2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: WRs Kelvin Harmon, Anthony Johnson show off well-rounded skills

North Carolina State's Kelvin Harmon and Buffalo's Anthony Johnson have reemerged as first-round caliber wide receivers.

Both pass-catchers went over 200 yards -- Harmon on Saturday at Syracuse and Johnson on Tuesday at home -- and put their refined games on full display.

Harmon's a little taller than the 6-foot-2 Johnson, while both wideouts have proven on multiple occasions this season they can take the top off the defense. They win routinely in contested-catch situations and have awesome awareness and body control on throws near the sideline.

Harmon and Johnson round out the upper echelon of what is a deep receiver class in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Here's my updated Top 20 prospects list.

Bosa's top spot is still safe for the time being.

LSU doesn't have a superstar edge-rusher, but as is always the case, the Tigers bring it up front with loads of depth. Big test for Williams, who's been up for every other challenge he's faced this season.

If LSU pulls out the upset victory in Tuscaloosa, Williams will have to be a big part of it. With Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama loves stretching the field, and the Crimson Tide have typically done so early in the game. Jerry Jeudy is a matchup nightmare as a size and speed specimen on the outside. With a strong performance, Williams can essentially solidify himself as a top 10 pick, if he's not considered a lock to go there already.

Oliver didn't play over the weekend due to a knee injury. His play of late led to him returning to the top 5.

Baker didn't have a splashy afternoon in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party but wasn't a liability in coverage either against Florida. His mirroring skills are second to none, and he plays the football extremely well as it's approaching its target. Interesting matchup with Kentucky this weekend.

A sack and forced fumble for Ferrell in Clemson's thrashing of Florida State on Saturday. It was a good, not great performance for the veteran edge-rusher, as the Seminoles might have the worst offensive line of any Power 5 team.

7. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Jones and Ohio State get a soft matchup with rebuilding Nebraska after their embarrassing loss in primetime to Purdue. Jones was good against the Boilermakers but needs to take his game to the next level down the stretch. He wins with burst off the snap and outstanding hand use.

The last time we saw Brown on the field, he had 10 catches for 155 yards with a touchdown in Ole Miss' loss to Auburn. South Carolina can put points on the board, so Brown will likely have to piece together another productive game to keep the Rebels competitive this weekend.

Harry had four grabs -- including an Odell Beckham Jr.-esque one-handed snag well behind his head -- for 95 yards with one touchdown in Arizona State's win over USC. Beyond that highlight-reel catch, Harry demonstrated his elusive and long speed on a 92-yard punt return score that featured him running across the entire field before flipping on the jets near the sideline. Harry doesn't move like most receivers his size.

10. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Thompson has been quiet -- relative to the blistering start he had to 2018 -- and will have to be on his game against an LSU team that has had one of the most potent rushing attacks in the SEC this season. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has hit some downfield plays too.

11. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams has exploded onto the scene this season after being a seldom used role player on a stacked Alabama defensive line -- which can be used to describe the Crimson Tide's front every year. He has a tremendous combination of efficient hand usage, power, and short-area burst to disrupt runs in the backfield and pressure the quarterback. Williams has put on a defensive line clinic thus far in 2018.

I never glean too much from defensive line prospects when they face a triple-option team like Navy, because they're going to see essentially the exact opposite of that offense at the NFL level. Tillery registered four tackles in the Fighting Irish's win Saturday.

Risner's had better games, yet I didn't see anything against Oklahoma that was cause for concern. Sure, the Sooners cruised to victory over the Wildcats. Risner held his own on right side with his patented combination of surprising anchoring strength and controlled mobility to the second level.

14. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon was absolutely uncoverable against Syracuse. Whether it was ripping off a 74-yard touchdown or displaying his elite body control and ball skills on back-shoulder throws, Harmon did it all. He finished the game with 11 catches for 247 yards with two touchdowns. His ability to win on passes above his head or outside his frame is his strength, but Harmon has a very well-rounded skill set.

15. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Ole Miss was off this past week and gets South Carolina at home on Saturday. Little has the most impressive size and athleticism profile of any offensive tackle prospect in the country.

16. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

Like Harmon, Johnson could not be stopped in his most recent game. Tyree Jackson went to him repeatedly down the field and near the sideline, and Johnson continually came down with the football. He had a 75-yard touchdown to open the scoring for Buffalo against Miami of Ohio, displayed awesome concentration on a 53-yard snag and one of his touchdowns came on an out-breaking route toward the front corner of the end zone in which he plucked the ball over his head a split-second after he turned to look for it. In Buffalo's Tuesday night win, Johnson had eight catches for 238 yards with three touchdowns. He's a big, fluid athlete with plus long speed and impressive ball skills.

17. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

A few weeks ago, I wrote Florida's Jachai Polite has the most juice off the edge of any outside pass-rusher in the country. Allen probably would've taken issue with that, and he's proven to be the most dangerous speed-rusher in college football. While not solely rushing the passer -- he drops into coverage relatively often -- Allen is spring-loaded around the corner and has demonstrated the ability to bend and explode to the quarterback. He wreaked havoc against Missouri and has four sacks with three forced fumbles in his last two games.

Burr-Kirven added 14 more tackles, another sack and pass breakup to his outstanding resume in the game against Cal. He's now up to 122 total tackles on the season. BBK has an amazing and rare ability to dispatch blocks as he's flying full speed (but still under control) toward the ball-carrier, and he's extremely fluid and aware in coverage. He plays with more power when shedding blocks than you'd expect for an undersized linebacker too.

19. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

Finley made one really bad decision in the loss to Syracuse ... a late throw to the outside as pressure mounted that was intercepted. Beyond that, he stretched the field repeatedly and worked the back-shoulder game with Harmon all afternoon inside the Carrier Dome. As usual, he looked comfortable in the pocket and showed off some anticipation on longer throws too.

Burns didn't get onto the stat sheet with a sack or tackle for loss against Clemson's sturdy offensive line, but I liked what I saw in regards to his motor and hand usage. Because he's so fluid in his hips, he can re-route himself so quickly to get inside after starting an outside rush or vice versa.

Honorable Mention

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College, Taylor Rapp, S, Washington, Devin White, LB, LSU, Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida, Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson, Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State, Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma, Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia