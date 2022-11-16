Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2315 RUYDS 64 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.9 The Packers' slow-paced style, along with the equally slow Titans offense, suggests a low-scoring game without a ton of pass attempts for Rodgers. He'll need another deep bomb fiesta from Watson to deliver a good Fantasy stat line. Given the Titans' improvements of late against the pass and their fierce pass rush, it's tough to count on happening. He is at best a low-end starting option who might be safer than Marcus Mariota, Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson, but Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo have a higher ceiling.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Rodgers finally surpassed 20 Fantasy points for the first time in 2022 thanks to a breakout performance by Christian Watson.

TITANS: Blitz at the lowest rate in the league (15%) but have unlocked the unicorn badge thanks to their huge 36.7% pass rush pressure rate, which is fifth-highest. Last week they bothered Russell Wilson on 49% of his dropbacks -- and that was without massive D-tackle Jeffrey Simmons crashing the pocket.

RODGERS WHEN PRESSURED: Has completed 47.3% of his passes for an EPA/dropback of -0.34, a 74.7 QB Rating and three touchdowns. All four stats rank outside of the top-15 among qualifying QBs with the completion rate a gross 29th. And, in case you were wondering, Rodgers was not pressured on any of his touchdowns to Watson last week.

TITANS: On the season and in the past three weeks the Titans rank in the bottom-three in completion rate, pass yards and pass attempts allowed against them. They've allowed 7.3 yards per pass attempt on the season, but 6.6 yards per attempt in their past three games against Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Davis Mills.

RODGERS: Is 3-0 this year (including last week) when his completion rate is north of 70% and his yards per attempt is north of 7.0. He has one win in seven other games when he's been below these numbers.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 195 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 It's all on the rookie to put it all together, which is what he started to do in Week 10. Having a not-so-washed-after-all quarterback fired up to get him going helps. So does a nice matchup on a short week at home. Expect at least one or two bonehead plays from Watson, but also expect at least one spectacular play to deliver good, if not great, numbers. He's worth risking as a low-end No. 2 wide receiver with upside.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Watson overcame two drops on his first two <i>routes run</i> to post the kind of breakout game that makes Fantasy managers swoon. His 4-107-3 stat line came through on eight targets (a 42% target share!) with a 20.5 ADOT (average depth of target). He lined up in the slot on just over a third of his snaps, too.

WATSON: His tall/fast skill-set combo paid off quite nicely. There were at least three other plays where Watson stacked his defender and was open deep downfield -- two of them Rodgers didn't see him and threw to someone else, and the other Rodgers DID see him and DID target him but Watson inexplicably slowed down before the ball arrived and didn't make the grab.

WATSON: Also separated from defenders on in-breaking routes without tipping his hand on where he was going too much. His third touchdown was on a crosser inside of 10 yards where he made his turn and simply ran away from his defender.

TITANS: Are technically improving as a defense against receivers, no longer in the bottom-five in catch rate allowed. However, they're still giving up a completion on 64.9% of enemy quarterback pass attempts, which is still worse than league average, and they've missed 22 tackles against receivers this season (second-most), a costly factor against Watson who can make a house call after a missed tackle.

TITANS: Though they've improved over their past four games, they rank bottom-four in completions, yards per catch, YAC/reception and touchdowns allowed to wide receivers on passes that travel 16-plus Air Yards. They gave up an accidental 66-yard touchdown to someone named Jalen Virgil last week along with pass plays of 27, 31 and 33 yards the week before to the Chiefs.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 464 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 This game features two depleted defenses, so it's not hard to make the argument to start almost anyone in the game. The worry for Mooney is that the Bears try to run on Atlanta to take pressure off of Justin Fields and leave him in the six-target lurch. There's also the Falcons run game, which should be effective in controlling the clock and putting points on Chicago. Mooney is a flex at best who should be benched for Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell and George Pickens.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Mooney followed up his best game of 2022 with one of his worst since September -- a 4-57-0 stat line on four targets.

TARGETS: Mooney has seven or more targets in two games this season. Those represent his two best games in PPR (13.8 and 17.3 PPR points). Cole Kmet has one more target than Mooney over the past two weeks; Chase Claypool has only four fewer.

MOONEY: As far as efficiency goes, Mooney's disappointed. He ranks outside of the top-50 among qualifying WRs in catch rate (64.3%), yards per catch (12.9) and YAC/reception (3.97). He also ranks outside of the top-30 in red-zone targets (five), tackles avoided (three) and explosive play rate (26.3%). Mooney's top-10 ranking in target share (28%) is dampened not only by the Bears' low-volume pass attack but also by his 20.4% target per route run rate (also outside of the top-50 among receivers).

