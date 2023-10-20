Six games is a large enough sample size where teams are able to assess how well they've constructed their respective rosters in the offseason. Whose expectations have fallen short and whose have been exceeded? Answers have been provided in the case of many.

Some of the notable names added to Injured Reserve last week include Vikings edge rusher Marcus Davenport, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

When quarterback Joe Burrow is completely healthy, the bigger question mark on the roster is the interior offensive line. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons but still have positions to fill before Burrow can feel secure. The unit has not played up to expectations as it is allowing pressure, on average, in 2.24 seconds, according to TruMedia, which is the second worst margin in the league.

The tight end group has 16 total receptions this season. Burrow heavily utilized the tight end position when he was in Baton Rouge but he has not had a consistent producer at the position since he arrived in Ohio's Queen city.

Bills: Linebacker

There are not any fatal flaws that stand out as Buffalo answered a few of its most pressing needs in the draft by taking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and Florida offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence. However, they did not aggressively look to replace Tremaine Edmunds after he departed in free agency. It was a concern early in the year waiting to learn who would step up opposite Matt Milano. Terrel Bernard was growing in that role but now Milano is on Injured Reserve. They signed A.J. Klein to the active roster but have also turned to rookie Dorian Williams in an expanded role.

Cornerback, where Tre'Davious White is done for the season and Christian Benford has been banged up, is also a concern.

Broncos: Safety

Projected key free agents: LB Josey Jewell, K Wil Lutz, CB K'Waun Williams, S Kareem Jackson



The Broncos rank third worst in passing yards allowed per game. Veteran safety Justin Simmons has not played up to his standards this season while Caden Sterns and K'Waun Williams have landed on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle has also been underwhelming. Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. Mike Purcell is one of the key contributors at 32 years old. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints and that has been challenged early in his time with Denver.

Browns: Offensive tackle

An injury to veteran Jack Conklin forced rookie Dawand Jones into the lineup early. They added Ty Nsekhe as a swing tackle but Jedrick Wills needs to play better. According to TruMedia, Wills has allowed 20 pressures through five games, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. He has been beaten on 7.5% of pass protection reps.

Running back may have been the biggest need had the team not already moved to sign Kareem Hunt following Nick Chubb's injury. Jerome Ford will be the feature running back moving forward but Hunt began to eat away at some of those touches against San Francisco.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

The Chargers have added players at defensive tackle in recent off-seasons but that investment has not produced the results the franchise had hoped. Morgan Fox, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson need to be the best versions of themselves.

Los Angeles is allowing 289.0 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league. They recently sent J.C. Jackson back to New England, which brings an end to a disappointing free agent signing by the organization.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City lost some of their interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones, who has been his dominant self this season. The Chiefs need to keep loading up on the defensive front to withstand some of these grueling AFC battles. They took Texas' Keondre Coburn in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and traded for Neil Farrell Jr. but it may not answer their needs for the season.

The offensive tackle additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming as well.

Colts: Defensive tackle

With Anthony Richardson sidelined for the rest of the season, does Gardner Minshew have enough steam to keep the train rolling down the tracks? They signed Kellen Mond, who spent the preseason with Cleveland, to the practice squad for depth.

The cornerbacks have shown growth in recent weeks and Indianapolis has an option at essentially every other position. The Colts have overperformed to start the season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen but the suspension of defensive tackle Grover Stewart has put them in a difficult position. In his absence, the team will turn to Taven Bryan and Eric Johnson.

Dolphins: Tight end

Durham Smythe has been the primary outlet but it is reasonable to want more out of that spot. Smythe is the only tight end on the roster with a reception. It is hard to complain, however, considering the performance of the other skill positions.

With De'Von Achane on Injured Reserve, Raheem Mostert will shoulder a larger workload. The cornerbacks have to play better as well. Kader Kohou has not been as good as what was seen of him as a rookie.

Jaguars: Interior offensive line

Through six weeks in the NFL season, the Jacksonville offensive line, particularly the interior offensive line, has been a concern. Cam Robinson returned to play left tackle in Week 5. Second-year Walker Little, who had played left tackle in Robinson's absence, has slid inside to left guard. The weeks to come will tell the tale of whether or not the return of Robinson will balance out that unit. The Jaguars rank in the bottom half of the league in time until pressure is allowed (2.44 seconds), according to TruMedia.

Jets: Offensive tackle

Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and is now on injured reserve. Mekhi Becton was flipped back to the left side in his absence. It is reasonable to wonder if either is a viable solution for the duration of the season. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations but offensive tackle is one of them. Fans should expect them to invest heavily into fixing the problem once the season ends. Perhaps a reunion between Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.

