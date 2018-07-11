MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Lowly Orioles have Yankees' number

It's a full 15-game slate on this Tuesday, the final Tuesday before the All-Star break. All 15 are night games as well. Let's get to it ...

Orioles beat Yankees ... again

Without question, the Orioles are the worst team in baseball right now. They are 26-66 overall -- that's a 116-loss pace -- and chances are they'll play at an even worse clip the rest of the way because impending free agents like Manny Machado, Zach Britton, and Adam Jones will be traded away.

And yet, despite their generally awfulness, the Orioles seem to have the Yankees' number this season. They walked off with a win against New York on Tuesday to improve to 6-5 against the Bronx Bombers this season. The O's are 6-5 against the Yankees and 20-61 against everyone else. Jonathan Schoop had the walk-off single to end the game. Machado swatted two homers to knot things up earlier in the game.

Machado against the Yankees this season: 14 for 37 (.378) with six home runs in 11 games. No wonder they want to trade for him. Machado has been great against every team this season, but he's been especially punishing against the Yankees.

As for the Yankees, they could win literally every game against the Orioles the rest of the season, and this 5-6 start against them will still sting. The AL East race is far too competitive to let winnable games slip away against the worst team in baseball. The Yankees blew a 3-0 lead to the Orioles in a loss in the first game of Monday's doubleheader and they blew multiple leads Tuesday night.

Allen melts down against Reds

What a mess of a game for the Indians. And to think, both Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez hit first-inning home runs, and Trevor Bauer struck out 13 in eight shutout innings.

The Indians took a 4-0 lead into the ninth and gosh, closer Cody Allen melted down in a big way. He faced eight batters and retired two. Then, because of a bullpen miscommunication, Dan Otero came in to face Joey Votto rather than lefty Oliver Perez, and Votto cleared the bases.

Yikes. The good news is the Indians still have a comfortable eight-game lead in the AL Central. The bad news is the bullpen needs an overhaul before the postseason. Getting Andrew Miller back from the disabled list won't be enough.

2017 Indians bullpen

157 ER in 489.1 IP



2018 Indians bullpen

146 ER in 244.2 IP



Yiiiiiikes ... — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 11, 2018

The Reds, meanwhile, are 19-8 in their last 27 games. Their offense is legit. A bit more pitching and they'll be able to make some noise in the NL Central.

Royals finally break through for more than five runs



They scored nine runs, in fact. Kansas City's offense broke out against the Twins on Tuesday night. Adalberto Mondesi had a big hand in the win, going 2 for 4 with a home run and four runs driven in.

What's so special about scoring more than five runs? Well, Tuesday night was the first time the Royals scored more than five runs in a game since -- get this -- June 4. It was the first time they scored more than six runs in a game since May 30. The Royals scored 69 runs in their last 30 games prior to Tuesday night. That's an average of 2.3 runs per game. The 2015 World Series feels like it was 100 years ago.

Red Sox wins eighth straight

The longest active winning streak in baseball belongs to the Red Sox. They hammered the Rangers on Tuesday night for their eighth consecutive win. Boston scored five runs in the third inning and cruised the rest of the way.

The win improved the Red Sox to an MLB-best 64-29 on the season. They won their 64th game on August 8 last season. True story.

Boston's win combined with the Yankees' inability to beat the lowly Orioles gives Boston a 3 1/2-game lead in the AL East. The Red Sox and Yankees had been separated by no more than 2 1/2 games in the standings since April 30. It's been a long time since MLB had two teams this good in one division.

Choo's on-base streak continues

Make it 48 consecutive games reaching base for Shin-Soo Choo. He went 0 for 3 with two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox to extend what is already the longest on-base streak in Rangers franchise history. Here are the last five 48-game on-base streaks:

Shin-Soo Choo, 2018 Rangers: 48 games and counting

48 games and counting Kevin Millar, 2007 Orioles: 52 games

52 games Orlando Cabrera , 2016 Angels: 63 games

63 games Alex Rodriguez , 2004 Yankees: 53 games

53 games Barry Bonds, 2003 Giants: 57 games

Been more than a decade since we last saw a 50-game on-base streak. Choo, who's now hitting .290/.399/.500 on the season, has a chance to get there before the All-Star break.

