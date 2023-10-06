The injury bug has slowed down across the NFL over the past few weeks but it has already taken a toll on personnel and the consequent scheming.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

The health of Joe Burrow remains a concern for the 1-3 Bengals. When Burrow is completely healthy, the bigger question mark on the roster is the interior offensive line. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons but still have positions to fill before Burrow can feel secure. The unit has not played up to expectations.

Bills: Cornerback

There are not any fatal flaws that stand out as Buffalo answered a few of its most pressing needs in the draft by taking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and Florida offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence. Torrence has played particularly well this season. However, they did not aggressively look to replace Tremaine Edmunds after he departed in free agency. It was a concern early in the year waiting to learn who would step up opposite Matt Milano. Terrel Bernard appears to be on an upward trajectory.

With Bernard stepping up, the attention turns to cornerback where Tre'Davious White is done for the season and Christian Benford has been banged up.

Broncos: Safety

The number of needs for Denver rises by the week. Running back has surged up the board with an injury to Javonte Williams but rookie Jaleel McLaughlin was promising in an expanded role.

The Broncos rank second worst in passing yards allowed per game. Veteran safety Justin Simmons has not played up to his standards this season while Caden Sterns and K'Waun Williams have landed on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle has also been underwhelming. Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. Mike Purcell is one of the key contributors at 32 years old. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints and that has been challenged early in his time with Denver.

Browns: Offensive tackle

An injury to veteran Jack Conklin forced rookie Dawand Jones into the lineup early. They added Ty Nsekhe as a swing tackle but Jones and Wills need to play better, particularly the latter. According to TruMedia, Wills has allowed 18 pressures through four games, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. He has been beaten on 7.3% of pass protection reps.

Running back may have been the biggest need had the team not already moved to sign Kareem Hunt following Nick Chubb's injury. Jerome Ford will be the feature running back moving forward but Hunt may eat away at some of the touches.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

Los Angeles' defense is allowing 29.8 points per game, which is the fifth worst rate in the league through four games. The Chargers have added players at defensive tackle in recent off-seasons but it has not produced the results it had hoped. Morgan Fox, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson need to be the best versions of themselves.

The secondary is also a concern. They are allowing 299.80 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league. They recently sent J.C. Jackson back to New England, which brings an end to a disappointing free agent signing by the organization.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City lost some of their interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones, who was dominant in his return from a holdout. The Chiefs need to keep loading up on the defensive front to withstand some of these grueling AFC battles. They took Texas' Keondre Coburn in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and traded for Neil Farrell Jr. but it may not answer their needs for the upcoming season.

Colts: Safety

The cornerbacks have shown growth in recent weeks and Indianapolis has an option at essentially every other position. The Colts have over-performed to start the season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen. The only spot that has more to prove is the safety group.

Dolphins: Tight end

Offensive guard is a position that has been spotlighted for multiple weeks but that entire unit has earned more respect. Instead, the focus turns to the tight end position. Durham Smythe has been the primary outlet but it is reasonable to want more out of that spot. It is hard to complain, however, considering the performance of the other skill positions. And the Dolphins added to the mix on Friday by trading for Bears WR Chase Claypool.

Jaguars: Interior offensive line

Through four weeks in the NFL season, the Jacksonville offensive line, particularly the interior offensive line, has been a concern. The Jaguars are league average in yards and points per game. Trevor Lawrence and the skill talent have been good but they can take it to a higher level. The return of Cam Robinson should allow the Jaguars to get their five best on the field in whatever form that may be.

Jets: Offensive tackle

The biggest issue may be quarterback following the injury to Aaron Rodgers but Zach Wilson is coming off the best performance in his career. Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and is now on injured reserve. Mekhi Becton was flipped back to the left side in his absence. It is reasonable to wonder if either is a viable solution for the duration of the season. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations but offensive tackle is one of them.

Patriots: Offensive line

Trent Brown has been the lone bright spot from that unit. Calvin Anderson has started at right tackle after three seasons with the Broncos and that has not been convincing. The interior offensive line has not been great either. There are 66 NFL offensive linemen that have allowed at least seven pressures this season, according to TruMedia, and four of them are Patriots.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle and cornerback. Edge rusher is higher up the list than expected following Chandler Jones' release and Tyree Wilson's slow development but defensive tackle is the bigger need.

Las Vegas addressed essentially every position other than the offensive line during the draft. It was a big area of concern as Jimmy Garoppolo settled in as the starter but the group has performed above expectation. Greg Van Roten looks like a quality addition but is that a viable long-term solution. The Raiders have a wealth of weapons in the pass game but Garoppolo may not have the time to distribute the football.

Ravens: Cornerback

Baltimore's run game is just always going to produce no matter who is in the backfield. J.K. Dobbins has been injured a few weeks now and the Ravens still rank fourth in rushing yards per game. Cornerback is a bigger issue for this team as Marlon Humphrey has yet to make his 2023 debut. It has not been a terrible group but they lack a true difference-maker capable of playing on an island.

Steelers: Offensive line

The offense, as a whole, has been awful but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group. Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 46.2% of their dropbacks, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise. They may have a lower ceiling but Cole Holcomb is a high-volume tackler and Elandon Roberts has been a reliable performer during a portion of New England's run. The Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league and they have kept some of those blockers off the second-level talent.