The injury to Alijah Vera-Tucker does not help matters either. He had been playing right tackle in Week 5. When he exited, second year offensive tackle Max Mitchell stepped into that role. New York has the fourth-worst pressure rate (42.7%) in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Patriots: Offensive line

Trent Brown has been the lone bright spot from that unit. New England has been moving around its offensive line all season. Vederian Lowe has been starting at right tackle and the projected pre-season starter at right tackle, Riley Reiff, played guard upon returning in Week 5. Four Patriots are among the 33 highest beaten rates, which calculates how often a lineman is beaten relative to the number of opponent's drop backs, according to TruMedia.

Matt Judon was added to the Injured Reserve last Saturday. Keion White and Josh Uche will be expected to create more pressure for a New England team that has six sacks; the sixth-lowest in the league.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle and cornerback. Edge rusher is higher up the list than expected following Chandler Jones' release and Tyree Wilson's slow development. The defensive tackles have actually performed better in recent weeks but still get the nod in this instance. Las Vegas has the sixth-lowest pressure rate (30.9%) in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Baltimore's run game is just always going to produce no matter who is in the backfield. J.K. Dobbins played just 30 snaps this season and the Ravens still rank fifth in rushing yards per game. According to TruMedia, only 45.5% of the Ravens' receptions have gone for either a first down or a touchdown, which is the eigth-lowest mark in the league. The team's 10 drops are the fifth-most by any team this season.

Steelers: Offensive line

The offense, as a whole, has been awful but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group. Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 43.1% of their dropbacks, which is the third-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise. They may have a lower ceiling but Cole Holcomb is a high-volume tackler and Elandon Roberts has been a reliable performer during a portion of New England's run. The Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league when healthy and are capable of keeping blockers off the second-level talent. Cam Heyward's leadership will be integral in that unit re-establishing itself as one of the most feared in the league.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Outside of edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Houston has lacked true difference-makers who can finish plays. The defense has just nine sacks on the season, which is tied for the second lowest. According to TruMedia, they rank in the top half of the league in pressure percentage (36.2%) but are No. 31 in sack percentage (4.0%).The numbers are a bit surprising considering they looked downright dominant last week against New Orleans.

Demeco Ryans' starting unit is not bad but it lacks depth and that is one area where teams want options to rotate players in and out, specifically coming from a San Francisco background. Hassan Ridgeway is now on injured reserve. The defense, as a whole, has made mistakes but players are making those mistakes fast and rallying to the football. Cornerback is also short-staffed with Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

The interior offensive line has also been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs and Scott Quessenberry are all on the injured reserve.

Titans: Quarterback

With veteran Ryan Tannehill suffering from a high ankle sprain, Tennessee is expected to turn to one of two youngsters, Will Levis or Malik Willis, after the Bye week. If neither is the answer, then the Titans' season will be in danger of circling the drain.

Tight end has also lacked production. There was a lot of hope for Chig Okonkwo coming into the season but that has not materialized. The tight end group has accounted for 187 passing yards this season. It is a microcosm of a failing bigger picture of the pass game. The Titans are averaging 173.2 passing yards per game this season, which is fourth-lowest in the NFL.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. McKivitz still has a lot to prove but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. The offensive design does a good job of getting the defense moving in every direction, which takes some of the pressure off of the offensive line, but the four starting offensive linemen not named Trent Williams are among the Top-60 in beaten percentage by linemen with at least 100 pass blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Bears: Interior offensive line

The Bears offense had shown improvement over the two games prior to Justin Fields' injury. The interior offensive line has not been good. Once Braxton Jones returns from injured reserve, the offensive line may actually be able to take steps forward.

The edge rushers have been ineffective. Through six weeks, Chicago still has just nine sacks, which is tied for second fewest in the league. Quarterback may skyrocket up the list if rookie Tyson Bagent can not handle the starter's assignment.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. They are averaging 78.8 rushing yards per game, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL. The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset, Tristan Wirfs, is transitioning from right tackle to the left, and new right tackle, Luke Goedeke, played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, QB Josh Dobbs, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin a wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers are actually performing well in pass rush metrics. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front but that has not been at his disposal early in his time in the desert.

Cornerback is another area of need and the offensive line has been in shambles. Running back is a big need with James Conner being added to the Injured Reserve.

