College football scores, schedule 2017: USC stands tall, Notre Dame rolls

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27 – Box score

Georgia 24, South Carolina 10 – Box score

Michigan State 27, Penn State 24 -- Takeaways

Clemson 38, NC State 31 -- Takeaways

Washington State 24, Stanford 21 – Box score

Oklahoma 62, Oklahoma State 52 – Takeaways

Alabama 24, LSU 10 – Takeaways, highlights

Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10 – Takeaways

USC 49, Arizona 35 – Box score

USC dominates Arizona

The Trojans are out of the national title picture, but putting an end to the Khalil Tate show is the consolation prize on Saturday night. The USC defense did a good job holding the most electric player in college football in check through one half of football. The Arizona dual-threat quarterback had just 36 yards passing, 19 yards rushing as his team trailed the Trojans 21-6 at the break. But Tate woke up in the second half with two touchdown passes and another on the ground, and the Wildcats roared back to tie the Trojans at 35 midway through the fourth in a game that was dripping with "Pac-12 After Dark" storylines.

Khalil Tate has now eclipsed 1000 yards rushing on the season, becoming the first Pac-12 QB in history to do so. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/vcY58SfbPw — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 5, 2017

But on the heels of a 194-yard, three-touchdown performance by tailback Ronald Jones, the Trojans distanced themselves late thanks in part to two Tate picks to take it 49-35 and assert themselves as Pac-12 South front-runners heading into the stretch run.

Washington rolls

No. 12 Washington has a loss to Arizona State on its resume, but that doesn't have an impact on its Pac-12 North destiny. That destiny, at least Saturday night, included a dominating win over previous division power Oregon. Jake Browning has two touchdown passes, Myles Gaskin has topped the 100-yard mark and scored once, Dante Pettis broke the NCAA punt return for touchdown mark with the ninth of his career and the defense looks like it's normal, suffocating self.

9th career punt return TD.



Welcome to the NCAA record books, Dante Pettis. pic.twitter.com/9QSiCkjL7n — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2017

The Huskies rolled over the Ducks in Seattle 38-3, and -- as the only one-loss team in the Pac-12 -- keep hanging around a College Football Playoff race that once seemed like it disappeared in the warm Tempe night two weeks ago.

TCU fends off upset-minded Texas

Same story, different week as Texas' defense did enough to win the game for a while, but the offense is found points hard to come by. TCU took a 17-0 lead before the Longhorns got a touchdown to bring the deficit to 10. However, Texas wasn't been able to do much else and the Horned Frogs held on 24-7 despite modest success with the offense. Still, that marks four straight wins by TCU over the Longhorns.

Miami makes a statement against Virginia Tech

It wasn't quarterback Malik Rosier's best game for Miami, but it hasn't mattered. Miami leads Virginia Tech 28-10 in large part because of its defense. The Hokies averaged about four yards per play, had four turnovers and wweren't able to capitalize on Rosier's mistakes. The Hurricanes have played it close to the edge often this season, but this was a statement win anchored by its defense. The Week 11 game against Notre Dame is going to be a blast.

SMU giving UCF a game in shootout



UCF, the highest-ranked Group of Five team, needed to be careful against SMU on the road and the Mustangs are proving to be tough competition. Though the Knights lead 31-24, its the Mustangs' defense that came up big with a pick-six in the second quarter. The defense is going to have to make a few plays like that to slow college football's top scoring offense.

Notre Dame cruises past Wake Forest

In a Saturday with its fair share of chaos, Notre Dame is doing an excellent job of maintaining its position in the top four. Brandon Wimbush had having a big day for the Irish, as he's accounted for nearly 400 total yards and three touchdowns as the Irish beat Wake Forest 48-37.

He's at it again, folks! Touchdown Brandon Wimbush! pic.twitter.com/spsnDl56iE — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 4, 2017

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State playing real-life video game

You know how the game is really easy when you play Madden -- or when you used to play NCAA -- on Rookie settings? Like, every single play you run is a touchdown because the CPU's defense is just flailing about helplessly. Well, that's what Bedlam was like. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State took turns running up and down the field without touching one another with Oklahoma outlasting their in-state rivals 62-52. Baker Mayfield, asserting himself as the Heisman leader, had 598 yards passing and six total touchdowns.

