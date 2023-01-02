The Cardinals unveiled their fourth different starting quarterback of the 2022 season on Sunday, turning to former Lions backup David Blough less than three weeks after signing the veteran off the Vikings' practice squad. Blough fared reasonably well on short notice, throwing two touchdowns in a 20-19 last-second loss to the Falcons. But his entry in the lineup was even more notable than the results, confirming that 64 different QBs have started a game this year -- tied for the most in a non-strike NFL season.

The 1987 season, which mostly featured replacement players for at least two weeks while the NFL Players Association protested failed labor negotiations, saw 87 different starting QBs take the field, per ESPN. But only 2007 has seen as many different starters as 2022, with 21 teams relying on multiple starters this year, and only 11 featuring a single starter through Week 17.

Here's a look at all 64 QBs to make a start during this record run for backups and emergency starters, separated by team: