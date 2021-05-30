dylan-cease.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 31-June 6):

  • We talk Manoah, Dylan Cease, Lucas Sims and two-start pitchers for Week 10 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Must-start, all formats
1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
2
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
3
T. Bauer SP LAD Trevor Bauer SP LAD
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
4
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
5
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
6
C. Rodon SP CHW Carlos Rodon SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
7
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
8
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
9
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
10
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
11
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
12
R. Hill SP TB Rich Hill SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
13
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
14
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
15
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Sleepers and questionables
16
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
17
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BOS
Boston
18
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
SF
San Francisco
19
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
STL
St. Louis
20
S. Strasburg SP WAS Stephen Strasburg SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
21
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
22
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
COL
Colorado
23
M. Minor SP KC Mike Minor SP KC
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
24
J. Urquidy SP HOU Jose Urquidy SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
25
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
26
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
27
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
28
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
29
J. Gant SP STL John Gant SP STL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
30
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
31
J. Cueto SP SF Johnny Cueto SP SF
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
32
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
WAS
Washington
33
W. Miley SP CIN Wade Miley SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
STL
St. Louis
34
J. Ross SP WAS Joe Ross SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
35
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
SF
San Francisco
36
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
37
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
38
C. Flexen RP SEA Chris Flexen RP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
39
C. Smith RP ARI Caleb Smith RP ARI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
40
W. Crowe SP PIT Wil Crowe SP PIT
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIA
Miami