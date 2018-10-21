Coaches Poll top 25: Clemson takes over at No. 2, Michigan in top five of college football rankings

One of the big takeaways from Week 8 in college football was the national realization that we are on a collision course with a fourth-straight meeting between Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

It's not so much that Clemson now occupies the No. 2 spot in the Coaches Poll, moving into that position after Ohio State dropped to No. 9 following its loss on the road at Purdue. The Tigers didn't just win against NC State in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in the ACC, they flexed their status as the league power. Clemson's defensive line delivered the kind of dominant performance we expect from a group that has four top NFL talents in the starting lineup, and Trevor Lawrence showed even more progression after getting a week off to continue his development as the team's starting quarterback.

Alabama, of course, held its position atop the poll following a record-setting thrashing of rival Tennessee, and the Tigers are followed by Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan in the top five.

Washington State made one of the biggest moves up in the Coaches Poll, landing at No. 15. The new arrivals to the top 25 following some shake up near the back of the rankings were Utah and Miami.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State (78); Utah State (63); San Diego State (62); Cincinnati (30); Houston (30); Fresno State (22); Mississippi State (18); Virginia (17); Auburn (13); Buffalo (9); Colorado (9); Texas Tech (8); Army (8); Duke (8); Purdue (7); UAB (6); South Carolina (5); Virginia Tech (4); Syracuse (3); Georgia Southern (2); Michigan State (1)