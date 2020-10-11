History has a funny way of repeating itself, and it's done that in this week's AP Top 25 poll. Following a 56-45 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, North Carolina has moved up to No. 5 in the latest rankings. It's the first time the Tar Heels have been ranked in the top five since the 1997 season.

North Carolina's coach that season was none other than Mack Brown. It was the final season Brown spent in Chapel Hill before leaving to take over at Texas, where he'd spend the next 16 seasons before making his way back to Chapel Hill last year.

Elsewhere in the poll, Florida dropped six spots to No. 10 after its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. The Gators remain ahead of the Aggies, however, as Texas A&M moved up to No. 11 from No. 21 last week. That's the highest climb any team made in the poll this week.

Miami is the only team to fall out of the top 10 following its 42-17 loss to No. 1 Clemson. Oklahoma State and Cincinnati were the beneficiaries of Miami's drop, moving up to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:

Dropped from the rankings: No. 17 LSU, No. 22 Texas

Others receiving votes: Marshall, NC State, Oklahoma, Tulsa, UCF, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, UAB, Utah, Iowa, West Virginia, Army, Memphis, Air Force, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Texas, Houston, LSU, Washington, Missouri, TCU, Virginia, Louisiana Tech, Indiana