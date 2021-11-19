Last week in this spot I wrote about Patrick Mahomes and his recent struggles prior to Week 10 at Las Vegas. I expected him to have a dominant game, and he responded with a season-high 46 Fantasy points against the Raiders with 406 passing yards and five touchdowns.

A big reason why was Darrel Williams, who had 11 carries for 43 yards, along with a whopping nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I thought that could be the last time Fantasy managers get to rely on Williams as a starter with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) coming back, but that might not be the case.

Andy Reid said Wednesday that Edwards-Helaire could be out in Week 11 to give him additional time to get healthy. Kansas City has a bye in Week 12, and Reid said "if we feel like he's not ready, then we won't put him in there" against the Cowboys on Sunday.

If that happens, and Edwards-Helaire is out again, then Williams remains a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. In five games with Edwards-Helaire out, Williams has four outings with at least 19 total touches and has scored at least 16 PPR points three times.

The Cowboys-Chiefs game has the highest projected score of the week at 56 points, so Williams has the chance for another stellar outing. Dallas also has allowed four running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in the past four games, with three touchdowns allowed over that span.

Keep an eye on what happens with Edwards-Helaire prior to Sunday. And if he's out again then start Williams with confidence in all formats.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1198 RUYDS 62 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.7

This should be Tua Tagovailoa's time to shine. He's past the trade rumors (for now) of the Dolphins trying to replace him. He's mostly past the finger injury that has limited him the past two weeks. And he has a favorable matchup in Week 11 at the Jets.

I'm buying that Tagovailoa will have a big game against the Jets. We've already seen him thrive in favorable matchups this season against the Jaguars in Week 6 and the Falcons in Week 7, and he scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each outing.

He came on for an injured Jacoby Brissett (knee) in Week 10 against Baltimore and closed out a surprise victory against the Ravens with 12 Fantasy points in the second half. Let's hope that momentum carries over to this week.

The Jets have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to five opposing quarterbacks in a row, including Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, Carson Wentz and Josh Allen. Tagovailoa will be next, and he has top-10 upside this week in all leagues.

