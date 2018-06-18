MLB Power Rankings: The Great American League Divide approaching the season's halfway mark

We're approaching the halfway point of the season and while many different aspects of the season are notable, the divide in the American League jumps right off the page. Only six of the 15 teams are above .500 and four are standing head-and-shoulders above the rest.

Given that it's only June 18, it's a ridiculous divide. Look at this:

The Indians also lead the lackluster AL Central, but no other team is even within a country mile of the second AL Wild Card. The pace is historic.

The Yankees are on pace to win 111 games.



The Red Sox are on pace to win 109 games.

The Astros are on pace to win 107 games.

The Mariners -- yes, the MARINERS! -- are on pace to win 104 games.

Mercy!

Get this: Never in MLB history has one league had three 100-win teams. The 2018 AL in on pace for four. Even if just one of these four teams falls back a bit, this league looks set to make history.

Also, it hasn't yet happened despite my having said it would for weeks, but the Indians are going to end up running away with the AL Central. SportsLine projects them to win the division by 12 games and that feels about right.

This all means that unless there's some serious regression somewhere (most people are turning their eyes toward the Pacific Northwest right now), the only race in the American League will be to avoid having to play in the Wild Card Game. Even if we include the Angles as contenders here, there are just six legitimate contenders -- again, assuming the Indians start playing like they can -- and nine non-contenders here in June.

This is what is driving the pace for history in terms of 100-win teams. If this continue on this path, it's also going to mean a great team being sent home after just one postseason game.

Imagine being in Seattle's shoes in this scenario: The 104-win Mariners have to travel across the country to face Chris Sale in Fenway Park in a win-or-go-home game after breaking the longest playoff drought in the majors. Then, if they do win (by one run, right?), they get to head to the Bronx having already burnt James Paxton.

A cruel twist of fate, no?

Welcome to the 2018 American League, truly the league of big-time haves and disproportionate have-nots.