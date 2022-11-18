The Browns are playing the Bills in Detroit on Sunday because of all the snow in Buffalo. With weather no longer a concern for the game, it should be good news for Donovan Peoples-Jones this week as a sleeper. I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Peoples-Jones has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. In Week 10 at Miami, Peoples-Jones had five catches for 99 yards on nine targets for a season-best 14 PPR points, and hopefully he can build off that performance in Week 11 against Buffalo.

The Bills have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games against Kansas City, Green Bay, the Jets and Minnesota. There have been five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points over that span.

Amari Cooper remains the best Fantasy receiver for the Browns, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. But Peoples-Jones can also post a quality stat line in this matchup, and his value is on the rise in Week 11 with the game now in Detroit.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 11 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats PAYDS 1596 RUYDS 387 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 18 There have been five quarterbacks who have run for at least 20 yards against the Lions this season, and four of them (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Geno Smith and Justin Fields) have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. The lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark was Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 when he had three interceptions. Jones has rushed for at least 20 yards in eight of nine starts, and he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games overall. The Lions also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Jones is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats PAYDS 1931 RUYDS 26 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Garoppolo was a letdown in Week 10 against the Chargers when he failed to pass for a touchdown for the first time all season and scored just 15 Fantasy points, which was his first game with fewer than 20 points since Week 4. He should rebound this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Garoppolo has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four meetings in a row with the Cardinals, and he can be used as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats PAYDS 1980 RUYDS 121 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.3 Wilson has been awful this season and failed to take advantage of a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who were missing several key starters. And he won't have Jerry Jeudy (ankle) this week. So why is he listed here? He faces the Raiders in Week 11, and his only game with more than 19 Fantasy points this season was in Week 4 at Las Vegas when he scored 30 points. The Raiders are also No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and only Trevor Lawrence in Week 9 failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Las Vegas -- he had 18 points. Wilson could be used as a low-end starter in all formats, even if Jeudy is out, and hopefully he can repeat his magic from his earlier game against the Raiders in Week 11.

Sleeper RBs Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 I like Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon as sleepers this week against the Chargers. Pacheco just had a career-high 16 carries for 82 yards in Week 10 against Jacksonville, and he appears to be the lead rusher for Kansas City ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon. In non- and 0-5-PPR leagues, Pacheco is worth using as a flex option against the Chargers, who have allowed 10 running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in their past eight games. McKinnon is the safest of the trio given his work in the passing game, and his role could increase with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) out. McKinnon has eight targets and six catches in consecutive games against Tennessee and Jacksonville, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing. Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 217 REC 8 REYDS 41 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 It's a guessing game for Denver's backfield of who will step up on a weekly basis, but I like Murray the best this week against Las Vegas. It's a revenge game for him since he started his career against the Raiders, and he has the best chance to score with a touchdown in two of his past three games. Consider Murray a flex, and Melvin Gordon is also worth consideration in that range. The Raiders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15 PPR points against Las Vegas in four games in a row. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR BAL -13 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats RUYDS 344 REC 9 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Gus Edwards (hamstring) is expected to play this week, but I like Drake slightly ahead of Edwards as the best Ravens running back this week against the Panthers. That could be a mistake if Edwards leads the team in touches, but Drake has done a nice job while Edwards was hurt, scoring at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four games. Edwards had 18 PPR points in his last healthy game in Week 7 against Cleveland, and hopefully both do well against Carolina. I would use them both as flex plays, and the Panthers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Mitchell returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury and had a prominent role in tandem with Christian McCaffrey against the Chargers in Week 10, getting 18 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will continue to get work, giving him value as a potential flex this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed five touchdowns to opposing running backs in their past three games against Minnesota, Seattle and the Rams.