FALCONS: Atlanta's been generous to wide receivers all year (second-most Fantasy points allowed). A wideout has clinched at least 14 PPR/10 non-PPR points in five straight games, really since starting cornerbacks Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell went down with injuries. They've missed 12 tackles on receivers in their past four games, most in the league.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI ATL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 54 REYDS 313 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 I'm banking on the Falcons coming off the bus running against Chicago's defense, taking valuable targets away from Pitts. If the Falcons continue to insist on throwing to him deep, his volatility will remain problematic. If you can, start Greg Dulcich and Dawson Knox ahead of Pitts.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST THREE WEEKS: Falcons have tried to establish Pitts as their go-to receiver with at least seven targets per game including three end-zone targets. The results on those throws? A 9-135-1 stat line with multiple drops.

PAST TWO WEEKS: Falcons have tried to establish Pitts as a deep threat with Mariota chucking 10 targets of 16-plus Air Yards downfield. The results on those throws? One reception, 18 yards for Pitts. Most of the problems stem from Mariota's accuracy.

BEARS: Pitts isn't a typical tight end. So, combining targets for WRs and TEs over their past three games (since Robert Quinn was traded), the Bears have allowed a 78.8 catch rate, 13.7 yards per catch, 5.35 YAC/reception and five scores. The catch rate is the worst in football, the other stats rank bottom-10.

FALCONS: Are at least competitive, if not win outright, when they run the ball at least 51% of the time. When they've run the ball at least 60% of the time they're 2-1. The Bears stink against the run, so the Falcons might try to take pressure off the pass game by running. Pitts has five or fewer PPR points in three of five games this year when Mariota has 25 or fewer pass attempts (and over 10 PPR points once - Week 3).

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 426 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 Foreman always has touchdown potential, and all six of the Ravens TDs allowed to running backs have been from two yards or closer. The larger worry is that this will be another blowout Panthers loss that leaves Foreman with minimal touches. He's startable as a No. 2 running back, especially in non-PPR, but the uncertainty of workload pushes his value down. I'd start Cordarrelle Patterson and James Conner over him, but I'd start Foreman over Brian Robinson and D'Andre Swift.

Dave's Notebook:

FOREMAN: Has been outstanding as the Panthers main rusher over the past four weeks with 4.9 yards per rush, 1.59 yards before contact per rush, 3.33 yards after contact per rush and four rushing touchdowns. All three of those stats place him inside the top-15 among qualified RBs in those games. Foreman has at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four.

15-PLUS CARRIES: Foreman has hit the 15-carry mark in three of his past four. The only game he didn't? A Panthers blowout loss at Cincy. Foreman ran into a tough defense and a tougher game script and wound up with only nine touches and four PPR points.

RAVENS: Have only seen two running backs achieve at least 15 carries against them in 2022 -- Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb (Joe Mixon had 14 carries).

RAVENS: Thanks to keeping running backs out of the end zone (only six rushing scores allowed), they rank sixth-best in fewest Fantasy points allowed to RBs. They've been getting better at letting up yardage, too -- only one running back (Chubb) has averaged north of 4.0 yards per carry against them in the past four games. That includes Saquon Barkley, both Buccaneers running backs, and Alvin Kamara, who had 3.3 yards per rush in Roquan Smith's first game in the middle of the Ravens run defense.

ODDS: Ravens are 12.5-point favorites.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 77 REYDS 478 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 The Panthers would be wise to go with a slow-paced offensive plan with quick-game passing, but things would unravel on long third downs ... not that that would matter much for Moore since he'd probably draw more attention on those plays anyway (just 11 third-down receptions this year). With not much hope for 15 PPR points, you should feel much better going with Darius Slayton, Diontae Johnson or even Nico Collins over Moore. Too bad P.J. Walker is on the shelf.

Dave's Notebook:

WITH BAKER MAYFIELD: It's been ugly -- 43 targets to Moore were turned into a 19-215-1 stat line. That's a 44% catch rate. Moore has had two games with 10-plus PPR points out of six with Mayfield -- and none with more than 13.

RAVENS: Aren't perfect when covering receivers, allowing a 63.1% catch rate, 13.4 yards per catch and 4.76 YAC/reception. It is worth noting that just one wideout (Julio Jones) has caught a TD against Baltimore in its past three games.

