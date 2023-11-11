The 2023 NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The Bears have the fewest players (four) on the injured reserve, while the Giants and Texans have the most (14). Every team has been impacted by the rigors of the season, and that results in needs fluctuating one week to the next.

Some of the notable names added to injured reserve last week include Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer, Giants tight end Darren Waller, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

When quarterback Joe Burrow is completely healthy, which it appears he has been for a few weeks, the bigger question mark on the roster is the interior offensive line. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons, but still has positions to fill before Burrow can feel secure. The unit has not played up to expectations as it is allowing pressure, on average, in 2.29 seconds, according to TruMedia. That's the second-worst margin in the league.

The tight end group has 30 total receptions this season. Burrow heavily utilized the tight end position when he was in Baton Rouge, but he has not had a consistent producer at the position since he arrived in Ohio's Queen city.

It is worth monitoring the wide receiver group this week as well as Ja'Marr Chase is banged up and Tee Higgins is reportedly set to miss the Texans game with an injury. Expect more work for Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin in Higgins' absence. Iosivas, a sixth-round rookie, has only caught four passes for 23 yards this season, but all of his receptions have come in the past four games and two of them resulted in touchdowns.

Bills: Cornerback

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is done for the season with an Achilles injury. Kaiir Elam was added to injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle injury. The Bills acquired Rasul Douglas from Green Bay, but Green Bay had already been looking for a reason to put rookie Carrington Valentine in the starting lineup. Christian Benford and Taron Johnson round out the Bills' secondary.

The backbone of Buffalo's defense has been a concern. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano are on the injured reserve. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been slowed down by injury as well. Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson and Dorian Williams have been asked to grow up in a hurry as the team attempts to fill a need at the position.

Broncos: Safety

The Broncos' pass defense ranked third-worst in passing yards allowed per game less than a month ago, but it has shown a bit of improvement. Veteran safety Justin Simmons has not played up to his standards this season while Caden Sterns and K'Waun Williams have landed on injured reserve.

The defensive front has also been underwhelming. Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints, and that has been challenged early in his time with Denver. The Broncos are allowing 154.1 rushing yards per game, which is the most in the NFL.

Browns: Offensive tackle

An injury to veteran Jack Conklin forced rookie Dawand Jones into the lineup early and he has played well. Jedrick Wills was added to the injured reserve this week after suffering an injury against the Cardinals. Cleveland turned to James Hudson at left tackle during the game but have been experimenting with Jones on the left side during practice. Baltimore ranks top 10 in pressure rate, according to TruMedia.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

The Chargers defense, in general, has been underwhelming. It has added players at defensive tackle in recent offseasons, but that investment has not produced the results the franchise had hoped.

Cornerback is also a need. J.C. Jackson was recently traded back to New England after signing a lucrative contract just a few offseasons ago. Los Angeles is allowing 286.0 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league.

And then there's wide receiver. Star Mike Williams is already out for the season with a torn ACL, and now Josh Palmer will miss at least four games after going on injured reserve with a knee sprain. If Los Angeles wants to challenge for a playoff spot in the AFC, first-round rookie Quentin Johnston will likely need to make his presence felt. He has just 14 catches for 128 yards in 2023, though he's been a little more involved recently.

Chiefs: Wide receiver

The offense has been more of an issue for Kansas City than the defense. While rookie Rashee Rice has been improving, the Chiefs pass-catchers have 15 drops on the year, which is the seventh most, according to TruMedia.

The offensive tackle additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming as well. They have allowed 42 combined pressures, according to TruMedia, which is more than any other tackle pairing.

Colts: Defensive tackle

With Anthony Richardson sidelined for the rest of the season, does Gardner Minshew have enough steam to keep the train rolling down the tracks? Early returns suggest no.

The suspension of defensive tackle Grover Stewart has put them in a difficult position. In his absence, the team will turn to Taven Bryan and Eric Johnson.

Dolphins: Tight end

Durham Smythe has been the primary outlet at tight end, but it is reasonable to want more out of that spot. Smythe was the only tight end on the roster with a reception until Julian Hill's four-yard reception against the Patriots. Head coach Mike McDaniel has adapted well to his personnel, but comes from an offensive structure that heavily utilized George Kittle. It is hard to complain, however, considering the performance of the other skill positions.

