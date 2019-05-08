2019 NBA Draft: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant among the 66 players expected to attend annual combine

There will be more draft-eligible players at next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago than total draft spots.

In the full list of participants released by the NBA on Wednesday, 66 players in total are expected to be in attendance for the two-day event that begins Thursday, May 16 and finishes on Friday, May 17. Only 60 players can be drafted.

Those that have chosen to accept invitations will begin their NBA journey in front of scouts, executives and media by taking place in five-on-five games, completing measurements -- height, weight, wingspan -- as well as shooting and agility drills. Players are not required to fully participate.

Among the 66 players are some of this year's top prospects headlined by Duke's Zion Williamson and his teammate, RJ Barrett, both of whom enter next week as projected top-3 picks. Murray State point guard Ja Morant, a near-lock to go inside the top-5 of the draft, is also expected to be in attendance. Of the top 10 players on the CBS Sports Top 100 Big Board, only one -- France sensation Sekou Doumbouya -- is not expected to attend.

The Draft Combine marks one of the more well-known checkpoints for prospects in the draft process and it is one of the most important. It gives players a chance to showcase themselves against other draft prospects, and a platform to perform in front of the biggest names, executives and scouts who will shape their opinions of players accordingly. Players have until May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw from the draft and return to school if they do not get the feedback they desire.

Of the 233 players -- 175 of which are collegiate underclassmen and 58 international -- below is the full list of 66 players who have been selected to attend. (Via NBA.com)