College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 2: LSU a favorite at Texas, Texas A&M a big underdog at Clemson

The first full Saturday of the college football season is in the books, and now we know a little more about some of the top teams in the nation. We'll have a little more clarity after next Saturday though, and the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have already put out lines for the matchups.

Here's a look at the Week 2 odds courtesy of Vegas Insider:

Lines you need to know

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (-19.5): The Aggies took the Tigers to the brink in Week 2 last year, but oddsmakers seem to think that's going to much more difficult thing to do this year in Death Valley. Texas A&M's secondary notched four interceptions vs. Texas State and Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't look as sharp as expected vs. Georgia Tech..

No. 6 LSU at No. 10 Texas (+4): The Tigers' new-look offense looked legit in the big win over Georgia Southern, but will have to repeat the feat in Austin, Texas, to notch the big road win. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger proudly proclaimed that Texas is back after last season's Sugar Bowl, and a home upset over a top 10 team will help solidify that.

More games of note

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (-16.5): Quarterback Justin Fields passed the first test of his Ohio State career against FAU, but Cincinnati's defense is light years ahead of the one that he just saw. Bearcats coach Luke Fickell, a former Buckeyes assistant coach, could make a big statement about his program and put himself in line for Power Five jobs with a strong performance in the Horseshoe.

Army at No. 7 Michigan (-24): This a mighty big spread in favor of Michigan against an Army team that will limit possessions based on the triple-option offense that coach Jeff Monken employs. Even if Michigan scores on virtually every drive, will it have enough drives to cover?

California at No. 13 Washington (-12): Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason looked tremendous in his debut vs. Eastern Washington, but gets a tougher test this weekend with an underrated Bears defense. The Bears, however, barely squeaked by UC-Davis in Week 1.

No. 17 UCF at FAU (+7.5): Yes, you read that correctly. Lane Kiffin's Owls are just a 7.5-point underdog to two-time AAC champion UCF on Saturday. I can sit here and try to explain why ... but I can't explain why.

No. 22 Syracuse at Maryland (+4): The Orange dispatched of Liberty in the opener and stay on the road to take on the Terrapins. We might have to see that dynamic Syracuse offense in this one. The Terps just dropped 79 on Howard in their opener on Saturday.

No. 24 Nebraska at Colorado (+7): The Cornhuskers looked far from crisp in the season-opening win over South Alabama, and have some work to do in order to compete in the Big Ten West. A road win over a Colorado team that dispatched of rival Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown would do wonders for their confidence.

Best of the rest

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama (-54.5)

Nevada at No. 11 Oregon (-21.5)

SUNY-Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State (-22)

Tulane at No. 16 Auburn (-21.5)

Western Michigan at No. 18 Michigan State (-17)

Central Michigan at No. 19 Wisconsin (-34)

Rutgers at No. 20 Iowa State (-18.5)

West Virginia at Missouri (-12)

Vanderbilt at Purdue (-8)

South Florida at Georgia Tech (-4)

BYU at Tennessee (-3.5)

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-6)

Miami at North Carolina (+6)

* No. 25 Stanford at USC does not have a line as of Sunday afternoon