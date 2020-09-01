Watch Now: Trade Deadline Recap ( 2:35 )

That was a pretty fun trade deadline, no? It looked like there wasn't going to be a ton of action and then, BOOM, a furious last 24 hours. The collective effort was spear-headed by our hero of the day, A.J. Preller. The Padres are serious contenders and their general manager was dead serious about ramping up his roster to the point that a run to the World Series is possible. That doesn't mean it'll happen, but that roster shapes up as one that would scare almost any opponent, especially in a short series where they can run a playoff rotation of Mike Clevinger, Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack.

The Padres were absolutely the winners of the trade deadline. Past them, let's go three up, three down here before we rank 'em.

Three up

Blue Jays - They needed to shore up the rotation and they went fishing in doing so. It's possible that Taijuan Walker, Robbie Ray and Ross Stripling are all busts, but it's also possible they get the best versions of the three. If the latter is the case, that's a strong rotation with such an exciting position-playing core. They'll likely end up a lower seed in the playoffs, but a Hyun-Jin Ryu, Ross Stripling, Robbie Ray rotation -- again, assuming the good versions of those guys -- with that offense would put a scare into a titan in a three-game series.

Reds - Unlike their fellow disappointing NL Central rival, who I'll get to below, the Reds recognize that despite the disappointing performance to date, they are every bit in the playoff picture (1 1/2 games out as of the deadline) and went out and bought outfielder Brian Goodwin and late-inning reliever Archie Bradley. Good stuff, Reds, even if it doesn't work out.

Cubs - With no money available and not really any prospects they should deal, Theo Epstein and company still managed to grab a pair of lefty relievers, a right-handed DH (Jose Martinez) and a replacement in the pinch-hitter/defensive replacement outfielder role that was being so poorly occupied by Albert Almora.

Three down

Yankees - Is now really the time to be conservative, Brian Cashman? What if I told you in the winter of 2009 that the Cubs, Nationals, Astros, Giants (three times) and Royals would win championships before the Yankees did again? There's no guarantee Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, James Paxton or Gleyber Torres will play again this year. They just lost seven games in a row. And they did nothing.

Brewers - Worse than the Yankees, the Brewers were just one game out of a playoff spot and they sold. They traded one of their best relievers in David Phelps and added nothing. Afterward, they said they are counting on their own hitters to get better. As the Billy Beane character said in the "Moneyball" movie, "if he's a good hitter, why doesn't he hit good?"

Indians - They sold. Their GM said the Clevinger trade had nothing to do with him breaking protocol. If that's the case, why trade away one of the better pitchers in baseball while tied for first place? Terrible.