With De'Von Achane on injured reserve, Raheem Mostert has shouldered a larger workload. Achane's return is imminent.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

The Jaguars acquired offensive guard Ezra Cleveland from Minnesota at the trade deadline to, hopefully, improve a disappointing group. With his addition, the focus turns to the defensive side of the ball where the interior has held up well against the run but is responsible for just 0.5 sacks this season. As a team, Jacksonville is getting pressure on 31.6% of dropbacks, which is the eighth worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

Jets: Offensive tackle

Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and is now on injured reserve. Alijah Vera-Tucker is also on injured reserve. He had been playing right tackle in Week 5. When he exited, second year offensive tackle Max Mitchell stepped into that role. Mekhi Becton has been flip-flopped back and forth whenever asked.

New York has the second-worst pressure rate allowed (44.1%) in the NFL, according to TruMedia. It is reasonable to wonder if either is a viable solution for the duration of the season. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations, but offensive tackle is one of them. Fans should expect them to invest heavily into fixing the problem once the season ends. Perhaps a reunion between Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.

Patriots: Offensive line

Trent Brown has been the lone bright spot from that unit. New England has been moving around its offensive line all season. The Patriots are allowing pressure in 2.32 seconds, which is the third fastest in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle and cornerback. Those frustrations bubbled to the surface last week when head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties. Las Vegas has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game this season (138.7).

Edge rusher is higher up the list than expected following Chandler Jones' release and Tyree Wilson's slow development. The defensive tackles have actually performed better in recent weeks but still get the nod in this instance.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Baltimore's run game is just always going to produce no matter who is in the backfield. J.K. Dobbins played just 30 snaps this season and the Ravens still rank first in rushing yards per game. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have taken on the bulk of that assignment while rookie Keaton Mitchell provided some juice in his debut last week. The Ravens are just rounding into form right now with few weaknesses. The offense, specifically wide receiver, has shown growth in recent weeks, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back from injury for the defense

Steelers: Offensive line

The offense, as a whole, has been awful, but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group. Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 39.6% of their dropbacks, which is the ninth-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Offensive tackles Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor have among the 10 worst beaten percentages.

Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise, but Cole Holcomb was lost to a knee injury last week. The Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league when healthy and is capable of keeping blockers off the second-level talent. Cam Heyward recently returned this week and brings accountability to that room.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Outside of edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Houston has lacked true difference-makers who can finish plays. The defense has just 17 sacks on the season, which is tied for the fourth lowest. According to TruMedia, it ranks in the top half of the league in pressure percentage (35.9%) but is No. 26 in sack percentage (5.8%).

Demeco Ryans' starting unit is not bad, but it lacks depth -- and that is one area where teams want players capable of rotating in and out, specifically coming from a San Francisco background. Hassan Ridgeway is now on injured reserve. The defense, as a whole, has made mistakes, but players are making those mistakes fast and rallying to the football. Cornerback is also short-staffed with Derek Stingley Jr. and M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.

The interior offensive line has also been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs and Scott Quessenberry are all on injured reserve.

Titans: Safety

Will Levis looked fantastic in his debut and followed that up with a respectable game against the Steelers in the Titans' loss last week. Safety took a hit when Kevin Byard was traded to the Eagles. Tennessee's defense has just two interceptions this season; no other team has less than four.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NFC



49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. McKivitz still has a lot to prove, but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. The offensive design does a good job of getting the defense moving in every direction, which takes some of the pressure off of the offensive line, but three starting offensive linemen are among the top 40 in beaten percentage by linemen with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Bears: Interior offensive line

Chicago is allowing pressure on 42.7% of the dropbacks, according to TruMedia, which is the third-highest rate in the league. Teven Jenkins' return has helped that group and Braxton Jones returned last week. The hope is that as time passes, the unit will improve together and end on a higher note.

The pass rush should be improved with the addition of Montez Sweat, but Chicago still ranks dead last in sack production.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. They are averaging 78.3 rushing yards per game, which is the third lowest in the NFL. The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset -- Tristan Wirfs -- is transitioning from right tackle to the left, and new right tackle -- Luke Goedeke -- played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Marquise Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin a wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers are actually performing well in pass-rush metrics. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front, but that has not been at his disposal early in his time in the desert.

Cornerback is another area of need, and the offensive line has been in shambles.

Commanders: Edge rusher

No team has been more difficult to pinpoint than Washington this season. It plays up and down each week. Trades of Montez Sweat and Chase Young will almost certainly set back the pass rush. The Commanders ranked in the top 10 in sack production prior to the trades.

