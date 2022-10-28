The Week 9 schedule in college football is loaded with tremendous matchups that will define the landscape over the final month of the season and bring the College Football Playoff race into focus as the first set of CFP Rankings looms on Tuesday.

No. 2 Ohio State travels to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State in what could prove to be the biggest test the Buckeyes have faced all year. This game could provide an ample opportunity for Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud to make a Heisman Trophy statement as the day's action kicks off. The festivities then switch to the SEC in the 3:30 p.m. ET window as No. 1 Georgia and rival Florida tee it up in Jacksonville, Florida, in one of the most anticipated showdowns of every college football season.

It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Nittany Lions could make a huge statement with an upset over the Buckeyes while staying in the Big Ten East race with a win. However, the Buckeyes defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the college football season under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, and another strong performance would solidify the Buckeyes as one of the only "complete" teams in the country.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Florida) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for each other, and one of the most important aspects of this game will be the development of Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson. If the time off has helped him progress as a passer, this game could get tight. Meanwhile, another strong offense performance would be a great sign for a Georgia offense that has very quietly been one of the most effective in the nation.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Big 12 has been a wild ride this year, and the loser of this matchup will have an uphill climb to get to the conference championship game in December. The health of Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez will be a big factor in this game after the veteran suffered a lower-body injury last week vs. TCU.

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Volunteers have another chance to steal the national spotlight against a ranked foe -- albeit one that isn't exactly on the same level as Alabama. Quarterback Hendon Hooker has emerged as one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, and another stellar performance will help that cause and likely keep his team in the thick of the CFP race.

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Spartans are 3-4 this year but have won the last two meetings between these intra-state rivals despite the Wolverines making the CFP last year following the loss. The Michigan defense has been lights out this year, and the rushing attack has been one of the most dynamic and punishing units in the country. You know what they say: Throw the records out the window when rivals tee it up.

Best of the rest