Northern Arizona quarterback gets ejected with a targeting penalty

Yes, you read that correctly. A quarterback -- as in the primary player who handles the ball on each offensive snap -- was ejected for targeting. The penalty happened during Northern Arizona's game against Montana when Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus laid out a block on a reverse. Cookus went high on the hit, which is probably why he was ejected. But it's still stunning to see the refs make that call.

Here is a look at the play that caused NAU QB Case Cookus to be ejected from the game for targeting.



Courtesy @ROOTSPORTS_NWpic.twitter.com/vVmHgn1A3B — Montana Griz FB (@MontanaGrizFB) November 4, 2017

Iowa crushes Ohio State's playoff hopes

The College Football Playoff picture is about to look a lot different. While I don't think anybody would have been too surprised to see Iowa beat Ohio State -- especially if they saw what happened when Penn State came to Iowa City earlier this season -- I don't think anybody had Iowa winning this game 55-24. Yes, that's right, 55-24. Iowa -- Iowa! -- scored 55 points in a game against Ohio State, destroying the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.

Michigan State knocks off Penn State

Michigan State handed Penn State its second consecutive loss on Saturday. The Spartans beat Penn State 27-24, winning the game with a 34-yard field goal on the final play off the game. This game took a while to finish, as there was a weather delay of over three hours in the first half due to lightning storms in the area.

Slip 'N Slidin' Spartans. 💦



Go Green, Go White, let's Go Home. @MSU_Football edges No. 7 Penn State with Matt Coghlin's game-winner: pic.twitter.com/wIpxh7b8jh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 4, 2017

Clemson hangs on to beat NC State

The Tigers actually trailed NC State by four points at halftime, but out-played the Wolfpack in the second half to build a lead. A lead they nearly blew, as the Wolfpack had a chance to tie the game late, but had a key fourth down conversion called back on an illegal shift penalty. Tavien Feaster's 89-yard touchdown run provided a nice cushion for the Tigers, and they needed it.

Iowa State's magical run came to an end in Morgantown. The Cyclones managed to stage a comeback effort in the second half, but in the end West Virginia's 20-point lead was too much to overcome as the Mountaineers won 20-16. Will Grier led the way for the 'Eers, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M's November woes in full force

If this is indeed the end for Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, his final games will have followed his script to a T. The Aggies' 42-27 loss to Auburn drops the Aggies to 3-3 in SEC play. Sumlin is now 7-10 since 2013 in the month of November, and with games at Ole Miss and LSU remaining, A&M could very well fail to finish higher than .500 in conference once again. That's the reasonable benchmark Sumlin needed to reach to keep his job. Anything less than a nine-win regular-season was probably going to cost him his job anyway.

Vanderbilt follows the bouncing ball

Vanderbilt finished off a feisty Western Kentucky team in Nashville, and the Commodores got a big break late in the second quarter to take a lead heading into halftime. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur unleashed a pass over the middle to Chris Pierce in coverage, and it was deflected before falling into the waiting arms of Trey Ellis for a Shurmur's second touchdown pass of the day.

Missouri took it to Florida



Apparently firing your coach and naming a new starting quarterback cannot solve all your problems. Missouri took advantage of a sinking opponent and jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead on Florida before finishing things off with a 45-16 final. Honestly, the game didn't even feel that close. This marks the first time in program history that the Gators allowed 42 points in consecutive games. Maybe Jim McElwain wasn't the problem. Or maybe he was and this team is also bad. Probably both.

Wisconsin takes care of Indiana

There had been some talk about whether or not the CFP Selection Committee was underrating Wisconsin a bit too much by putting it at No. 9, but all the Badgers could do is take care of business against a winnable schedule. And although Indiana got an 10-0 lead on the Badgers in Bloomington, Wisconsin rallied back to 45-17 win, outscoring the Hoosiers 45-7 in the process. Running back Jonathan Taylor looked healthy with 183 yards and a touchdown and the defense shut down the Indiana offense. On to Iowa for the Badgers.

Tulane will look good today

Tulane already has the best logo in college football, and on Saturday it's adding another excellent helmet to its arsenal. Unfortunately for the Green Wave, their looks didn't translate into a win against Cincinnati. If Tulane ever manages to play as well as it looks, it's going to win national titles.