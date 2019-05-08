2019 NBA Draft: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant among the 66 players expected to attend annual combine
Here's the full list of players invited to next week's combine
There will be more draft-eligible players at next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago than total draft spots.
In the full list of participants released by the NBA on Wednesday, 66 players in total are expected to be in attendance for the two-day event that begins Thursday, May 16 and finishes on Friday, May 17. Only 60 players can be drafted.
Those that have chosen to accept invitations will begin their NBA journey in front of scouts, executives and media by taking place in five-on-five games, completing measurements -- height, weight, wingspan -- as well as shooting and agility drills. Players are not required to fully participate.
Among the 66 players are some of this year's top prospects headlined by Duke's Zion Williamson and his teammate, RJ Barrett, both of whom enter next week as projected top-3 picks. Murray State point guard Ja Morant, a near-lock to go inside the top-5 of the draft, is also expected to be in attendance. Of the top 10 players on the CBS Sports Top 100 Big Board, only one -- France sensation Sekou Doumbouya -- is not expected to attend.
The Draft Combine marks one of the more well-known checkpoints for prospects in the draft process and it is one of the most important. It gives players a chance to showcase themselves against other draft prospects, and a platform to perform in front of the biggest names, executives and scouts who will shape their opinions of players accordingly. Players have until May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw from the draft and return to school if they do not get the feedback they desire.
Of the 233 players -- 175 of which are collegiate underclassmen and 58 international -- below is the full list of 66 players who have been selected to attend. (Via NBA.com)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech)
- RJ Barrett (Duke)
- Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky)
- Darius Bazley (Princeton HS (OH))
- Bol Bol (Oregon)
- Jordan Bone (Tennessee)
- Brian Bowen (Sydney Kings (Australia))
- Ky Bowman (Boston College)
- Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan)
- Moses Brown (UCLA)
- Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga)
- Nicolas Claxton (Georgia)
- Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech)
- Luguentz Dort (Arizona State)
- Devon Dotson (Kansas)
- Carsen Edwards (Purdue)
- Bruno Fernando (Maryland)
- Daniel Gafford (Arkansas)
- Darius Garland (Vanderbilt)
- Quentin Grimes (Kansas)
- Kyle Guy (Virginia)
- Jaylen Hands (UCLA)
- Jaxson Hayes (Texas)
- Tyler Herro (Kentucky)
- Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest)
- Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State)
- De'Andre Hunter (Virginia)
- Ty Jerome (Virginia)
- Cameron Johnson (North Carolina)
- Keldon Johnson (Kentucky)
- Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State)
- Louis King (Oregon)
- Romeo Langford (Indiana)
- Dedric Lawson (Kansas)
- Jalen Lecque (Brewster Academy (NH))
- Nassir Little (North Carolina)
- Charles Matthews (Michigan)
- Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State)
- Ja Morant (Murray State)
- Zach Norvell Jr.(Gonzaga)
- Jaylen Nowell (Washington)
- Jordan Nwora (Louisville)
- Chuma Okeke (Auburn)
- KZ Okpala (Stanford)
- Miye Oni (Yale)
- Eric Paschall (Villanova)
- Shamorie Ponds (St. John's)
- Jordan Poole (Michigan)
- Kevin Porter Jr. (USC)
- Jontay Porter (Missouri)
- Neemias Queta (Utah State)
- Cam Reddish (Duke)
- Naz Reid (LSU)
- Isaiah Roby (Nebraska)
- Luka Samanic, (Olimpija (Slovenia))
- Admiral Schofield (Tennessee)
- Simisola Shittu (Vanderbilt)
- Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
- PJ Washington Jr. (Kentucky)
- Tremont Waters (LSU)
- Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State)
- Coby White (North Carolina)
- Kris Wilkes (UCLA)
- Grant Williams (Tennessee)
- Zion Williamson (Duke)
- Dylan Windler (Belmont)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Closing arguments wrap in hoops trial
College coaches are not the ones on trial, but their actions, in violation of NCAA rules, can't...
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
There are still openings left, but all of the power-conference jobs have been filled
-
NCAA opens probe into Arizona program
Arizona's officially under the microscope as more allegations of cheating have emerged from...
-
Dawkins delivers compelling testimony
Revealing testimony once again touches on Arizona, but the bigger takeaway is what this trial...
-
Pac-12 to play 20 conference games
The change will be made in order to 'enhance the Pac-12 basketball brand' with more compet...
-
Podcast: Will Arizona make a change?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest developments from the federal trial