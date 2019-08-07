MLB Prospect Watch: Dodgers starter Dustin May among late call-ups who could impact pennant races

Last weekend, right-hander Dustin May debuted for the Dodgers. May, 21, allowed four runs (three earned) across five-plus innings, and struck out only three of the 24 batters he faced. But he showed the easy gas and the high-quality stuff that made him the top pitching prospect in the Dodgers system. Consider how well his fastball and his cutter play off each other in flight:

Good luck, hitters.

May could prove to be an important part of the Dodgers' latest pennant run -- especially if they slide him to the bullpen once the postseason rolls around. Between that possibility and the added significance of internal depth now that there's only one trade deadline, we decided to touch on three other prospects who could impact a playoff race once they're promoted. (Note that for our purposes we considered only prospects who haven't reached the majors.)

Here's our three:

1. Gavin Lux, Dodgers, shortstop

Yes, we're staying with the Dodgers. How could we not? Lux exited the weekend hitting .443/.524/.828 across 29 games in Triple-A. Meanwhile, Corey Seager's second-half OPS is in danger of dipping below .600. Lux has cross-trained on both sides of the bag, so it's at least possible the Dodgers could keep Seager in the lineup while bringing up Lux to man second base. No matter where he plays, he's going to be a good one for a long time.

We covered Garcia in more detail a couple weeks ago, so pardon our brevity here. But Garcia could make sense as a late-season addition to the New York bullpen. He may end up pitching in relief long-term anyway, so what's the harm of letting him get a taste -- and if his presence there helps the Yankees win some important games? All the better.

3. A.J. Puk, Athletics, left-handed pitcher

Entering the 2018 season, Puk was projected to save the Athletics rotation. He injured his elbow, however, and has since been working his way back. The A's have limited him to pitching relief this year, and it seems likely he'll make his big-league debut out of the bullpen. Puk's fastball-breaking ball combination could make him an impact reliever down the stretch. Oh, and don't sleep on Jesus Luzardo's potential impact for the A's over the coming months, either.

