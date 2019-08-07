MLB scores: Mets continue surge; Red Sox not fixed after all

There was a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday night, but the Rangers-Indians bout in Cleveland was postponed, so we end up right back with 15 games. Zack Greinke made his Astros debut, the Mets were looking to remain the hottest team in baseball, the Red Sox were hoping to win for the second straight game after ending a season-altering losing streak and there were a lot of fun matchups (A's-Cubs, Braves-Twins, Phillies-Diamondbacks, Nationals-Giants, etc.). And do you know which team is playing the worst baseball right now? They were a contender a few weeks ago.

How did everything go down? We've got you covered right here. Onward.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, August 6

Mets' surge continues

Meet the Mets. They just won't lose. Granted, they've been playing terrible teams, but they are beating up on their competition with relative ease for the most part. They've now won 12 of their last 13 games. They are 18-6 since the All-Star break. Yowza.

Zack Wheeler dominated in this one, going eight scoreless innings and rewarding the Mets for not dealing him at the trade deadline. He struck out five and walked one. On the offensive side, Pete Alonso did a Pete Alonso thing:

He's long since broken the Mets' rookie home run record and he now eyes the relatively-low franchise record. That was No. 36 for Alonso and he joins Carlos Beltran (41), Todd Hundley (41 -- Beltran and Hundley are tied for the record), Mike Piazza, Darryl Strawberry, Carlos Delgado, Howard Johnson and Dave Kingman as the only Mets players ever to hit more than 35 homers in a season. He's going to get the record, it's only a matter of when.

Red Sox remain broken

The Red Sox broke an eight-game losing streak on Monday by beating the hapless Royals. On Tuesday, they lost to those same hapless Royals. They were leading 1-0 through three, but then starter Andrew Cashner fell apart in the middle innings, coughing up six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth combined. The offense mustered only two runs and another loss is added to the docket. They've lost nine of 10 and it would take quite the run to make the playoffs again.

While we're here and this kind of goes with the Alonso story, Jorge Soler of the Royals clubbed a pair of homers. Here's No. 2:

That was Soler's 31st of the season. The Royals have the only franchise record lower than the Mets in the HR Dept: 38 (Mike Moustakas in 2017).

Should Soler stay healthy -- and to be fair, that's been a problem throughout his career -- he'll likely break that record. Royals fans have never cheered for a 40-homer player and it looks like that's going to change this season, again, if Soler can stay on the field. That's pretty cool.

Greinke's Houston debut not great

Zach Greinke's Astros debut wasn't awful, but there were warts. He was missing all over the place, throwing only 56 of his 99 pitches for strikes. With falling behind at times, he ended up allowing five runs on six hits. Only two were earned, however, because there was an error that helped extend an inning to allow a three-run homer. Still, Grienke allowed the homer and also walked a guy after the error.

For Astros fans unfamiliar with Greinke, worry not. This isn't his usual output. Now, it should be noted that he does throw a lot of balls, but he's generally more effective outside the strike zone than this. He was facing the Rockies, who are in the NL West with the D-Backs, so perhaps the familiarity with how he works was part of the equation and, again, he wasn't terrible. He was possibly an error away from giving up just two runs in six innings.

A's batter Lester

The Cubs took Game 1 of his fun interleague matchup, but the second game of the series got ugly in a hurry. The A's put up an 8-spot in the second inning:

Thanks to an injured and pretty tired bullpen, Lester had to wear this one, so he stayed in the game and ended up allowing a whopping 11 runs. That matches a career-worst. Back on July 22, 2012, Lester gave up 11 earned runs in four innings. In this one, it was "only" 10 earned. Also, on July 9, 2017, Lester gave up 10 runs in 2/3 of an inning (only four were earned, but still ... ), so Tuesday night probably wasn't the worst outing of Lester's career. It was up there, though.

Pirates are miserable

The Pirates were only one game under .500 and 2 1/2 games out going to the All-Star break. They've been an utter joke since. Their loss Tuesday night meant that they are now 4-20 since the break.

Quick hits