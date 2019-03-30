2019 NBA Draft tracker: Oregon's Bol Bol, Vanderbilt's Darius Garland turning pro
A look at the undergraduate players who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
While the NCAA Tournament wages on into the second weekend, the postseason for many college basketball players is ending and the offseason beginning. For many, this kicks up a cycle of preparation for the pros as players weigh whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.
We've compiled a list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, while those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by June 10 at 5 p.m. ET.
Intends to hire an agent
|Player, School
|Position
|Round projection
Bol Bol, Oregon
|Center
First
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
|Point guard
First
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
|Center
Late first/early second
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
|Power forward
Late first/early second
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
|Small forward
Second
Shamorie Ponds, St. John's
|Point guard
Second
Amir Hinton, Shaw University
|Point guard
Second/undrafted
Dewan Hernandez, Miami (FL)
|Power forward
Second/undrafted
Yoeli Childs, BYU
|Small forward
Second/undrafted
Isaiah Reese, Canisius
|Point guard
Second/undrafted
Miye Oni, Yale
|Shooting guard
Second/undrafted
Testing draft waters
|Player, school
|Position
|Round projections
Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Shooting guard
Second
Jimmy Whitt, SMU
Point guard
Second/undrafted
Derrik Smits, Valparaiso
Center
Second/undrafted
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Power forward
Second/undrafted
Oshae Brissett, Syracuse
Power forward
Second/undrafted
Steven Enoch, Louisville
Center
Second/undrafted