Cam Heyward was added to injured reserve and will be out another two games. The play of that group dropped last week.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Outside of edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Houston has lacked true difference-makers who can impact the opposing quarterback and hold up at the point of attack. The defense has just seven sacks on the season, which is tied for the third lowest. Demeco Ryans' starting unit is not bad but it lacks depth and that is one area where teams want options to rotate players in and out, specifically coming from a San Francisco background. The defense, as a whole, has made mistakes but players are making those mistakes fast and rallying to the football. Cornerback is also short-staffed with Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

The interior offensive line has also been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green and Tytus Howard are all on the injured reserve.

Titans: Tight end

There was a lot of hope for Chig Okonkwo coming into the season but that has not materialized. The tight end group has accounted for less than 100 passing yards this season. It is a microcosm of a failing bigger picture of the pass game. The Titans are averaging 169 passing yards per game this season, which is fifth-lowest in the NFL.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. McKivitz still has a lot to prove but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. Burford, Brendel and McKivitz have allowed a combined 26 pressures this season, according to TruMedia.

Bears: Interior offensive line

The Bears offense has shown improvement over the past two games. The interior offensive line has not been good but Teven Jenkins returned against Washington and looked good in the process. Once Braxton Jones returns from injured reserve, the offensive line may actually be able to take steps forward.

The edge rushers have been ineffective. Through five games, when 30 other teams have played just four games, Chicago still has just seven sacks, which is tied for third fewest in the league.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. They are averaging 87.0 rushing yards per game, which is the sixth-lowest in the NFL.

The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset, Tristan Wirfs, is transitioning from right tackle to the left, but he looked great in the opener. The new right tackle, Luke Goedeke, played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, QB Josh Dobbs, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin a wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers are actually performing well in pass rush metrics. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front. Cornerback is another area of need and the offensive line has been in shambles.

Arizona did make a decision this week to cut punter Nolan Cooney and sign Blake Gillikin, who spent the previous three seasons with New Orleans.

Commanders: Linebacker

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis appears to be on the correct path toward providing quality play but the Commanders need more depth in that room. If Davis were to be unavailable, then the bottom would fall out of the room.

Cowboys: Cornerback

Dallas' starting unit was fortified this offseason but an injury to Trevon Diggs was unexpected. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players and that becomes even more important now with the Diggs injury. They are easily one of the most impressive teams thus far.

Running back remains a question mark because it is not yet known if Tony Pollard can consistently shoulder the load.

Eagles: Edge rusher

The Eagles have a well-rounded roster that is difficult to pinpoint a glaring flaw. They do not necessarily need to add anyone to the roster. They just need more from the group they have. Philadelphia currently ranks in the bottom half of the league in sack production (11). The edge rushers have accounted for 3.5 sacks.

Falcons: Linebacker

If one were to squint, they would see that Atlanta has legitimate contributors at essentially every position. Atlanta has added bodies to that defensive front this offseason but the linebacker group remains a problem, especially after Troy Andersen was added to injured reserve.

Giants: Interior offensive line

It is difficult to pinpoint just one position of need based on how New York has performed in the first four weeks of the season. The vulnerability of the interior offensive line was displayed on "Monday Night Football" against Seattle, which recorded a team-record 11 sacks. It really could be expanded to include the entire offensive line, which is allowing pressure on 46.9% of dropbacks, according to TruMedia.

They need to create more pass rush opportunities as well. The Giants have the fewest sacks (4) in the NFL.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit has been impressive this season. It began against the Chiefs and continued last week against the Packers. The group has risen to the occasion but cornerback is the most concerning moving forward. The secondary as a whole will be challenged with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve and Brian Branch suffering a potentially nagging ankle injury on "Thursday Night Football." Branch did not participate during Thursday's practice.

Packers: Safety

Green Bay has some interior offensive linemen who have played well in the past, but this is an important year for that group. They may need to steer some assets in that direction next year. However, safety has been a larger problem this season. Darnell Savage has been disappointing and there is little else to feel confident about in that room.

Panthers: Wide receiver

Carolina drafted its quarterback of the future when Alabama's Bryce Young was announced as the No. 1 overall selection. When healthy, it is difficult to evaluate Young because essentially every other component of the offense has failed, particularly the interior offensive line and wide receivers.

Injuries to cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Shaq Thompson have thoroughly tested the defense as well. The Panthers are off to an 0-4 start but do not hold the rights to their first-round draft pick in 2024.

Rams: Edge rusher

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey. Holes exist everywhere on the roster but the pass rush is the biggest concern.

Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown, Byron Young Nick Hampton, Michael Hoecht and Zach VanValkenburg -- who among that group has proven that they can heat up the opposing quarterback at this level? Young is off to a good start in his young career but Los Angeles needs more from that group.

Saints: Interior offensive line

The offensive line needs to perform at a higher level considering they've used Top-50 draft choices on each of the five starters. Through four games, the quarterback is getting sacked on 9.5% of attempts, which is the seventh-highest mark in the league, according to TruMedia.

Seahawks: Offensive line

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth. Injuries to offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross have also impacted the unit. Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe have stepped into those roles.

Vikings: Cornerback

Minnesota has lost three games this season by a combined 13 points. They finally broke into the win column with a victory over the winless Panthers. Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans rank Nos. 9 and 35 in pass yards allowed in coverage, according to TruMedia.