It hasn't been a smooth season for Tagovailoa -- or an easy start to his NFL career. But he has the opportunity to silence his critics, especially if he plays well and wins games like this against the Jets. That's what I'm expecting to happen for him in Week 11.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2545 RUYDS 117 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 25.5 Herbert has been held in check lately, scoring 16 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. But he'll break out of his slump this week against the Steelers at home because Pittsburgh's defense is beat up. T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and Joe Haden (foot) are uncertain for Week 11, while Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) is unlikely to play. If all three are out, Herbert should have the chance for a quality outing and could be a top five Fantasy quarterback. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV CIN -1 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2497 RUYDS 44 TD 20 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.7 Burrow had his worst game of the season by far prior to Cincinnati's bye in Week 10 when he scored just seven Fantasy points against Cleveland in Week 9. That snapped a six-game stretch where he scored at least 22 Fantasy points, but Burrow should rebound this week against the Raiders. Three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, including Patrick Mahomes last week when he snapped out of his slump with 46 points. Burrow will likely be around his average of 22.0 Fantasy points per game, making him a quality starter this week. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 26.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2358 RUYDS 169 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.3 Tannehill has struggled as a Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. It's helped that he's also rushed for a touchdown in four of his past five outings. This week, he's facing a Texans defense that has allowed five quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points, and he averages 28.5 Fantasy points per game against Houston in his past four meetings. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CAR -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 8 RUYDS 14 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 13.7 Newton didn't start in Week 10 at Arizona, which was his first game back with the Panthers this year. But he still managed 13 Fantasy points, which included a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to Robby Anderson. Let's hope Newton can relive his glory days in Carolina, and he must be ecstatic to be starting his first home game with the Panthers since Week 2 of 2019. It helps that he's facing a Washington defense without Chase Young (ACL) and Montez Sweat (jaw). Washington also has allowed an average of 27.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. I like Newton as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2826 RUYDS 52 TD 15 INT 8 FPTS/G 21.1 Carr didn't play great in the Week 10 loss against the Chiefs, but he still managed 21 Fantasy points. And he's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games and in six of nine outings this season. Carr should have another quality Fantasy performance this week against the Bengals, who have allowed 20 or more Fantasy points to four of their past five opposing quarterbacks. I like Carr as a low-end starter in Week 11. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -6 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1282 RUYDS 288 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 10.6 Fields had two strong games prior to Chicago's bye in Week 10, and hopefully he continues to improve down the stretch, starting with what has become an easy matchup against Baltimore in Week 11. Fields scored 27 Fantasy points in Week 8 against San Francisco and 19 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh in Week 9, and he's rushed for at least 38 yards in four games in a row. The Ravens have allowed at least 25 Fantasy points to three of their past five opposing quarterbacks, and Fields should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SF -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1936 RUYDS 34 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.1 Garoppolo only scored 19 Fantasy points in Week 10 against the Rams, but he had at least 23 Fantasy points in each of his previous two starts against the Bears and Cardinals. He's improved as a Fantasy quarterback, and he's keeping Trey Lance on the bench. Garoppolo can be a low-end starter in all leagues, starting in Week 11 at Jacksonville. Now, the Jaguars have held Josh Allen and Carson Wentz to a combined 16 Fantasy points in the past two games, but for the season, Jacksonville has allowed five quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2274 RUYDS 37 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.2 Ryan is without Calvin Ridley (personal), and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) could also be out. It will be tough to trust Ryan without those two guys, and the Patriots also do well against opposing tight ends, which will be a problem for Kyle Pitts. New England has held four quarterbacks in a row -- Mike White, Herbert, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield -- to 16 Fantasy points or less, and this should be a rough week for Ryan, especially with a beat up receiving corps. Carson Wentz QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2378 RUYDS 120 TD 18 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.5 Wentz was a dud as the Start of the Week in Week 10 with just seven Fantasy points against the Jaguars, which snapped a string of him scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in six games in a row. I don't expect him to play well this week against the Bills, who have only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points and give up an average of just 11.8 Fantasy points per game to the position. Wentz is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2184 RUYDS 247 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 19 Heinicke has not been a good Fantasy quarterback of late, and he comes into Week 11 at Carolina with just one game over 17 Fantasy points in his past five outings. I don't expect him to play well this week against the Panthers, who have shut down opposing quarterbacks of late. Daniel Jones, Ryan, Mac Jones and Cardinals backups Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler have combined for just 33 Fantasy points in the past four games against Carolina. Heinicke is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2434 RUYDS 73 TD 19 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.6 While the Packers offense usually generates the headlines in Green Bay, it's been the defense that has carried this team over the past three games while Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan have all battled injuries or COVID-19 positives. In the past three games against Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, that trio combined for just 25 Fantasy points with one touchdown and four interceptions. We'll see if the Packers defense can contain Cousins this week, and he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two games in a row prior to Week 11. But in his past four meetings with Green Bay, Cousins is averaging just 13.8 Fantasy points per game. He is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN GB -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 421 REC 16 REYDS 196 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 While we hate to see players like Aaron Jones (knee) get hurt, it's great for those Fantasy managers with a lottery ticket like Dillon, who showed you his upside in Week 10 against Seattle with 23 total touches, 128 total yards and two touchdowns. He's set for a big role again, and he has top-five upside this week against the Vikings, who were missing five starters on defense in Week 10 against the Chargers when Michael Pierce, Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson were all out. It helps Dillon that Minnesota has allowed seven touchdowns to running backs in the past five games. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NE -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14.8 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 11 REYDS 111 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Even if Damien Harris (concussion) plays, I would still trust Stevenson as no worse than a flex option this week. He's still going to play in tandem with Harris, and Stevenson might have done enough in Week 10 against Cleveland to be the No. 1 option in the backfield after he had 114 total yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons have allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and Stevenson has top-10 potential once again if Harris is out. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -6 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 8 REYDS 66 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Fantasy managers might have been hesitant to get Montgomery back in their lineups for Week 9 against Pittsburgh after he came back from a four-game absence with a knee injury. He played well with 13 carries for 63 yards, along with two catches for 17 yards, and most importantly, he kept Khalil Herbert off the field by playing 85 percent of the snaps. This week, Montgomery gets reinforcements with the Bears hoping to have left tackle Teven Jenkins (back) active, which would also help Justin Fields. The Ravens have been stingy against opposing running backs this season, but Montgomery is still trustworthy as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -11 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 14 REYDS 130 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Barkley is expected to return after being out five weeks with an ankle injury, and he gets a boost with Tampa Bay down standout defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee). The hope is Barkley looks like the player we saw prior to hurting his ankle in Week 5 at Dallas when he had 21 and 29 PPR points in the previous two games against Atlanta and New Orleans. And Tampa Bay has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in three games in a row with Herbert in Week 7, Alvin Kamara in Week 8 and Antonio Gibson last week. Barkley should be considered a high-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 344 REC 38 REYDS 202 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 It's time to ride the Gaskin roller coaster again, but this time it should be fun with a matchup against the Jets. Last week, three Buffalo running backs combined for four touchdowns against the Jets, who allow the most Fantasy points to the position and have already given up 20 total touchdowns to running backs. In their past four games alone, the Jets have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns to running backs, and Gaskin should continue to be the lead rusher for Miami with Malcolm Brown (thigh) still out. Gaskin has two games with at least 15 PPR points in his past four outings, and he should have another quality outing this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SF -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 28 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 We'll hopefully find out the status of Elijah Mitchell (finger) prior to Sunday, but Wilson will have a prominent role even if Mitchell plays. Wilson had 10 carries for 28 yards in Week 10 against the Rams in his season debut after being out with a knee injury, and he would be a flex option against the Jaguars if Mitchell is healthy. But without Mitchell, Wilson would have top-20 upside as the lead running back for the 49ers. Mitchell had at least 18 carries in three of his past four games, and Wilson would likely inherit the majority of that work in a matchup with the Jaguars. D'Onta Foreman RB TEN Tennessee • #40

