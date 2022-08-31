With training camps just a few weeks away, it's time to take a look at the best of the best for Fantasy hockey. The good news in 2022-23 is that it won't be hard to get an elite talent in the first round of your draft, especially if you're toward the front of the list. Connor McDavid again headlines the rankings after bringing home his second straight Art Ross Trophy. Just a step behind him is his Oilers teammate, Leon Draisaitl, who may not challenge for the scoring lead but has a 50-goal, 100-point expectation. Auston Matthews, meanwhile, logged the NHL's first 60-goal campaign in a decade last year.

On defense, rising Avalanche star Cale Makar is the clear-cut top defenseman. He has the best team situation and the best skill set while being significantly younger than fellow Norris Trophy nominees Victor Hedman and Roman Josi. Other young stars like Adam Fox and Aaron Ekblad are also solid choices to lead your Fantasy blue line.

The next generation of goaltending is firmly here, with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin the obvious top-two netminders. Don't sleep on Jacob Markstrom, either, as he has an excellent-on-paper defense in front of him that should allow him to at least remain in the Vezina conversation in 2022-23.

This set of Top 100 rankings is based on CBS Fantasy Hockey's standard head-to-head scoring, which can be found here.