Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
- Week 3: Sleeper hitters | Sleeper pitchers
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 10-16). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
|2
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|3
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|4
|5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|6
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|7
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|8
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|11
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|12
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|13
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|14
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|15
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|16
|17
|18
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|19
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|20
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|21
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|22
|23
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|24
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|25
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|26
G. Whitlock RP BOS Garrett Whitlock RP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|27
|28
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|29
|30
M. Strahm RP PHI Matt Strahm RP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|31
|32
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|33
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|34
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|35
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|36
R. Contreras SP PIT Roansy Contreras SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|37
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|38
|39
L. Cessa SP CIN Luis Cessa SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|40
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|41
J. Fleming SP TB Josh Fleming SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|42
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
|
@
|
vs