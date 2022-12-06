The 2022-23 college football bowl season will begin on Dec. 16 when the UAB Blazers face the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl, meaning it's time to enter bowl confidence pools. There will be a ranked vs. ranked matchup to open the postseason as well, with No. 24 Troy facing No. 25 UTSA in the 2022 Cure Bowl later that day. The Blazers are 10-point favorites and the Roadrunners are 1-point favorites in the latest college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The high-level bowl matchups start taking place at the end of December with games like No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Clemson is a 6-point favorite on the CFB odds board, but should you be selecting the Tigers in your college football bowl confidence pools? Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, don't miss the bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: Ole Miss gets a comfortable win over Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston. The Rebels had a slow finish to the regular season, but they still put together a solid 8-4 season under head coach Lane Kiffin. Two of their three losses to close the season came by a combined eight points against Alabama and Mississippi State.

Their high-octane offense is led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has thrown for 2,614 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was one of the top running backs in the country, rushing for 1,476 yards and 16 scores, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He should have plenty of success against a Texas Tech defense that allowed 48 points to Oklahoma in its final regular-season game, which is one reason why the Rebels are one of the model's strong bowl game picks as they win straight up well over 70% of the time.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 17 LSU easily beats Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Yankee Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers were one of the biggest surprises in the country this season, shocking the SEC with a trip to the conference title game. They came up short against No. 1 Georgia in that contest, but they still had an outstanding nine-win regular season.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding just three interceptions all season. Daniels is also the team's leading rusher, racking up 818 yards and 11 scores. Purdue lost three of its final six games, getting blown out by Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. The Tigers win nearly 70% of the time.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

2022-23 college football bowl schedule (all times ET)

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central, noon

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Mississippi, 5:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, noon

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt, 2 p.m. ET

Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Georgia-Ohio State vs. winner of Michigan-TCU)