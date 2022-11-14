It's Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines -- starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany -- and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Panthers 25, Falcons 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16 (in Germany) (Takeaways)

Dolphins 39, Browns 17 (Takeaways)

Steelers 20, Saints 10 (Takeaways)

Vikings 33, Bills 30 (OT) (Takeaways)

Titans 17, Broncos 10 (Recap)

Lions 31, Bears 30 (Recap)

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17 (Recap)

Giants 24, Texans 16 (Recap)

Colts 25, Raiders 20 (Recap)

Cardinals 27, Rams 17 (Takeaways)

Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT) (Recap)

Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers save their season

The 3-6 Packers entered the fourth quarter Sunday facing a 14-point deficit. A loss would have all but erased their hopes of making a late-season run to the playoffs. In Green Bay, home of so many Packers wins in recent years, Aaron Rodgers wouldn't let that happen.

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Christian Watson forced overtime, and after the defense blanked the Cowboys on fourth down in the extra period, a 36-yard completion to Allen Lazard set up Green Bay for the game-winning field goal. A few plays later, Mason Crosby sent his 28-yard kick through the uprights to complete the improbable comeback and save the Packers' season.

Hat trick

Have a day, Christian Watson! Make that three touchdowns for the rookie, tying the game and forcing overtime against the Cowboys.

Colts win!

No college coaching experience, no NFL coaching experience, no problem for Jeff Saturday. After tweeting Oct. 30 that the "Raiders look horrible", he backed it up by leading Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory. Props to the Colts for playing how they did after all the hoopla surrounding the organization this past week.

Packers have life!

Have to be happy for Christian Watson, who has seemingly dealt with nagging injuries since the Packers selected him 34th overall in April's draft. (He even briefly went out with an injury during this game!) But when he's been out there, he's lived up to his draft billing. Rodgers has trusted him down the field on several occasions, which has resulted in two long touchdowns. The second one cut the Packers' deficit in half.

Colts lead!

In their first game under new head coach Jeff Saturday, the Colts have the lead! Nice pitch-and-catch from Matt Ryan to Parris Campbell for the 35-yard score.

How far did Matt Ryan run?

Thirty-nine yards. An NFL team allowed 37-year-old Matt Ryan to scramble for 39 yards. And every second of it was glorious. Enjoy:

Cee. Dee. Lamb

For as good as CeeDee Lamb has been since entering the NFL in 2020, he's never gone over 150 yards receiving in a game. He's well on his way Sunday, torching the Packers defense to the tune of 10 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay has intercepted Prescott twice, but they've had zero answer for Lamb.

FUMBLE leads to TD

New coordinator, same results for the Packers' special teams. Amari Rodgers fumbled the punt return, and four plays later, Tony Pollard skirted through the Green Bay defense for a 13-yard touchdown to put Dallas back in front.

Oh hey, Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor has been an afterthought this season due to an ankle injury and all of the Colts' shenanigans, but he's still one of, if not the best running back in the NFL when healthy. He reminded everyone of that on his 66-yard burst to put Jeff Saturday's squad back ahead of the Raiders.

People forget that A.J. Green made SEVEN STRAIGHT Pro Bowls after the Bengals selected him with the fourth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Now 34 years old, Green's production has (understandably) declined, but he looked like Bengals' A.J. Green with his back-left-corner, toe-tap touchdown to put the Cardinals up 14 points.

Rudy! Rudy!

Rudy Ford did it again. The Packers safety owns Dak Prescott right now, hauling in his second interception and setting up Green Bay before the break.

Less is More(au)

With no Hunter Renfrow and no Darren Waller, someone has to step up for the Raiders. So far that's been backup tight end Foster Moreau, whose 21-yard pickup earlier in the drive set up his diving four-yard score to get Las Vegas on the board.

Rodgers goes DEEP

It really is a beautiful thing seeing Aaron Rodgers drop back and, with just the flick of the wrist, unload a bomb down the field. He was right on target in the second quarter Sunday, hitting rookie Christian Watson in stride for the 58-yard, game-tying score.

Back-to-back TOs

A more-or-less uneventful afternoon has gotten a lot more interesting, thanks in large part to the Cowboys-Packers game. Trailing 7-0 after a Ceedee Lamb touchdown, Green Bay seemed to be headed for a two-touchdown deficit after Demarcus Lawrence stripped Aaron Rodgers and Dallas recovered in the red zone.

But then...