Sleeper WRs Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Toney Fantasy managers got good news when JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) were ruled out this week against the Chargers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is fine despite dealing with an illness this week, and Valdes-Scantling should be considered a sleeper as well in Week 11. But Toney has the chance to be a star. Toney made his first impact with the Chiefs in Week 10 against Jacksonville with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added two carries for 33 yards. Hardman was out for that game, and Smith-Schuster got hurt, giving Toney the chance to showcase his skills. With Smith-Schuster and Hardman out, Toney has top-20 upside in all leagues. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 373 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Matt Ryan's return as the starter for the Colts is great for Campbell, who is worth using as a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. In his past three games with Ryan, Campbell has scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing with at least nine targets, seven catches and 57 yards, and he has a touchdown in each game. We'll see if he can keep this up, but the Colts are likely going to lean on Campbell as the No. 2 target behind Michael Pittman, who is also worth starting in Week 11. Ryan could be throwing the ball 40-plus times this week against the Eagles, which should mean plenty of targets for Campbell and Pittman. I'm excited about both of their outlooks for the rest of the year with Ryan back. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 327 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Slayton is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 11 against the Lions, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 10 against Houston with 18 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and four of his past five outings. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and Fantasy managers should be enjoying his recent production. There have been 12 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Detroit this year, and Slayton will hopefully add his name to that list. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Is Collins now the No. 1 receiver for the Texans? It seems that way heading into Week 11 against the Commanders, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. Collins returned from a two-game absence from a groin injury in Week 10 at the Giants and got 10 targets from Davis Mills for five catches, 49 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if he continues to see this amount of attention from Mills, and Collins might be better than Brandin Cooks for the rest of the season. Collins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleeper TEs Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 193 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 I'll stick with Dulcich one more time with his matchup against the Raiders in Week 11. Prior to his dud in Week 10 at Tennessee with two PPR points, Dulcich had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. And the Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 50 REYDS 316 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 The last time Conklin faced the Patriots he had his best game of the season in Week 8 with six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. I don't expect that to happen again, but Conklin should see plenty of volume if the Jets are chasing points as expected. He has four games with at least seven targets, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in all of them. Conklin is one of four tight ends with at least 10 PPR points against New England this year. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 48 REYDS 303 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is out again this week, which should allow Hurst to remain a low-end starter in all leagues. And the Steelers have allowed two tight ends in a row to score at least 12 PPR points with Dallas Goedert in Week 8 and Juwan Johnson in Week 10. Hurst has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past six games.

Week 11 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Browns at Bills (Dave Richard)

Eagles at Colts (Adam Aizer)

Jets at Patriots (Jamey Eisenberg)

Bears at Falcons (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Cole Kmet (thigh)

Start or Sit: Start Cordarrelle Patterson

DFS play: Justin Fields (DraftKings $7,600/FanDuel $8,700)

Prop to play: Justin Fields under 71.5 rushing yards (-123)

Panthers at Ravens (Adam Aizer)

Commanders at Texans (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: J.D. McKissic (neck), Logan Thomas (ribs)

Start or Sit: Start Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson

DFS play: Terry McLaurin (DraftKings $5,900/FanDuel $7,300)

Prop to play: Brian Robinson over 63.5 rushing yards (-121)

Rams at Saints (Dave Richard)

Lions at Giants (Adam Aizer)

Raiders at Broncos (Dave Richard)

Cowboys at Vikings (Adam Aizer)

Bengals at Steelers (Jamey Eisenberg)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Dak Prescott (at MIN) $6,600

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. NYJ) $6,700

RB: David Montgomery (at ATL) $6,100

WR: CeeDee Lamb (at MIN) $7,500

WR: Garrett Wilson (at NE) $4,900

WR: Parris Campbell (vs. PHI) $4,300

TE: Dalton Schultz (at MIN) $4,300

FLEX: Gabe Davis (vs. CLE) $6,300

DST: Saints (vs. LAR) $3,000

I'll stack the Cowboys in this lineup against the Vikings, and I'm expecting a big game from Prescott, Lamb and Schultz. Hopefully, we see Prescott throw the ball 40-plus times like he did in Week 10 against the Packers, and that led to Lamb and Schultz having dominant outings.

Stevenson should have another huge game against the Jets -- he had 143 total yards with seven catches against New York in Week 8 -- and Montgomery should benefit with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. I love the setup for Wilson against the Patriots -- he had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets in Week 8 -- and Campbell should be excellent once again with Matt Ryan under center. In his past three starts with Ryan, Campbell has scored a touchdown in each contest.

Davis should go off against the Browns in Detroit, and the Saints DST should be fantastic against the Rams in their first game without Cooper Kupp (ankle).

FanDuel

QB: Russell Wilson (vs. LV) $6,900

RB: Josh Jacobs (at DEN) $8,500

RB: Brian Robinson Jr. (at HOU) $6,600

WR: Stefon Diggs (vs. CLE) $9,400

WR: Courtland Sutton (vs. LV) $7,000

WR: Darius Slayton (vs. DET) $6,300

TE: Greg Dulcich (vs. LV) $5,500

FLEX: Cole Kmet (at ATL) $5,700

DEF: Commanders (at HOU) $4,000

Let's stack the Broncos with this lineup, and hopefully the matchup with the Raiders will lead to a big game for Wilson, Sutton and Dulcich. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) being out should help Sutton and Dulcich have a standout stat line with extra targets.

I'll play Jacobs on the other side of that matchup, and he should continue to benefit in the passing game with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) out. Robinson should also be great against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

I want someone from the Bills against the Browns, and I'll spend the money on Diggs here. And I expect Slayton to have a big game against the Lions, especially with the Giants again dealing with injury concerns in their receiving corps.

Kmet is a solid flex, and hopefully he'll score a touchdown for the third game in a row. And I love the Commanders defense against the Texans.