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 2 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 I hope the Titans decide to give more work to Foreman and less for Adrian Peterson moving forward. Peterson looks like a 36-year-old the past two games with a combined 18 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 4 yards on two targets. Foreman, meanwhile, has 16 carries for 59 yards over that span, along with two catches for 48 yards on two targets. This will probably continue to be a shared backfield, with Jeremy McNichols also in the mix, but I'd use Foreman as a flex option this week. Against the Texans in Week 11, Foreman could go off in a revenge game since he started his career in Houston in 2017. Kenyan Drake RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 206 REC 26 REYDS 272 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Drake busted in Week 10 against the Chiefs with four carries for 16 yards, along with two catches for 15 yards on three targets. That snapped a streak of three games in a row with at least 16 PPR points, but I expect him to rebound this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati is second in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 70, and Drake should play in the passing game in tandem with Josh Jacobs. While Jacobs remains a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, Drake has flex appeal in PPR. He has 13 catches in his past four games. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 37 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 McKissic was a letdown in Week 10 against the Buccaneers with two carries for 4 yards, along with four catches for 35 yards on four targets. Washington surprised Tampa Bay, and Antonio Gibson was able to have success on the ground. We'll see if Gibson can do something similar against Carolina, but I expect Washington to be chasing points this week against the Panthers. As such, I expect McKissic to play more and have more action in the passing game. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past six games, and I expect him to be close to that this week. He's a high-end PPR flex in Week 11.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB ATL Atlanta • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 289 REC 24 REYDS 115 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 We'll find out if Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) plays this week, and if he's active then Davis should be totally ignored. If Patterson is out, Davis has a chance to help Fantasy managers, moreso in PPR. The Patriots have struggled with pass-catching running backs, and Davis has four games this season with at least three catches. But he also has one game with more than two PPR points in his past four outings, and we could see more of Wayne Gallman this week and moving forward. If Patterson is out, Davis is a flex option at best in most leagues. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO PHI -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 We'll find out if Miles Sanders (ankle) is able to return this week, and if that happens then it would be hard to trust Howard. But I don't love Howard even if Sanders is out. He needs to score a touchdown to help your Fantasy team since he doesn't work in the passing game, and he scored an empty eight points last week despite 12 carries for 83 yards at Denver. This is also a brutal matchup against the Saints, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. New Orleans hasn't allowed a running back to score on the ground in the past four games against Seattle, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Tennessee. Alex Collins RB SEA Seattle • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 345 REC 7 REYDS 73 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 We'll find out if Chris Carson (neck) is able to return this week, and if that happens then it would be hard to trust Collins. But I don't love Collins even if Carson is out. Collins has struggled for three games in a row against New Orleans, Jacksonville and Green Bay, combining for 13 PPR points over that span. Now, two of those games were with Geno Smith instead of Russell Wilson, but Collins only had 10 carries for 41 yards and one catch for 8 yards in Week 10 at the Packers with Wilson back. The matchup isn't terrible against the Cardinals in Week 11, but I would only use Collins as a flex option at best in most leagues. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND BUF -7 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 398 REC 22 REYDS 88 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Singletary comes into Week 11 against the Colts with consecutive games of double digits in PPR points for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2. He scored 12 PPR points in Week 9 at Jacksonville and 11 PPR points in Week 10 at the Jets. He had 13 total touches against the Jaguars when Zack Moss suffered a concussion, but he had eight total touches against the Jets with Moss back, as well as Matt Breida getting work. It's a messy backfield, and Singletary is too risky to trust. From Weeks 3-8, Singletary averaged just 5.0 PPR points per game, and I'm concerned about that player showing up again in Week 11 against Indianapolis. Moss remains my favorite Buffalo running back, and he's just a flex play this week in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 19 REYDS 158 TD 6 FPTS/G 13 Gibson broke out of his slump in Week 10 against Tampa Bay when he had 21 PPR points, which ended a three-game stretch where he scored eight PPR points or less. I hope it's a sign of things to come, but I'm still not fully back on board with him as a must-start Fantasy running back. While it was great to see him get 24 carries against the Buccaneers, he only managed 64 yards and scored twice. He also had just two catches for 14 yards on two targets. This is also a tough matchup for Gibson in Week 11 since Carolina is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. The Panthers have allowed just five touchdowns to running backs this year, and Gibson's Fantasy production could be minimal if he doesn't find the end zone. He's a low-end No. 2 running back at best this week, with his value slightly higher in non-PPR leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CAR -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 16.1 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 95 REYDS 701 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.7 It's been tough to trust Moore lately since he's scored nine PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. But he'll break out of his slump this week against Washington with Cam Newton under center. Washington is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the pass rush shouldn't be a problem for Newton with Chase Young (ACL) and Montez Sweat (jaw) injured. Moore has top-15 upside in all leagues this week. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV CIN -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 57 REYDS 431 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Higgins hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, so he's due to find the end zone. He's still scored 13 PPR points in three games in a row coming into Week 11, and he has at least eight targets in two of his past three outings. He's clearly been outplayed by Ja'Marr Chase, but Higgins should still be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 84 REYDS 557 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Waddle will continue to be the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins with DeVante Parker (shoulder) and Will Fuller (finger) sidelined, and he should once again soak up plenty of volume from Tua Tagovailoa. He has at least eight targets in four of his past five games, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in three of those outings. In their past three games against Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Buffalo, the Jets have allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Waddle has the chance to go off in this matchup. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 69 REYDS 494 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 Renfrow continues to have a solid season heading into Week 11 against Cincinnati, and he's become a must-start PPR receiver -- and a borderline starter in all leagues. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has a touchdown in each of his past two outings against the Giants and Chiefs. He has six games this season with at least eight targets, and he's averaging 14.3 PPR points over that span. He should continue to see plenty of targets from Derek Carr in this matchup, and Renfrow should have the chance for another quality performance against the Bengals at home. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 84 REYDS 641 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 Cooks didn't have a great game in Week 9 at Miami in the first action with Tyrod Taylor since Week 2, finishing with just six catches for 56 yards. But he had 14 targets against the Dolphins, and he should continue to get plenty of attention moving forward, including in Week 10 at Tennessee. The Titans are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Tennessee in the past three games. In two games against the Titans last year, Cooks had 20 catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns, so hopefully he stays hot in this matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 450 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Mooney went into his bye in Week 10 having scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has three games with at least six targets over that span, and he's become the go-to receiver for Justin Fields. I wouldn't be surprised if Allen Robinson starts to play better down the stretch, and you can use him as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Ravens. But I like Mooney more based on his big-play ability, and Baltimore has allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games. Mooney is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #12