HISTORY: Mayfield is 3-5 in eight career games against the Ravens (all with John Harbaugh as head coach). Wide receivers have caught 7 of his 13 career touchdowns against Baltimore.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR BAL -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 344 REC 9 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Obviously, if the Ravens fall in love all over again with Edwards, Drake is going to be a drag on Fantasy lineups. But it's likely the Ravens will not let Edwards play a lot of snaps in his Week 11 return, and if Drake is still running hot, he'll be the one picking up good numbers. He's the preferred Ravens running back this week to start, but understand there's a boom/bust scenario in play because of Edwards' return. At a minimum, expect 12 touches for Drake, which should mean another game with around 10 PPR points. I'd start him over Melvin Gordon, Devin Singletary and Gus Edwards.

Dave's Notebook:

PANTHERS: The same defensive unit that gave up five total touchdowns to Joe Mixon in Week 9 also shut down the Falcons' tough run game in Week 10 (80 total yards, no touchdowns). They particularly struggled with the Bengals' power-run blocking schemes two weeks ago, something the Falcons didn't try much of in Week 10.

RAVENS: Have run over three times as many power-run plays as zone-run plays.

RAVENS: There have been three instances when a running back returned from injury. In two of them, the back played less than half of the snaps and was kept under 10 touches. Those were J.K. Dobbins in Week 3 and Kenyan Drake in Week 5. In one more, the back played less than 40% of the snaps but rumbled for 66 yards and two scores. Gus Edwards was that back in Week 7.

DRAKE: Has gained at least 60 yards and scored at least once in three of his past four. He played at least 55% of the snaps in each of them. The game he didn't get moving was Week 7 when Edwards came back and left Drake with minimal numbers.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 20 REYDS 127 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 The Browns have given us enough evidence to no longer trust Hunt, even in a favorable matchup. Maybe that changes if the weather turns out to really cause some havoc (heavy winds and snow), but short of that his workload makes him tough to trust in any lineup.

Dave's Notebook:

FUN FACT: This is the ninth time in 10 editions of Lineup Decisions that I've written about Hunt. I've been incorrect on him twice (Weeks 2 and 10) and on-target otherwise. This might be the last time, though.

LAST GAME: Hunt had single-digit touches and under 20 total yards for the third time in four games. It certainly makes his Week 8 matchup look like a trade-deadline feature spot ... and an outlier from what to expect the rest of the way. Making things more glaring, Hunt played just 36% of the snaps (a season low) in the Browns' first game after the bye.

HUNT: Hasn't averaged more than 3.8 yards per game in his past four and has only one touchdown in his past four.

BILLS: Have yielded 6.3 yards per carry and have let up four scores to running backs over their past three games post-bye week. Buffalo has evolved into a favorable matchup.

Start Them (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 34 REYDS 253 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 305 REC 4 REYDS 7 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Robinson would be beyond a must-start had he shown a sliver of efficiency in his first five games. He should still register as a low-end No. 2 running back in all formats. Gibson is much more appealing in half- and full-PPR leagues because of his passing-downs role. He won't see as much work if the Commanders play with a lead against the Texans, but if it happens to become a competitive game (or even, hear me out, a Texans blowout), then he'll have some very nice numbers. Gibson is preferred to Robinson in PPR, the opposite in half- and non-PPR. This week is a rare instance where starting either Commanders running back over Najee Harris, the Chiefs running backs and the Broncos running backs makes sense.

Dave's Notebook:



TEXANS: Rank poorly in pretty much every single run defense stat imaginable. Yards per carry? 5.5 per game (and under 4.2 yards per carry allowed in one matchup all season). Rushing touchdowns? 13 given up, most in the NFL (and at least one iWk11 sssbn all but two games). Missed tackles? 65, most in the NFL. Defensive total rush EPA? They're third-worst.

TEXANS: Have seen 11 running backs get at least 10 carries against them. Of those 11, eight have posted at least 14 PPR points.

LAST WEEK: Robinson started and handled a firm majority of carries for the Commanders, but the snaps were pretty close to even (52%-48% in Robinson's favor). Gibson did play more snaps on third down (15 of 22) and inside the 10-yard line (5 of 8). But Robinson had six carries with one yard to go versus two for Gibson (one was at the goal line).

SINCE WEEK 6: Gibson leads Robinson in terms of nearly every single rushing efficiency metric known to man. This includes yards per carry, rush EPA, yards before and after contact and the beloved avoided tackle rate. Robinson just happens to have handled 37 more carries in those games.

ROBINSON: Has 17 or more carries in three of the four Commanders wins he's been a part of, scoring at least eight non-PPR/10 PPR points in each of those three.

ODDS: Commanders are 3.5-point road favorites at Houston with an implied team total of 22 points.

