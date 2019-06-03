2020 college football national title odds: Clemson catches up with Alabama and is now a co-favorite to win it all

There's been a lot of talk since Clemson beat Alabama for to win its second national title in three years about whether or not the Tigers have surpassed the Crimson Tide as a program. There's no telling how many hours of sports radio this discussion has consumed, but from my personal experience doing radio interviews during the offseason, it's a popular topic.

And if title odds are any indicator, Clemson might not have surpassed Alabama, but it has certainly caught it.

The Westgate Superbook has released its updated national title odds for the 2019 season, and both Alabama and Clemson are listed as 9/4, making them co-favorites to win the championship. This is significant because, when odds were first released in January, Alabama was 3/2 while Clemson was 7/2. So clearly the public believes Clemson is now on equal footing with the Tide.

The next closest to those two titans would be Georgia, which has moved from 12-1 to 6-1. 

What's perhaps the better indicator of the gap between Alabama and Clemson and everybody else is another prop Westgate has available.

You can bet on Alabama or Clemson to win the national title this season at a price of -170 or you can take the field at +145.

While the SEC having six teams at 50-1 or better is interesting, what I find the most interesting about these odds is what's happening in the Pac-12. In the Pac-12 North we see that Oregon is at 40-1 while Washington is at 50-1 (Stanford is at 200-1), and in the South, Utah is 80-1, ahead of USC at 100-1. While I understand what's going on with Utah ahead of USC, I'm not sure what Oregon has done to receive better odds than Washington. Odds are it's the appeal of Heisman candidate and possible top NFL draft pick Justin Herbert. Based on this, if you can find odds where Washington isn't the favorite to win the North somewhere, I'd suggest taking the Huskies.

2020 national title odds

TeamOpen (January 17)Current (June 3)
Alabama 3/2 9/4
Clemson 7/2 9/4
Georgia 12-1 6-1
Michigan 12-1 12-1
Ohio State 10-1 14-1
Oklahoma 15-1 16-1
LSU 50-1 20-1
Texas 20-1 25-1
Nebraska 25-1 30-1
Auburn 50-1 30-1
Florida 25-1 40-1
Oregon 30-1 40-1
Washington 25-1 50-1
Notre Dame 25-1 50-1
Texas A&M 80-1 50-1
Utah 80-1 80-1
Wisconsin 50-1 100-1
Mississippi State 50-1 100-1
Miami 80-1 100-1
Southern California 80-1 100-1
Virginia Tech 100-1 100-1
Penn State 100-1 100-1
Iowa 100-1 100-1
Florida State 100-1 100-1
Iowa State 200-1 100-1
TCU 200-1 100-1
Baylor 200-1 100-1
Michigan State 200-1 200-1
Washington State 200-1 200-1
Stanford Cardinal 200-1 200-1
Syracuse 200-1 200-1
Oklahoma State 200-1 300-1
Purdue 200-1 300-1
UCLA 200-1 300-1
Arizona 200-1 500-1
South Carolina 300-1 500-1
Tennessee 300-1 500-1
West Virginia 300-1 500-1
Central Florida 500-1 500-1
Houston 500-1 500-1
Virginia 500-1 500-1
Boise State 500-1 500-1
Utah State 500-1 500-1
BYU 500-1 500-1
Northwestern 200-1 1000-1
Arizona State 300-1 1000-1
Texas Tech 300-1 1000-1
California 300-1 1000-1
Fresno State 500-1 1000-1
Kansas State 500-1 1000-1
Kentucky 1000-1 1000-1
Kansas 500-1 2000-1
NC State 500-1 2000-1
Boston College 500-1 2000-1
Louisville 500-1 2000-1
Pittsburgh 1000-1 2000-1
Georgia Tech 1000-1 2000-1
Duke 1000-1 2000-1
Maryland 1000-1 2000-1
Minnesota 1000-1 2000-1
Colorado 1000-1 2000-1
Ole Miss 1000-1 2000-1
Arkansas 1000-1 2000-1
Wake Forest 2000-1 2000-1
North Carolina 2000-1 2000-1
Indiana 2000-1 2000-1
Vanderbilt 5000-1 5000-1
San Diego State 5000-1 5000-1
Rutgers 10000-1 10000-1
Illinois 10000-1 10000-1
Oregon State 10000-1 10000-1
Nevada 10000-1 10000-1
UNLV 10000-1 10000-1
Missouri 300-1 XX-1

-- via Westgate Superbook