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 241 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 Bateman continued to be a go-to option for Lamar Jackson in Week 10 at Miami even with Sammy Watkins back on the field. Bateman had six catches for 80 yards on eight targets, and he now has at least six targets in every game he's played. He's still looking for his first touchdown, but I love his upside as a top weapon for Jackson. And Chicago is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so look for Marquise Brown and Bateman to both play well this week. Marcus Johnson WR TEN Tennessee • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 18 REYDS 160 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 In the first game with Julio Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve, Johnson stepped up for the Titans with five catches for 100 yards on six targets against New Orleans in Week 10. This is now three games this season with at least five targets for Johnson, but his performance against the Saints was by far his best. We'll see if he can build off game in Week 11 against Houston, and Johnson is worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. The Texans have allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers in their past three games, which bodes well for A.J. Brown and Johnson this week. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CLE -11.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 219 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Landry said earlier this week that "I haven't been getting the ball so much," which could lead to a squeaky wheel game against the Lions. He's dealing with a knee injury, but as long as he's playing, he should be worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver against Detroit. The Lions have allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past three games, and Landry will end his slump of scoring nine PPR points or less in four games in a row. It will also help if Donovan Peoples-Jones is out after he hurt himself during Wednesday's practice. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 The Cowboys-Chiefs game has the highest projected score of the week at 56 points, so you want players from this game in your Fantasy lineup. Aside from the obvious guys, you should consider Gallup as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. He didn't do much in Week 10 against Atlanta with three catches for 42 yards on five targets, but hopefully that was the shake-the-rust-off game after being out with a calf injury since Week 1. This week, don't be surprised if Gallup finds the end zone against the Chiefs, who have allowed three touchdowns to receivers in the past two games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kenny Golladay WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 32 REYDS 310 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Golladay has yet to find the end zone this season, and he has one game with more than 10 PPR points. Sterling Shepard (quad) is likely out this week, which could mean more targets for Golladay, but Daniel Jones will also lean on Kadarius Toney, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, among others. Tampa Bay's pass defense has also improved dramatically of late, and the Buccaneers have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers in their past six games. At best, use Golladay as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver on Monday night. Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 66 REYDS 434 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Jones is tough to trust since he's scored more than eight PPR points just once in his past six games. He has one touchdown since Week 2, and he's been over 35 receiving yards just once since Week 3. Jamal Agnew is the lone Jaguars receiver to consider this week, and he's just a desperation play in the majority of leagues. Jones is only worth consideration in deeper formats with the hope that he connects with Trevor Lawrence for a touchdown. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV CIN -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 55 REYDS 409 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has done well against slot receivers this year, so Boyd is likely looking at another disappointing outing. While Chase and Higgins have been productive for most of this season, we've seen Boyd struggle, and he comes into Week 11 with one game of more than seven PPR points in his past five outings, along with just two touchdowns on the season. It's hard to feel comfortable starting Boyd, even in deep PPR leagues. A.J. Green WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 460 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Green might get Kyler Murray (ankle) back for this week, and it sounds like DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) could remain out. That seems like a good setup, but I would still sit Green in most formats. Christian Kirk would be worth using as a borderline starter with his matchup against Seattle's Ugo Amadi in the slot, but Green could struggle against D.J. Reed or Tre Brown on the perimeter. And if Murray is out again, Green is not startable in any formats.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 76 REYDS 729 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.9 T.Y. Hilton has played the majority of two games this season, which are Week 6 against Houston and Week 10 against Jacksonville. In those two games, Pittman has struggled, scoring five PPR points against the Texans and 12 PPR points against the Jaguars. Those are the only two games since Week 5 where he's been under 17 PPR points. Hilton is expected to play against the Bills this week, and it's a tough matchup for Pittman, who could see shadow coverage from Tre'Davious White. Buffalo is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and the Bills have given up just three touchdowns to opposing receivers this year. Pittman is only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 70 REYDS 529 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Mike Goosecki was more like it in Week 10 against Baltimore when he failed to catch a pass on seven targets. He should rebound this week against the Jets, who have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. Gesicki scored in his last trip to New York to face the Jets last season and will hopefully find the end zone again. Dan Arnold TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 50 REYDS 399 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Arnold just continues to produce, and hopefully this is the week he scores his first touchdown of the 2021 campaign. Against the Colts in Week 10, Arnond had five catches for 67 yards on seven targets, as well as a two-point conversion. Arnold now has three games in a row with at least seven targets and has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games. He's worth using as a No. 1 tight end in PPR and a borderline starter in all other formats. The 49ers have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NE -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 42 REYDS 353 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.8 We'll see if Jonnu Smith (shoulder) is able to play Thursday night against the Falcons, but if he's out that should be more opportunities for Henry. Smith didn't play in Week 10 against Cleveland, and that worked out for Henry with a small bump in targets (four), catches (four), yards (37) and touchdowns (two). He's now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and he should be considered a must-start option in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Uzomah TE CIN Cincinnati • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV CIN -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 28 REYDS 313 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.6 Uzomah has a great matchup in Week 11 at Las Vegas since the Raiders are second in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. He's a touchdown or bust Fantasy option, but he does have a touchdown in three of his past six games. Consider Uzomah a low-end starter in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in non-PPR. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 51 REYDS 438 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Schultz has struggled the past three games with a combined 14 PPR points over that span, and he could find himself in a target crunch now that Michael Gallup is healthy again. But I would trust Schultz for one more week against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Kansas City has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games. Adam Trautman TE NO New Orleans • #82