Three plays later, Dak Prescott tried to thread the needle to Dalton Schultz in the middle of the end zone. Safety Rudy Ford, reading Prescott the entire way, said "I'll take that!" while corralling the end zone interception and taking it the other way. With the way the Packers offense has played this season, it served as a crucial turnover for the defense.

Vikings WIN!

After somehow tying the game with a field goal at the end of regulation, the Bills were in position to defeat the Vikings with a touchdown in overtime. But Josh Allen, who has been careless with the ball in recent weeks, tried to thread the needle in the end zone and was intercepted for the second time by veteran Patrick Peterson, ending the game. As they've done all season, the Vikings survived again to move to 8-1.

FUMBLE TD!

Kneeling is usually the safest way to secure a win in the final moments. But on your own 1-inch line, that's not possible. You have to try to move forward to avoid a safety. That's what Josh Allen was planning to do -- only he didn't handle the snap cleanly. The ball hit the field, and Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone, impossibly giving the Vikings the lead.

STUFFED!

Fourth-and-goal. One-inch line. 50 seconds. Needing a touchdown. Unsurprisingly, the Vikings called a quarterback sneak for Kirk Cousins. Fall forward and Minnesota would be ahead. Only Cousins couldn't get there, getting stopped JUST SHORT of the goal line. Buffalo ball.

Catch of the year!

The Vikings had one chance to keep the game alive. Fourth-and-18 from their own 27-yard line, two minutes to play. Cousins, with no one seemingly open, made the best decision -- which in this case was just to throw the ball up to Justin Jefferson, who had been gashing the Bills defense all day. And somehow, miraculously, Jefferson came down with the ball to keep the game alive. You may not see a better catch (given the circumstances) the rest of 2022.

Lions hold on!

Despite 147 more yards on the ground and two touchdowns -- plus two more through the air -- Justin Fields couldn't lead the Bears past the division rival Lions in the final moments. Julian Okwara made the play defensively with a fourth-down sack, and then Jamaal Williams sealed it with a first down on the ground. Third win of the season for the Lions.

FIVE YEARS!

Sept. 17, 2017 -- that's the last time Vikings fullback C.J. Ham rushed for a touchdown. It was his second career game after signing with Minnesota out of Augustana (SD) the year before.

Nov. 13, 2022 -- this is the second time Ham has rushed for a touchdown. Incredibly, it took more than five years bewteen his first and second, but it was important nonetheless, pulling the Vikings within four.

Kirk x2

The Jaguars are still fighting despite facing a 17-point deficit. Christian Kirk has been great for Jacksonville, going over 100 yards and catching two touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence.

End-zone INT

The Bills were going for the kill on fourth-and-2 from the Vikings' seven-yard line. Instead, Allen threw the ball right to Patrick Peterson in the red zone to keep Minnesota within striking distance.

Diggs!

Courtland Sutton had the catch of the day earlier. That's no more after what Stefon Diggs did on this 25-yard gain.

JUSTIN. FIELDS.

Seriously, c'mon Justin Fields. Quarterbacks shouldn't be able to do this at any level, never mind the NFL. What a turnaround it's been from the dangerous dual threat, who went from struggling sophomore to electric franchise QB in Chicago.

Flea-flicker!

The Titans executed the flea-flicker PERFECTLY to take the lead over the Broncos. Derrick Henry took the hand-off and then flipped it back to Ryan Tannehill, who found a WIDE OPEN Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the right sideline. After making the catch, he had one man to beat. Easy money for the 63-yard score.

Dalvin 1, James 0

Dalvin Cook reminded the Bills, and the rest of the NFL, who the best Cook brother is. With rookie James Cook watching from the Buffalo sideline, Dalvin ripped one of the longest runs in the NFL this season. 81 yards to the HOUSE, and he was barely touched in the process.

Spin-o-rama



You can only contain Nick Chubb for so long, which the Dolphins learned early in the fourth quarter. And this is what makes Chubb so special: he can spin off of a defender, regain his balance and still rumble the 25 yards into the end zone.

Mahomes mania

Patrick Mahomes has been on another level this season. He entered Sunday with a 21-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he's padded to his stats against the Jaguars. In just three quarters, he's already thrown for 263 yards and four touchdowns, keeping the Chiefs in complete control.

Justin Fields continues to dominate

The Bears offense, believe it or not, has been very fun to watch over the past several weeks. Much of the entertainment value is Justin Fields making baffling plays with his legs, but he can also sling it. In addition to his 74 rushing yards so far, he's completed 10 of his 14 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Cole Kmet.