Commanders: Linebacker

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis has had an up and down season but appears to be progressing. The Commanders need more depth and consistency. If Davis were to be unavailable, then the bottom would fall out of the room.

Cowboys: Cornerback

Dallas has a strong team as evidenced by their 4-2 start. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players and that becomes even more important now with the Trevon Diggs injury. In Diggs' absence, the Cowboys have turned to Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland alongside Stephon Gilmore. They have stepped up thus far but it is fair to wonder if that is sustainable.

Running back remains a question mark because it is not yet known if Tony Pollard can consistently shoulder the load. Over the past three games, he has just 34 carries for 106 yards. Leighton Vander Esch is on the Injured Reserve and that should lead to more opportunities for Damone Clark and Markquese Bell.

Eagles: Cornerback

The Eagles have a well-rounded roster that is difficult to pinpoint a glaring flaw. They do not necessarily need to add anyone to the roster. Philadelphia's edge rushers have turned up the heat in recent weeks and attention has shifted to a cornerback group that has underperformed. According to TruMedia, Philadelphia ranks No. 25 in opponent's quarterback rating despite significant investment into James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Depth has been inhibited by injuries to Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson.

Falcons: Quarterback

If one were to squint, they would see that Atlanta has legitimate contributors at essentially every position. Quarterback play is holding them down. The franchise placed a lot of faith in Desmond Ridder and he has simply not made good. One would imagine that the leash is short and either Taylor Heinicke will become the starter or they will look outside the building for a replacement. The NFC South is very much up for grabs but Atlanta has little time to waste.

Atlanta has added bodies to that defensive front this offseason but the linebacker group remains a problem, especially after Troy Andersen was added to injured reserve.

Giants: Interior offensive line

It is difficult to pinpoint just one position of need based on how New York has performed in the first six weeks of the season. The vulnerability of the interior offensive line was displayed on "Monday Night Football" against Seattle, which recorded a team-record 11 sacks. It really could be expanded to include the entire offensive line, which is allowing pressure on 47.3% of dropbacks, which is second only to Chicago, according to TruMedia.

They need to create more pass rush opportunities as well. The Giants have the fewest sacks (5) in the NFL.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit has been impressive this season and there has been little cause for concern. The group has risen to the occasion but there is a ceiling at cornerback. The secondary as a whole will be challenged with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Injured Reserve. They are league average in passing yards allowed per game.

Packers: Interior offensive line

Green Bay has some interior offensive linemen who have played well in the past, but the group, as a whole, has been disappointing. They may need to steer some assets in that direction next year. The Packers have always done well to find serviceable players on Days 2 and 3 of the draft but the magic has been missing this year. The team's 81.6 rushing yards per game is the sixth-lowest in the league.

Panthers: Wide receiver

Carolina drafted its quarterback of the future when Alabama's Bryce Young was announced as the No. 1 overall selection. When healthy, it is difficult to evaluate Young because essentially every other component of the offense has failed, particularly the interior offensive line and wide receivers. Adam Thielen has 11 receptions and 100+ receiving yards in three of the past four games, but the franchise is not getting any help elsewhere. Terrace Marshall has even requested a trade.

Injuries to cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Shaq Thompson have thoroughly tested the defense as well. The Panthers are off to an 0-6 start but do not hold the rights to their first-round draft pick in 2024.

Rams: Offensive line

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Los Angeles is allowing pressure in 2.41 seconds, which is the ninth-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Four Rams with at least 100 pass blocking snaps rank among the 40 highest pressure rates in the league.

Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey.

Saints: Interior offensive line

The offensive line needs to perform at a higher level considering they've used Top-50 draft choices on each of the five starters. Through six games, the offensive line has allowed 2.39 seconds before pressure arrives, according to TruMedia; only seven teams are allowing pressure quicker. There are six Saints offensive linemen with at least 100 pass blocking snaps that rank among the 93 highest beaten rates.

Seahawks: Offensive line

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth. According to TruMedia, Seattle is allowing pressure on 40.4% of dropbacks this season, which is the sixth-worst in the league.

Vikings: Wide receiver

Cornerback is a concern. Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans rank Nos. 13 and 45 in pass yards allowed in coverage, according to TruMedia. The defensive line has also been underwhelming. Then, there is the elephant in the room.

Justin Jefferson was added to Injured Reserve last week. He is a player whose role can not be filled by an individual, but a few players. Rookie Jordan Addison is now the pre-eminent figure in that offense. K.J. Osborn will almost certainly see a larger target share as well. On the year, Minnesota is credited with 17 drops, which is the most by any franchise this season, according to TruMedia.