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 183 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Trautman feels like he's on the verge of a big game with at least six targets in three games in a row. He's topped out at five catches and 47 yards over that span, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this year. But in deeper leagues, you might want to speculate on Trautman, especially with a matchup at Philadelphia in Week 11 since the Eagles allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Philadelphia has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 318 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 Even with Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) likely out, I would still be hesitant to trust Cook this week. He has one touchdown since Week 4 and has been at 48 yards or less in each game over that span. The Steelers just held T.J. Hockenson without a catch in an overtime game, and Pittsburgh has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends on the season. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 370 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Ertz has struggled to produce after having a solid outing in his debut with the Cardinals in Week 7 against Houston when he scored 15 PPR points. In three games since then, he's combined for 21 PPR points, and he's failed to top 46 yards in any game. Now, two of those games came without Kyler Murray (ankle), and Murray could return this week. But Seattle has improved against tight ends as the season has gone on, and the Seahawks haven't allowed a tight end to score since Week 5. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Engram comes into Week 11 with a touchdown in two games in a row, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row. We'll see if he can keep it up against Tampa Bay on Monday night. Now, if he doesn't score, your Fantasy production could be minimal because he's been at 55 yards or less in every game this year, including four outings with fewer than 30 yards. And the Buccaneers have allowed just one tight end to score since Week 5. Engram is only worth starting in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 13.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 606 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 Pitts has a tough matchup on his hands with the Patriots, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this year. Three tight ends have scored against New England, but they were Houston's Anthony Auclair, Dallas' Blake Jarwin and Cleveland's Austin Hooper. Schultz is the lone tight end with more than 29 receiving yards against the Patriots this year. Now, before you say that Pitts isn't a traditional tight end and will line up in different formations, you should expect this to be the player that Bill Belichick focuses on eliminating, no matter where he is. Pitts is more of a No. 2 Fantasy tight end this week in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Titans (vs. HOU): The Titans defense has been amazing of late, and the Titans DST has become a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. The Titans DST has scored at least 13 Fantasy points in three of the past four games, and Tennessee has 14 sacks, five interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two DST scores over that span. And now Houston comes to town. In Tyrod Taylor's last game at Miami in Week 9, he was sacked five times with three interceptions. The Titans DST is my No. 1 unit this week.

