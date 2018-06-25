MLB Power Rankings: The American League is strong, but don't sleep on the crowded list of contenders in the National League

Last week, we looked at the great divide between the good and bad teams in the American League, where it looks pretty clear that there are established powers who aren't going anywhere (Yankees, Red Sox, Astros and Indians -- the latter of whom is finally hitting its stride). At press time there were four teams on pace to win over 100 games while no league in history has ever produced more than two 100-win teams. As things stand, no team outside playoff position is within six games of a playoff spot.

Over in the NL, it's the opposite. No team is on pace to win 100. There are only four teams legitimately not in contention with the Pirates (seven games back of the second wild-card spot) in limbo.

The top teams in the American League are clearly the best teams in baseball, but the NL representative could still very much win the World Series. Remember the 83-win Cardinals in 2006? How about the Wild Card Cardinals in 2011 or Wild Card Giants in 2014? Just get there, baby.

Who could do it from this year's NL?

The Brewers have the best record and have some of those wins that make you get that "feeling." You know, like Jesus Aguilar's two-homer game and walk-off win on Friday night. The offense is still inconsistent and the rotation doesn't feel sturdy enough to last in first place all season, but the bullpen has been outstanding and they just keep winning. They could well win it all, sure.

The Cubs are weathering injuries to their pitching staff along with an inconsistent offense, but there's no doubt there's enough talent here to win it all. Anyone who says otherwise isn't paying attention.

The Nationals haven't really hit their stride all season, but remain right in the mix. The offense should be much better and it probably will be eventually. Starting a rotation in the playoffs with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg is a big plus and now there's Kelvin Herrera at the back-end of the bullpen with Sean Doolittle.

The Braves have a fun offense capable of a crooked number any given inning and several relievers who have been excellent. In a playoff series right now. Sean Newcomb and Mike Foltynewicz at the top of the rotation could hold any opposing offense in check. We just can't rule out a deep run.

The Phillies, by the same token, can run out Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta to start a playoff rotation. They need to settle in with a good bullpen mix and the offense could stand to be more consistent, but they have pieces capable of getting hot at the right time.

The Diamondbacks have a very good pitching staff and Paul Goldschmidt is back to his old self. They'll get back A.J. Pollock, too, and don't rule out a big bat addition like last season. They also have a few bats (Jake Lamb, anyone) who should heat up. I could definitely see them in late October.

The Dodgers are the defending NL champs and though they won't get Corey Seager back, most other pieces from last year remain. Also, since that awful 16-26 start, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 25-9. It would be foolish to think they can't make another run.

It's not out of the question that the Cardinals, Rockies or Giants could pull it off, either. That's 10 of the 15 teams and we're almost to July. That's fun!

Watching elite teams is fun. Watching a mess of a league beat itself up is pretty damn fun, too. It's not a mutually exclusive issue. Fun knows very few bounds in this, our baseball.