2019 NBA Draft tracker: Oregon's Bol Bol, Vanderbilt's Darius Garland turning pro

While the NCAA Tournament wages on into the second weekend, the postseason for many college basketball players is ending and the offseason beginning. For many, this kicks up a cycle of preparation for the pros as players weigh whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.

We've compiled a list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, while those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by June 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

Intends to hire an agent

Player, School Position Round projection Bol Bol, Oregon Center First Darius Garland, Vanderbilt Point guard First Daniel Gafford, Arkansas Center Late first/early second Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State Power forward Late first/early second Kris Wilkes, UCLA Small forward Second Shamorie Ponds, St. John's Point guard Second Amir Hinton, Shaw University Point guard Second/undrafted Dewan Hernandez, Miami (FL) Power forward Second/undrafted Yoeli Childs, BYU Small forward Second/undrafted Isaiah Reese, Canisius Point guard Second/undrafted Miye Oni, Yale Shooting guard Second/undrafted

Testing draft waters