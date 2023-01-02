NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
The Cardinals unveiled their fourth different starting quarterback of the 2022 season on Sunday, turning to former Lions backup David Blough less than three weeks after signing the veteran off the Vikings' practice squad. Blough fared reasonably well on short notice, throwing two touchdowns in a 20-19 last-second loss to the Falcons. But his entry in the lineup was even more notable than the results, confirming that 64 different QBs have started a game this year -- tied for the most in a non-strike NFL season.

The 1987 season, which mostly featured replacement players for at least two weeks while the NFL Players Association protested failed labor negotiations, saw 87 different starting QBs take the field, per ESPN. But only 2007 has seen as many different starters as 2022, with 21 teams relying on multiple starters this year, and only 11 featuring a single starter through Week 17.

Here's a look at all 64 QBs to make a start during this record run for backups and emergency starters, separated by team:
Bears
Justin Fields (15), Trevor Siemian (1)
Bengals
Joe Burrow (15)
Bills
Josh Allen (15)
Broncos
Russell Wilson (14), Brett Rypien (2)
Browns
Jacoby Brissett (11), Deshaun Watson (5)
Buccaneers
Tom Brady (16)
Cardinals
Kyler Murray (11), Colt McCoy (3), Trace McSorley (1), David Blough (1)
Chargers
Justin Herbert (16)
Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes (16)
Colts
Matt Ryan (12), Sam Ehlinger (2), Nick Foles (2)
Commanders
Taylor Heinicke (9), Carson Wentz (7)
Cowboys
Dak Prescott (11), Cooper Rush (5)
Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa (13), Teddy Bridgewater (2), Skylar Thompson (1)
Eagles
Jalen Hurts (14), Gardner Minshew (2)
Falcons
Marcus Mariota (13), Desmond Ridder (3)
49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Brock Purdy (4), Trey Lance (2)
Giants
Daniel Jones (16)
Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence (16)
Jets
Zach Wilson (9), Mike White (4), Joe Flacco (3)
Lions
Jared Goff (16)
Packers
Aaron Rodgers (16)
Panthers
Baker Mayfield (6), Sam Darnold (5), P.J. Walker (5)
Patriots
Mac Jones (13), Bailey Zappe (2)
Raiders
Derek Carr (15), Jarrett Stidham (1)
Rams
Matthew Stafford (9), Baker Mayfield (3), John Wolford (3), Bryce Perkins (1)
Ravens
Lamar Jackson (12), Tyler Huntley (4)
Saints
Andy Dalton (13), Jameis Winston (3)
Seahawks
Geno Smith (16)
Steelers
Kenny Pickett (11), Mitchell Trubisky (5)
Texans
Davis Mills (14), Kyle Allen (2), Jeff Driskel (2)
Titans
Ryan Tannehill (12), Malik Willis (3), Joshua Dobbs (1)
Vikings
Kirk Cousins (16)