Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 31-June 6):
- We talk Manoah, Dylan Cease, Lucas Sims and two-start pitchers for Week 10 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
|1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|2
|3
|4
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
|
@
|
@
|5
|6
|7
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|8
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|9
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|10
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|11
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|12
|13
|14
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|15
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|16
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|17
|18
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|19
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|20
S. Strasburg SP WAS Stephen Strasburg SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
|
@
|
@
|23
M. Minor SP KC Mike Minor SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|24
J. Urquidy SP HOU Jose Urquidy SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|25
|26
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|27
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|28
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|29
J. Gant SP STL John Gant SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|30
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|31
J. Cueto SP SF Johnny Cueto SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|32
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|33
W. Miley SP CIN Wade Miley SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|34
|35
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|36
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|37
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|38
C. Flexen RP SEA Chris Flexen RP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|39
|40