MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Pujols passes Sosa on HR list

Tuesday brings us an extra-full slate of 16 MLB games thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia.

Pujols passes Sosa with 610th home run

When Albert Pujols homered in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, he did so to make it a 10-1 ballgame. In other words, the home run had minimal effect on the game.

Nonetheless, Pujols' blast was important for other reasons -- namely the fact he surpassed Sammy Sosa on the all-time home-run list, and in the process became the majors' all-time home-run leader for foreign-born players:

Pujols is now two home runs away from tying Jim Thome for No. 7 on the list. He entered Tuesday hitting .230/.276/.375 with 18 home runs on the year.

Boston's Fister pitches one-hitter

The Red Sox took the second game of their four-game tilt against the Indians. That within itself isn't surprising -- the Red Sox have a slightly better record in the matchup between likely ALDS opponents. What is surprising is this: Doug Fister shut the Indians down.

Fister allowed a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor , and that was that. He went nine innings, allowed two walks, and struck out six batters -- all that on 114 pitches. In his previous 10 starts for the Red Sox, he had pitched beyond the sixth inning twice, and beyond the seventh inning once -- that game, too, was against the Indians.

The Red Sox, by the way, also got a big night from Eduardo Nunez . He went 2 for 5, scored two runs, drove in five, and had a home run as well as a double. Top youngster Rafael Devers , conversely, went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Arenado stuns with glove

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is going to earn MVP votes this fall for various reasons -- his 130 OPS+, Colorado's success, and, oh yeah, his stellar defense.

Arenado illustrated that final point on Tuesday by making this gem of a play:

To recap: Arenado fielded a ball, threw from the coach's box, and beat the batter easily. The throw was a little wider than you would like, but c'mon. Dude is an impossibly good ballplayer.

Bryant leaves with injury, Rizzo steps in at third base

Yes, Anthony Rizzo really played third base. Fortunately for the Cubs, it appears Kris Bryant will be fine after being hit in the hand. Read more here.

Marlins sink Phillies in slugfest

The Marlins and Phillies played a pair Tuesday. The first game went Miami's way in a battle of the long ball that saw nine home runs tallied between the two teams.

The Phillies outhomered the Marlins, knocking five balls over the wall. Andres Blanco hit his second of the season, and the Phillies also got four-baggers from the more usual suspects: Cesar Hernandez , Tommy Joseph , and Cameron Rupp . Recent promotion Rhys Hoskins added his sixth homer, giving him a bomb in three consecutive games.

The Marlins, meanwhile, saw Giancarlo Stanton smack his 46th of the year. He has now gone deep 14 times in his past 24 games, and 20 in his past 35. Marcell Ozuna continued his march toward 30, while J.T. Realmuto bopped his 15th and Ichiro Suzuki hit his third.

Martinez completes HR circuit

J.D. Martinez homered against the Mets on Tuesday night, which gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead. Martinez's home run was notable for other reasons, too -- namely it marked the 30th big-league team he had launched a dinger against. That's right, Martinez has now homered versus every team in the majors, according to MLB.com.

Martinez entered the night hitting .281/.366/.609 with 25 home runs on the season. Those numbers include nine home runs in 28 games as a member of the Diamondbacks.

Gonzalez notches 2,000th hit

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez isn't having a good season.

Yet Gonzalez accomplished an impressive feat on Tuesday, recording his 2,000th career hit. In doing so, he became the 254th player to ever cross the 2,000-hit threshold. Additionally, Gonzalez is only the 35th player to top 2,000 hits since the last round of expansion, back in 1998.

Normally, this would be where we note Gonzalez is 91 home runs from 400. It seems unlikely he'll reach that mark, however, given he has left the yard once in his first 54 games this season.

Sanchez hits 493-foot homer

Do you like long home runs? Do you like promising young Yankees? Then check out Gary Sanchez 493-foot dinger.