Sleepers

Browns (vs. DET)

Dolphins (at NYJ)

49ers (at JAC)

Sit 'Em

Steelers (at LAC): With the potential of Pittsburgh being without T.J. Watt (hip/knee), Joe Haden (foot) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19), it could be time to sit the Steelers DST. Now, the unit can still play well if those guys are out, but the Chargers still bring plenty of weapons and have scored at least 24 points in four of their past six games. Justin Herbert has only been sacked twice in his past two games, and he has just four interceptions in his past seven outings. If Watt, Haden and Fitzpatrick play, that changes things, but as of Wednesday you might want to find another DST for this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Zane Gonzalez K CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Gonzalez is on a nice roll lately with at least 14 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He hasn't missed a field goal since Week 4, and he has multiple field goals in five of his past six outings. The Panthers offense should improve with Cam Newton under center, and Gonzalez should be considered a top-10 Fantasy kicker in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Randy Bullock K TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 23rd PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 8th Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 5th Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SF -6 O/U 45 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 11th

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Badgley K IND Indianapolis • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50 OPP VS K 2nd PROJ PTS 5.9 K RNK 23rd The Colts are sticking with Badgley this week with Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) still out, and he's coming off a solid game in Week 10 against Jacksonville with 11 Fantasy points on three made field goals and two PATs. But I would avoid him this week against Buffalo since the Bills are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers. The Colts offense should struggle this week, and Badgley's scoring chances should be minimal.

