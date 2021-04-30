The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up Thursday night in Cleveland, and it was an historic affair. Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2018, became just the second top-ranked high school prospect to be drafted No. 1 overall when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not to be outdone, Justin Fields -- another five-star prospect in the same recruiting class -- went 11th overall to the Chicago Bears.

There were some sleepers, though.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner No. 28 overall. Turner was a two-star prospect and ranked No. 2,548 overall in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite. There were 14 three-star players had their names called on Thursday night, including BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who went second overall to the New York Jets.

One of the primary stories of the night was Alabama, which had six players drafted on Thursday night. Coach Nick Saban's 2017 recruiting class had a whopping eight players selected in the first round when you combine the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts.

Here's a look at all of the star rankings of the 2021 first round NFL Draft picks.

2021 NFL Draft by recruiting ranking