Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 12 will help you sort out the best quarterbacks from the pack, and there's no shortage of options in the first week without a bye since Week 3. We did lose Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury last week, but Teddy Bridgewater is back from his own knee injury, and Josh Allen is back from his bye week, so the position is probably stronger than it has been in a while. That means you might actually have to pick between multiple good options, and that's a good problem to have. Here's who to start and sit in Week 12.
Quarterbacks
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I was excited about Carr last week against the Chiefs, and he delivered an excellent performance with 27 Fantasy points. He should have the chance for another solid outing this week against the Falcons, who have allowed Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins, Drew Lock and Taysom Hill to all score at least 24 Fantasy points in Atlanta's past six games. Carr has played five games indoors this season and has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of them.
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hill was great last week and a pleasant surprise with 24 Fantasy points against the Falcons. He passed for 233 yards on 18-of-23 completions and ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. The rushing numbers should be sustainable since he had at least 35 yards on the ground in three games in a row prior to starting for Drew Brees (ribs) in Week 11. And two of the past four quarterbacks against the Broncos have scored at least 28 Fantasy points. Hill should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Newton is coming around as a Fantasy quarterback of late, averaging 20.3 points per game in his past three outings. Even though he only had 6 rushing yards in Week 11 at Houston, you can typically count on his rushing prowess, and he had four rushing touchdowns in three games prior to facing the Texans. And the Cardinals have allowed at least 35 rushing yards to quarterbacks in four games in a row. Over that span, Arizona has allowed four games in a row with a quarterback scoring at least 23 Fantasy points, and hopefully Newton makes it five in a row this week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Herbert should continue his dominant rookie campaign in Week 12 at Buffalo, and he has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in seven games in a row. I'm looking forward to a potential shootout with Herbert and Josh Allen, and the Bills have allowed two quarterbacks in a row to score at least 29 Fantasy points with Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. Herbert should be in that range again and should be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all formats.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jones comes into Week 12 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The nice thing is his rushing production of late with at least 64 yards on the ground in three of his past five games, including a rushing touchdown in Week 10 against the Eagles. The Bengals have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and Jones should be in that range this week.
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Goff has thrown the ball well over the past two games against Seattle and Tampa Bay with 678 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he scored 29 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 12. He had 18 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 6, but he also has four games with at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco in his past six meetings with this team. And two of the past three quarterbacks against the 49ers have scored at least 36 Fantasy points.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Rivers has become a quality Fantasy quarterback of late, and he comes into Week 12 having scored at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. He only scored 18 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 10, but he played well with 308 passing yards and a touchdown. And Jacoby Brissett also added a rushing touchdown in that game. The Titans have allowed seven of 10 quarterbacks to pass for at least 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Rivers can certainly accomplish that this week.
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Bridgewater will play this week after being out in Week 11 with a knee injury, and hopefully he will pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt in Week 10. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his previous four games, and he's facing a Vikings defense that just gave up 24 Fantasy points against Andy Dalton in Week 11. Bridgewater, who started his career in Minnesota, should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Tannehill gets a break if Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (illness) is out this week, but it will still be tough to trust Tannehill as a starter in all leagues. He was held to 11 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 10, and he's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games overall. Only three quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Colts this year -- Gardner Minshew in Week 1, Matthew Stafford in Week 8 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 11 -- and I'd bet against Tannehill joining that group this week, even if Buckner is out.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wentz has a dream matchup against the Seahawks, but it's tough to trust him given his recent level of play. He's scored 18 Fantasy points or fewer in three games in a row, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson could be looking at playing rookie Jalen Hurts more if Wentz continues to struggle. It's not all Wentz's fault as he's been plagued by offensive line and receiver injuries all season, but he only has one game this year without a turnover. I'd like to see Wentz have success against the Seahawks, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but I'm only starting him in 2QB and Superflex leagues.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Kenny Golladay (hip) is out against the Texans, and Stafford has struggled without his No. 1 receiver. He's played five games without Golladay, and Stafford is averaging just 16.4 Fantasy points per game in those outings. He only managed seven Fantasy points in Week 11 at Carolina, and Stafford is only worth starting in two-quarterbacks and Superflex leagues. While he usually plays well on Thanksgiving Day at home, Stafford needs Golladay to maximize his Fantasy production.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Could I see Tagovailoa bounce back from last week's poor performance at Denver and play well this week? Sure, he's facing the Jets. But I could also see a very conservative game plan from the Dolphins in an effort to make Tagovailoa comfortable, and we've seen him score 18 Fantasy points or less in three of four starts this year. He's worth gambling on in 2QB and Superflex leagues because the Jets are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. But don't be surprised if the Dolphins keep things simple in an effort to just make sure they win the game.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jackson has been arguably the biggest non-injury Fantasy bust this season, and he comes into Week 12 against the Steelers having scored 18 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. One of those outings was against Pittsburgh in Week 8 when Jackson had 208 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 65 rushing yards and two fumbles, and Jackson also was held to 13 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh last year. Jackson should score at least 20 Fantasy points this week, but I don't expect him to have a high ceiling. He's a low-end starter at best in all one-quarterback leagues.