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis has had an up-and-down season but appears to be progressing. The Commanders need more depth and consistency from the linebacker group. If Davis were to be unavailable, then the bottom would fall out of the room.

Cowboys: Running back

Defensive tackle is a group that needs to play better, but there are options on the roster. Running back remains a question mark because it is not yet known if Tony Pollard can consistently shoulder the load. Over the past five games, he has just 58 carries for 210 yards.

Leighton Vander Esch is on injured reserve and that should lead to more opportunities for Damone Clark and Markquese Bell. Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is also on injured reserve. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players and that becomes even more important now with the Trevon Diggs injury. In Diggs' absence, the Cowboys have turned to Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland alongside Stephon Gilmore. They have stepped up thus far.

Eagles: Cornerback

The Eagles have a well-rounded roster that is difficult to pinpoint a glaring flaw. They do not necessarily need to add anyone to the roster. Philadelphia's edge rushers have turned up the heat as the season has progressed, and attention has shifted to a cornerback group that has underperformed. According to TruMedia, Philadelphia ranks No. 28 in opponent's quarterback rating despite significant investment into James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Depth has been inhibited by injuries to Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson. The hope is that Kevin Byard's presence starts to constrict opposing offenses.

Falcons: Quarterback

If one were to squint, they would see that Atlanta has legitimate contributors at essentially every position. Quarterback play is holding the Falcons down. The franchise placed a lot of faith in Desmond Ridder and he has simply not made good. Taylor Heinicke was thrown into the equation after Ridder was pulled for a concussion evaluation and the results were hardly any better. The NFC South is very much up for grabs, but Atlanta has little time to waste.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was added to injured reserve last week. David Onyemata has played well and they acquired Kentavius Street from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

Giants: Quarterback

The offense has been incredibly limited by Tommy DeVito's taking over at quarterback. DeVito has a 62.9 passer rating, according to TruMedia, which ranks No. 56 among quarterbacks who have played in at least two games this season.

The vulnerability of the interior offensive line has also been on display. It really could be expanded to include the entire offensive line, which is allowing pressure on 46.1% of dropbacks, which is the highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

They need to create more pass-rush opportunities as well. The Giants have the second-fewest sacks (15) in the NFL.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit's secondary has risen to the occasion, but there is a ceiling in that group with multiple well-traveled veterans. The secondary as a whole has been challenged with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. They are league average in passing yards allowed per game.

Packers: Interior offensive line

Green Bay has some interior offensive linemen who have played well in the past, but the group, as a whole, has been disappointing. It may need to steer some assets in that direction next year. The Packers have always done well to find serviceable players on Days 2 and 3 of the draft, but the magic has been missing this year. The return of Aaron Jones has aided their efforts on the ground, however.

Quarterback Jordan Love has not been good either, but the Packers are going to ride the season out with him at the very least.

Panthers: Offensive line

The offensive line has done No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young zero favors. Carolina has allowed pressure on 40.6% of dropbacks, according to TruMedia, which is the seventh most in the league.

The team has had some frustrating injuries on defense as well. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, edge rusher Justin Houston, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Shaq Thompson and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos are on injured reserve.

Rams: Offensive line

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Los Angeles is allowing pressure in 2.42 seconds, which is the 10th-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Four Rams with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps rank among the 60 highest-pressure rates in the league.

Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey.

Saints: Interior offensive line

The offensive line needs to perform at a higher level considering they've used top-50 draft choices on each of the five starters. Through eight games, the offensive line has allowed 2.39 seconds before pressure arrives, according to TruMedia; only six teams are allowing pressure quicker.

Seahawks: Offensive line

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years, including bookend tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team even though it may have found something in Anthony Bradford. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth. According to TruMedia, Seattle is allowing pressure on 42.2% of dropbacks this season, which is the fourth worst in the league.

The Seahawks roster is built to contend in the NFC, though.

Vikings: Cornerback

If Dobbs had not played so well at the end of last week's game against the Falcons, quarterback would be much higher on the list. Opposing quarterbacks have the third-highest quarterback rate (98.7) against Minnesota this season, according to TruMedia.

Justin Jefferson was added to injured reserve last month. He is a player whose role can not be filled by an individual, but a few players. Rookie Jordan Addison is now the preeminent figure in that offense and he has stepped up. K.J. Osborn will almost certainly see a larger target share as well. On the year, Minnesota is credited with 20 drops, which is the most by any franchise this season, according to TruMedia.