron is worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Drew Sample TE
CIN Cincinnati • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sample has been all over the place with his production, but he did just have five catches for 52 yards on six targets against Cleveland in Week 7. And he has a favorable matchup in Week 8 against the Titans, who have allowed a tight end to score in four of six games this year. Sample is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thomas might be worth adding even though he's on bye because he's scored in two straight games and will hopefully be a consistent target for the Washington Football Team given the lack of receiving options on that squad behind McLaurin. Now, he hasn't had more than four targets in four games in a row, but he's averaging 14.5 PPR points in his past two outings and could be a low-end starter in Week 9 and beyond. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
DEN Denver • #85
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Okwuegbunam is someone to consider in deeper leagues given his recent role for the Broncos. He has 13 targets in his past two games, and he's finished with nine catches for 105 yards over that span against the Patriots and Chiefs. Fant is still the No. 1 tight end for the Broncos, but this team needs receiving help, especially if Patrick is out. In deeper leagues, Okwuegbunam is worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Bears coach Matt Nagy said after Monday's loss to the Rams that Kmet needs more playing time, and Nagy's right. Kmet could be an upgrade over Jimmy Graham given where both are in their careers, and Kmet could be worth adding in deeper leagues. He only has four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on four targets in his past two games, but Kmet's stock could be on the rise. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB in deeper formats.
DST
- Colts (65%) at DET
- Saints (64%) at CHI
- Packers (40%) vs. MIN
- Titans (42%) at CIN
KICKERS
- Rodrigo Blankenship (44%) at DET
- Joey Slye (19%) vs. ATL
- Jason Sanders (21%) vs. LAR
- Tyler Bass (21%) vs. NE