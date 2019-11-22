College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 13, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

The regular season is winding down, but conference races are still burning white hot as we head into the penultimate weekend of the regular season. The Week 13 slate of games features massive showdowns in the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 that carry conference and College Football Playoff ramifications.

No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 8 Penn State in the game of the week, Texas A&M will visit No. 4 Georgia in the middle of the day and TCU will take on No. 9 Oklahoma one week after the Sooners escaped Waco with a win over No. 14 Baylor.

Here's a guide to all of the Saturday action.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: The Buckeyes are unblemished and can wrap up the Big Ten East with a win while the Nittany Lions can move one step closer to the conference championship game and the CFP if they're able to spring the upset in Columbus. Buckle up. The day will start off with a bang when these two teams tee it up.

Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs are in the CFP as of now and have already wrapped up the SEC East title but can't stumble against the talented Aggies, who have won four straight. Georgia's offense has been vanilla all season and is running out of time to prove to doubters that it can win a high-scoring shootout.

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: The Ducks are on a fast track to the Pac-12 Championship Game, and some style points against a struggling Sun Devils team wouldn't be the worst idea as they look to make an impression on the selection committee.

TCU at No. 9 Oklahoma, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 8 p.m.: The Sooners stormed back from a 28-3 deficit to shock previously undefeated Baylor last week, and the defense looked stellar in the second half. Could that be the start of a trend? We'll find out against freshman quarterback Max Duggan and a feisty Horned Frogs team.

No. 7 Utah at Arizona, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 10 p.m.: The Utes are headed straight toward a showdown with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but have to get by a Wildcats squad that just let go of their defensive line coach. The Utes offense has been stellar over the last few weekends, which has made them one of the most complete teams in the country.

Other big games

Western Carolina at No. 5 Alabama, ESPN, noon: This game wouldn't normally be in the "other big games" section of this story. But season-ending injury to Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has forced all eyes on backup Mac Jones as the Tide scramble to stay in the CFP race.

Boston College at No. 16 Notre Dame, NBC, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 2:30 p.m.: The Fighting Irish can still make a New Year's Six bowl, and a big showing against the putrid Eagles defense should send Brian Kelly's crew into the rivalry game vs. Stanford with a ton of confidence.

No. 13 Michigan at Indiana, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.: The Hoosiers lost a heartbreaker to Penn State last week but can make up for it if they can spring an upset on a Wolverines squad that has been lights out for about a month. Could Jim Harbaugh's crew be caught looking ahead to next week's game vs. Ohio State?

Texas at No. 14 Baylor, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 3:30 p.m.: The Bears can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and keep CFP hopes alive against a hot-and-cold Longhorns team that has struggled to find consistent defense this season. Style points would be helpful for the Bears.

UCLA at No. 23 USC, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: The Trojans will wrap up the regular season against their cross-town rival in what is a huge game not only for bragging rights, but for the job status of coach Clay Helton.

Arkansas at No. 1 LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.: Arkansas is a hot mess and LSU could use a strong defensive performance after getting gashed by Ole Miss last weekend. Job No. 1 for coach Ed Orgeron's crew is to get out of the game healthy and ready for the stretch run that starts next week in the regular season finale vs. Texas A&M.

Keep and eye on ...