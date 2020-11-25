Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2431 RUYDS 124 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 I was excited about Carr last week against the Chiefs, and he delivered an excellent performance with 27 Fantasy points. He should have the chance for another solid outing this week against the Falcons, who have allowed Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins, Drew Lock and Taysom Hill to all score at least 24 Fantasy points in Atlanta's past six games. Carr has played five games indoors this season and has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of them.

Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 319 RUYDS 237 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Hill was great last week and a pleasant surprise with 24 Fantasy points against the Falcons. He passed for 233 yards on 18-of-23 completions and ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. The rushing numbers should be sustainable since he had at least 35 yards on the ground in three games in a row prior to starting for Drew Brees (ribs) in Week 11. And two of the past four quarterbacks against the Broncos have scored at least 28 Fantasy points. Hill should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.

Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1900 RUYDS 341 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.6 Newton is coming around as a Fantasy quarterback of late, averaging 20.3 points per game in his past three outings. Even though he only had 6 rushing yards in Week 11 at Houston, you can typically count on his rushing prowess, and he had four rushing touchdowns in three games prior to facing the Texans. And the Cardinals have allowed at least 35 rushing yards to quarterbacks in four games in a row. Over that span, Arizona has allowed four games in a row with a quarterback scoring at least 23 Fantasy points, and hopefully Newton makes it five in a row this week.

Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2699 RUYDS 187 TD 25 INT 6 FPTS/G 29.1 Herbert should continue his dominant rookie campaign in Week 12 at Buffalo, and he has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in seven games in a row. I'm looking forward to a potential shootout with Herbert and Josh Allen, and the Bills have allowed two quarterbacks in a row to score at least 29 Fantasy points with Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. Herbert should be in that range again and should be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all formats.