2019 NBA Draft tracker: Oregon's Bol Bol, Vanderbilt's Darius Garland turning pro

A look at the undergraduate players who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

While the NCAA Tournament wages on into the second weekend, the postseason for many college basketball players is ending and the offseason beginning. For many, this kicks up a cycle of preparation for the pros as players weigh whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.

We've compiled a list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, while those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by June 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

Intends to hire an agent

Player, SchoolPositionRound projection

Bol Bol, Oregon 

Center

First

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Point guard

First

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Center

Late first/early second

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Power forward

Late first/early second

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Small forward

Second

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's

Point guard

Second

Amir Hinton, Shaw University

Point guard

Second/undrafted

Dewan Hernandez, Miami (FL)

Power forward

Second/undrafted

Yoeli Childs, BYU

Small forward

Second/undrafted

Isaiah Reese, Canisius

Point guard

Second/undrafted

Miye Oni, Yale

Shooting guard

Second/undrafted

Testing draft waters

Player, schoolPositionRound projections

Tyus Battle, Syracuse

Shooting guard

Second

Jimmy Whitt, SMU

Point guard

Second/undrafted

Derrik Smits, Valparaiso

Center

Second/undrafted

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Power forward

Second/undrafted

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse

Power forward

Second/undrafted

Steven Enoch, Louisville

Center

Second/undrafted

