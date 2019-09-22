Fantasy Baseball Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Dinelson Lamet, Sandy Alcantara as sleepers

In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White considers what it means for Fantasy players.

Spoiler alert: Gerrit Cole won't actually be making two starts.

I rank him here because he's currently projected to, but Week 27 (Sept. 23-29) is of course the final week of regular season. And playoff-bound teams typically use the final week of the regular season to set up their starting rotations for the playoffs, which generally means building in some rest for their best starting pitchers at the end of the week.

Now, it's possible he makes a tuneup start of two innings or so in lieu of a side session. But it'd be negligent of the Astros coaching staff to leave him out there for a full six innings next Sunday. Chances are higher they skip him altogether.

Naturally, I still rank him high here because ... he's Gerrit Cole. One start or two, you're obviously not benching him, and the same goes for Mike Clevinger and Max Scherzer if the Indians and Nationals are secure enough with their postseason outlook to skip them at week's end. Jake Odorizzi wouldn't be as obvious of a one-start choice if the Twins elect to skip him, but he has been pitching well of late and will be facing the Tigers at the start of the week. Patrick Corbin, meanwhile, seems like a relatively safe bet to make two starts given that he'd be only the Nationals' No. 3 pitcher in the playoffs.

Of course, no bet is safe, really, when playing the pitching probables game in the final week of the regular season. Even the teams that aren't playoff bound are liable to skip a pitcher willy nilly just to give some kid a thrill before shutting down shop, so if you're eyeballing a two-start sleeper, you better be comfortable with him potentially making only one start. Dinelson Lamet seems the likeliest of those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues to deliver something worthwhile, even with a difficult matchup. The Tommy John returnee is coming off a 14-strikeout effort at Milwaukee and has had an elite swinging strike rate across 13 starts.

must
Must-starts, all formats
1
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@ WASWashington vs MIAMiami
2
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs CLECleveland
3
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
@ SEASeattle @ LAAL.A. Angels
4 @ CHWChi. White Sox @ WASWashington
5
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs MILMilwaukee @ PITPittsburgh
6
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs CLECleveland
7 vs MIAMiami vs ATLAtlanta
8 vs COLColorado vs LADL.A. Dodgers
9
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
@ DETDetroit @ KCKansas City
10 @ TEXTexas vs BALBaltimore
Sleepers and questionables
11
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ ARIArizona
12
S. Matz SP NYM Steven Matz SP NYM
vs MIAMiami vs ATLAtlanta
13 @ NYMN.Y. Mets @ PHIPhiladelphia
14
C. Smith SP MIA Caleb Smith SP MIA
@ NYMN.Y. Mets @ PHIPhiladelphia
Better left for points leagues
15
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
@ PITPittsburgh @ STLSt. Louis
16
A. Young SP ARI Alex Young SP ARI
vs STLSt. Louis vs SDSan Diego
17
B. Snell SP TB Blake Snell SP TB
vs BOSBoston @ TORToronto
18
B. Anderson SP OAK Brett Anderson SP OAK
@ LAAL.A. Angels @ SEASeattle
19 @ ARIArizona vs CHCChi. Cubs
20
Z. Eflin SP PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
@ WASWashington vs MIAMiami
21
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs CHCChi. Cubs vs CINCincinnati
22 vs MINMinnesota @ CHWChi. White Sox
No thanks
23
R. Hill SP LAD Rich Hill SP LAD
@ SDSan Diego @ SFSan Francisco
24
A. Houser RP MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
@ CINCincinnati @ COLColorado
25
C. Buchholz SP TOR Clay Buchholz SP TOR
vs BALBaltimore vs TBTampa Bay
26
D. Peters SP LAA Dillon Peters SP LAA
vs OAKOakland vs HOUHouston
27
J. Hoffman SP COL Jeff Hoffman SP COL
@ SFSan Francisco vs MILMilwaukee
28
A. Jurado SP TEX Ariel Jurado SP TEX
vs BOSBoston vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
29 @ TORToronto @ BOSBoston
30
J. Chacin SP BOS Jhoulys Chacin SP BOS
@ TBTampa Bay vs BALBaltimore
31
J. Dunn SP SEA Justin Dunn SP SEA
vs HOUHouston vs OAKOakland