Mostert moseys into the end zone

Raheem Mostert is a smooth runner, which he showed by leisurely weaving in and out of the Browns defense for the score from 24 yards out.

Slayin' the Texans defense

The Giants let the Texans hang around in the first half, but another big play from Darius Slayton has New York in firm control to start the third quarter. Despite falling down, Daniel Jones got the pass off in the left flat. Slayton, with help from the helpless Houston defense, did the rest en route to a 54-yard touchdown.

Josh Allen doing his thing

Josh Allen looks just fine after nearly missing this contest with an elbow injury. He led the Bills to 24 first-half points, including this 11-yard strike to Gabe Davis before intermission.

Let Russ cook?

188 yards? On just 11 completions? That's the Russell Wilson we loved watching in Seattle -- when Pete Carroll actually let him cook -- and he's back at it again versus the Titans. Here was the biggest play of the first half: a 66-yard pitch and catch. to undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil.

Tua on a dime

Tua Tagovailoa is playing with so much confidence this season, and it's continued Sunday against the Browns. Check out this dime to Trent Sherfield for the score. Heckuva catch, too!

MVS TD

The MVS stands for, you guessed it (hopefully), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the TD stands for the 18-yard catch that doubled the Chiefs advantage.

Pierce breaks free

Everyone has been talking about the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but there's another running back who deserves your attention. It's Dameon Pierce, and here he is exploding up the middle for a 44-yard pickup.

Pittsburgh pigeons



First there was the MetLife Stadium black cat, and now we have the Pittsburgh pigeons. Seriously, check out of these birds just casually watching first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. No price of admission, either!

Pretty catch

Early nominee for catch of the day has to be Courtland Sutton, who made a great one-handed catch while falling to the ground. 16-yard pickup.

Singletary x2

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, then turned into what they've been doing all season and started gashing the Vikings defense. They scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, both by Devin Singletary.

Toney TD

In the second game with his new team, former first-round WR Kadarius Toney made his presence felt, hopping (seriously), into the end zone for his first-career score.

Giants strike first

If you thought the 6-2 Giants would come back down to Earth off the bye week, you'd be wrong -- for now. Great start for New York, which forced a quick three-and-out and then drove 68 yards for an opening-drive touchdown. Getting the score was third-year tight end Lawrence Cager, who signed to the team's practice squad in mid-October. A month later, his third-career catch went for the first touchdown of his career.

Justin Jefferson off to incredible start

Perfect start for the 7-1 Vikings. After forcing the Bills into a three-and-out, Minnesota drove right down the field thanks almost exclusively to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. The duo connected twice, the first for a 46-yard gain and the second for a 22-yard touchdown.

Opening onside kick!!!

Doug Pederson, YOU DOG! What a gutsy, genius call to begin the game with an onside kick. And making it even better is that Riley Patterson recovered his own kick! When you're 9.5-point underdogs, you have to get creative. The Jaguars are off to a great start.

Who's in, who's out at QB?

Four starting quarterbacks enter Sunday with a questionable tag: Josh Allen (Bills, elbow), Ryan Tannehill (Titans, ankle), Matthew Stafford (Rams, concussion) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals, hamstring). So who's going to suit up? And who will be sidelined? Here's the latest:

Josh Allen: ACTIVE ( set to start

NFL Media reported Saturday evening that Allen, who has been dealing with a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, is set to start vs. the Vikings. Allen, who practiced sparingly throughout the week, is able to grip the ball and threw some passes Friday, per Ian Rapoport. The Bills announced on Sundayannounced on Sunday that Allen is indeed active.

Ryan Tannehill: ACTIVE ( set to start

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Tannehill is expected to start against the Broncos. Tannehill was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday but practiced in full Thursday, apparently giving the Titans enough confidence to re-insert their veteran signal-caller as the starter for Week 10.

Matthew Stafford: Long shot to play

Stafford, who entered concussion protocol Tuesday, is a long shot to play, according to NFL Media. If Stafford can't play, John Wolford would get the start under center.

Kyler Murray: Unlikely to play

Kyler Murray will work out pregame to see if he can play, per NFL Media, but it's unlikely he'll be able to go due to a hamstring injury. "He's still moving very gingerly," according to Ian Rapoport. If Murray can't play, veteran Colt McCoy would be QB1.