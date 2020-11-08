A decisive night in the 2020 college football season saw the No. 1 team in the country take its first regular season loss in three years and a shakeup in the top five that also included a reaction to one of the biggest wins of the year in the SEC.

Clemson fell from No. 1 in the Coaches Poll top 25 after losing 47-40 in double overtime at Notre Dame. It was a defining moment for quarterback Ian Book and Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish program, and after the win the coaches have not only moved Notre Dame up to No. 2 but also collectively awarded four first-place votes. The Tigers didn't fall too far after the loss, dropping to No. 4, perhaps a reflection not only of the respect for Notre Dame but the absence of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the defeat.

Florida was one of the big winners of the weekend, taking control of the SEC East with a streak-snapping win against Georgia in Jacksonville. Kyle Trask continued his incredible start to the year with 474 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Bulldogs defense, adding his name to the list of Heisman Trophy contenders at this turning point of the season and setting the Gators on a path to play for the SEC Championship next month. Florida entered the week at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll, and after the win jumped up to No. 5 while the Bulldogs fell from No. 5 to out of the top 10 at No. 11 after the loss.

Other notable movements within the rankings included Indiana up three spots, crashing the top 10 after its resounding win against Michigan, Liberty and Northwestern making big gains to enter the top 25 and a three-spot drop for Wisconsin after another week on the sidelines with its game against Purdue canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State; No. 24 North Carolina; No. 25 Michigan

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 174; UL Lafayette 81; Utah 45; Purdue 43; Appalachian State 25; Arkansas 23; Missouri 18; Wake Forest 15; Boston College 15; Memphis 12; Kentucky 12; Tulsa 11; Maryland 10; Tennessee 6; Nevada 5; Michigan 5; San Jose State 4; Kansas State 4; Boise State 4; Virginia Tech 2.