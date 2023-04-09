zac-gallen.jpg
USATSI

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 10-16). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
2
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
KC
Kansas City
3
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
4
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
OAK
Oakland
6
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
7
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TEX
Texas
8
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
9
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
10
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
WAS
Washington
11
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
12
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
COL
Colorado
13
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
14
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
DET
Detroit
15
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
Advisable in most cases
16
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
17
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
MIA
Miami
18
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
19
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
20
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
Better left for points leagues
21
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
KC
Kansas City
22
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
STL
St. Louis
23
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
24
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
25
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
26
G. Whitlock RP BOS Garrett Whitlock RP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
No thanks
27
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
28
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
29
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
30
M. Strahm RP PHI Matt Strahm RP PHI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
31
K. Muller SP OAK Kyle Muller SP OAK
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
32
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SEA
Seattle
33
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
BOS
Boston
34
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
35
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
36
R. Contreras SP PIT Roansy Contreras SP PIT
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
STL
St. Louis
37
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
38
J. Sears RP OAK JP Sears RP OAK
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
39
L. Cessa SP CIN Luis Cessa SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
40
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
41
J. Fleming SP TB Josh Fleming SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
42
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland