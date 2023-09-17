austin-ekeler-1400-us.jpg
Based on how last week's injury replacements fared, how confident can you actually be in starting Joshua Kelley and AJ Dillon

That's the wrong question to ask. Or, at least, it's the wrong way to phrase it. Just because guys like Isiah Likely, Jamaal Williams, and Courtland Sutton let us down in Week 1 doesn't actually have any bearing on how Kelley or Dillon is likely to play this week. But, with another week of significant injuries on the way, those examples (among others) serve as a reminder that, well … backups are backups for a reason: They aren't as good as the starters! 

Injuries represent opportunities in Fantasy, but that also brings the potential for disappointment. I'm ranking Kelley as my RB12 for Week 2's game against the Titans, because the Chargers ran the ball incredibly well in Week 1 while seeing the kind of increase in pace and play volume we hoped for with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator. This has been a great situation for backup running backs over the years, and Kelley should be in line for a significant role in a great offense with Austin Ekeler ruled out with an ankle injury. Dillon ranks even higher as the lead back for a team that didn't even have a third RB until this weekend.

I'm significantly less certain about how to handle guys like Elijah Moore if Amari Cooper (groin) is out, especially since we may not have any certainty on Cooper's status until Monday night. If you have both Cooper and Moore, I think it's probably OK to wait until inactives come in to make that decision Monday, but if I have someone in the top-36 at WR (or top-60 in Flex) playing Sunday, I'd probably just roll with them over any Browns WRs. There's just too much uncertainty, in a passing offense I still don't believe in. 

There are plenty of tough questions facing Fantasy players this Sunday – maybe the toughest? How to handle Puka Nacua, who is expected to play through an oblique injury, but who knows how much. He was a revelation in Week 1, but I'm definitely worried about a limited workload and the risk of a setback. He's in the WR3 range for me, but I don't have a ton of conviction about it. 

In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 2 rankings to get your lineups set.

Week 2 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • C.J. Stroud (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after putting in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Stroud is expected to play, although he'll be operating without four starting offensive linemen due to injury. Despite Stroud's injury emerging so late in the week, Houston wouldn't be in dire straits should Stroud have a setback, as a relatively experienced option in Davis Mills would step in for the rookie second overall pick in such a scenario.

Running backs

  • Austin Ekeler (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Joshua Kelley, who took 16 carries for 91 yards in Week 1 against the Dolphins in Week 1, is primed to serve as Los Angeles' feature back versus Tennessee while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller will be on hand for complementary carries. However, the matchup against a Titans defense that has done a very good job against the run over the last several seasons -- including a 2022 campaign in which it allowed the fewest rushing yards per contest -- could prove a daunting challenge.
  • Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Jones is not expected to play versus Atlanta, a notion further supported by the fact Green Bay called up Patrick Taylor from its practice squad Saturday. AJ Dillon, who's taken on an elevated workload in Jones' stead in the past with varying degree of efficacy, should have a good chance at helming Green Bay's ground game versus Atlanta, although rookie Emmanuel Wilson and Taylor could certainly factor in with some complementary touches.
  • Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but managed to put in a full practice Friday after logging a pair of limited sessions to open the week. Hall was one of the bright spots in a roller coaster of a Week 1 overtime win over the Bills, ripping off an 83-yard run as part of a 10-carry, 127-yard night that also included a 20-yard catch and which seemed to corroborate the explosive running back's return to full health following last season's ACL tear. If Hall were unable to suit up versus Dallas, Dalvin Cook would see an even larger workload, while Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda would serve as his backups.
  • Zack Moss is off the injury report after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence due to a broken forearm. Moss could immediately jump into the top running back job for Indianapolis, considering Deon Jackson averaged just 1.1 yards per carry in Week 1 against the Jaguars and also lost two fumbles. Jackson would still be slated to have a complementary role in that scenario, while Moss would be looking to build on a solid finish to 2022 where he gained 334 yards and scored a touchdown on 69 carries in the final four games.
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sandwiching two missed practices around a full Thursday session. If CEH is unable to suit up, Isiah Pacheco would take on a larger workload, while Jerick McKinnon, who only logged one touch in the Week 1 loss to the Lions, should also be more involved versus Jacksonville.
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Miller sits out a second straight game to open his career, Kirk Merritt would likely slot in as the No. 2 back behind Jamaal Williams while Taysom Hill would potentially see some carries as well.

Wide receivers

  • DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Los Angeles, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who already posted a 4-58 line on seven targets in Week 1, would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.
  • Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but did manage to put in a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Watson is expected to sit out a second straight game to open the season. If another Watson absence does come to pass, Romeo Doubs, who snagged a pair of touchdowns in Week 1 and seems to have put his own hamstring issues behind him, would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would slot in behind him.
  • Jerry Jeudy is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week, setting him up for his season debut after he sat out the Week 1 loss to the Raiders. Jeudy will thus have his first regular-season opportunity to work with Russell Wilson under coach Sean Payton's offense, while Courtland Sutton will slide back into a No. 2 role with his teammate's return.
  • Brandin Cooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Per early Sunday morning reports, Cooks is not expected to play versus New York. In his projected absence, Michael Gallup is expected to move into the No. 2 role alongside CeeDee Lamb, while Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin would be in line for a bump up the depth chart as well.
  • Amari Cooper (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Steelers after suffering his injury during Saturday's practice. If Cooper can't suit up, Donovan Peoples-Jones would move back into a starting role that he held last season, while more targets would be available for Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku as well.
  • Diontae Johnson (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year wideout Calvin Austin is expected to move up to the No. 3 role behind starters George Pickens and Allen Robinson. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could also enjoy a slight bump in workload given Johnson's typical shorter-area role.
  • Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Meyers, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 1, leaving behind a sizable role, Hunter Renfrow should have a chance to atone for the first target-less game of his career in the season-opening win over the Broncos by moving into a starting role versus Buffalo, while DeAndre Carter is likely to fill the No. 3 receiver role alongside his kick-return duties.
  • Puka Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but was upgraded to a limited Friday practice after sitting out Thursday's session. As per Friday comments from coach Sean McVay, he expects the rookie to suit up versus San Francisco after setting the team's franchise record for receiving yards in a pro debut with 119 on 10 catches in Week 1 against the Seahawks. If Nacua were to reverse course, Ben Skowronek, who played as a starter down the stretch run in 2022 due to multiple injuries, would move into the No. 3 role.
  • DJ Chark (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a full practice Saturday after logging limited sessions the first two days of the week. If Chark does make his season debut versus New Orleans, he'll slide into his projected No. 2 role while rookie Jonathan Mingo moves back into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Tight ends

  • Travis Kelce (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, per Friday beat writer reports that were confirmed Sunday, Kelce is expected to make his season debut against Jacksonville while playing with a compression sleeve on his leg. The perennial Pro Bowler's expected availability is naturally a boon for a Chiefs air attack that struggled with consistency and drops in a Week 1 loss to the Lions, and Kelce notably bedeviled Jacksonville last season over one regular-season meeting and a divisional-round clash by posting a 20-179-3 line.
  • Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but worked back to a full practice Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Andrews is expected to make his season debut versus Cincinnati and jump back into the top tight end role, bumping second-year pro Isaiah Likely to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
  • Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out for the next four games at minimum. In Dulcich's absence, Adam Trautman should continue to handle the majority of pass-catching duties for Denver, while journeyman Chris Manhertz will likely slot in as his primary backup.

Rankings updates

These rankings account for all news updates as of 10 am.

QB Rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes @JAX
  2. Josh Allen vs. LV
  3. Lamar Jackson @CIN
  4. Justin Fields @TB
  5. Joe Burrow vs. BAL
  6. Trevor Lawrence vs. KC
  7. Justin Herbert @TEN
  8. Tua Tagovailoa @NE
  9. Geno Smith @DET
  10. Anthony Richardson @HOU
  11. Dak Prescott vs. NYJ
  12. Deshaun Watson @PIT
  13. Daniel Jones @ARI
  14. Jared Goff vs. SEA
  15. Russell Wilson vs. WAS
  16. Matthew Stafford vs. SF
  17. Derek Carr @CAR
  18. Sam Howell @DEN
  19. Brock Purdy @LAR
  20. Ryan Tannehill vs. LAC
  21. Jordan Love @ATL
  22. Kenny Pickett vs. CLE
  23. Mac Jones vs. MIA
  24. Jimmy Garoppolo @BUF
  25. Baker Mayfield vs. CHI
  26. C.J. Stroud vs. IND
  27. Zach Wilson @DAL
  28. Bryce Young vs. NO
  29. Desmond RIdder vs. GB
  30. Joshua Dobbs vs. NYG

RB Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  2. Saquon Barkley @ARI
  3. Bijan Robinson vs. GB
  4. Nick Chubb @PIT
  5. Josh Jacobs @BUF
  6. Tony Pollard vs. NYJ
  7. Derrick Henry vs. LAC
  8. Travis Etienne vs. KC
  9. Joe Mixon vs. BAL
  10. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  11. AJ Dillon @ATL
  12. Joshua Kelley @TEN
  13. Kenneth Walker @DET
  14. David Montgomery vs. SEA
  15. Dameon Pierce vs. IND
  16. Rachaad White vs. CHI
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  18. James Cook vs. LV
  19. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. SEA
  20. Najee Harris vs. CLE
  21. Javonte Williams vs. WAS
  22. James Conner vs. NYG
  23. Breece Hall @DAL
  24. Raheem Mostert @NE
  25. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  26. Gus Edwards @CIN
  27. Kyren Williams vs. SF
  28. Brian Robinson Jr. @DEN
  29. Samaje Perine vs. WAS
  30. Dalvin Cook @DAL
  31. Zack Moss @HOU
  32. Isiah Pacheco @JAX
  33. Cam Akers vs. SF
  34. Tyler Allgeier vs. GB
  35. Antonio Gibson @DEN
  36. Khalil Herbert @TB
  37. Justice Hill @CIN
  38. Roschon Johnson @TB
  39. Devin Singletary vs. IND
  40. Ezekiel Elliott vs. MIA
  41. Chuba Hubbard vs. NO
  42. Jaylen Warren vs. CLE
  43. Jerick McKinnon @JAX
  44. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @JAX
  45. Zach Charbonnet @DET
  46. Tyjae Spears vs. LAC
  47. Sean Tucker vs. CHI
  48. Salvon Ahmed @NE
  49. Jerome Ford @PIT
  50. Elijah Mitchell @LAR
  51. Deon Jackson @HOU
  52. Tank Bigsby vs. KC
  53. Rico Dowdle vs. NYJ
  54. Damien Harris vs. LV
  55. Keaontay Ingram vs. NYG

WR Rankings

  1. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BAL
  2. Tyreek Hill @NE
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. SEA
  4. Stefon Diggs vs. LV
  5. CeeDee Lamb vs. NYJ
  6. Calvin Ridley vs. KC
  7. Davante Adams @BUF
  8. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  9. Keenan Allen @TEN
  10. Tee Higgins vs. BAL
  11. Chris Olave @CAR
  12. DK Metcalf @DET
  13. Tyler Lockett @DET
  14. Deebo Samuel @LAR
  15. Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
  16. Chris Godwin vs. CHI
  17. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  18. Garrett Wilson @DAL
  19. D.J. Moore @TB
  20. Terry McLaurin @DEN
  21. Michael Pittman @HOU
  22. Mike Evans vs. CHI
  23. Jerry Jeudy vs. WAS
  24. Michael Thomas @CAR
  25. Amari Cooper @PIT
  26. Jahan Dotson @DEN
  27. Mike Williams @TEN
  28. Zay Jones vs. KC
  29. Zay Flowers @CIN
  30. Puka Nacua vs. SF
  31. George Pickens vs. CLE
  32. Drake London vs. GB
  33. Romeo Doubs @ATL
  34. Courtland Sutton vs. WAS
  35. Marquise Brown vs. NYG
  36. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @DET
  37. Nico Collins vs. IND
  38. Christian Kirk vs. KC
  39. Elijah Moore @PIT
  40. Brandin Cooks vs. NYJ
  41. Gabe Davis vs. LV
  42. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. MIA
  43. Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA
  44. Curtis Samuel @DEN
  45. Van Jefferson vs. SF
  46. Darnell Mooney @TB
  47. Treylon Burks vs. LAC
  48. Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
  49. Tutu Atwell vs. SF
  50. Rondale Moore vs. NYG
  51. Adam Thielen vs. NO
  52. Allen Robinson vs. CLE
  53. Robert Woods vs. IND
  54. Rashid Shaheed @CAR
  55. Allen Lazard @DAL
  56. Skyy Moore @JAX
  57. Rashee Rice @JAX
  58. Tyler Boyd vs. BAL
  59. Parris Campbell @ARI
  60. Kadarius Toney @JAX
  61. Darius Slayton @ARI
  62. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @JAX
  63. Donovan Peoples-Jones @PIT
  64. Rashod Bateman @CIN
  65. Odell Beckham @CIN
  66. Terrace Marshall vs. NO
  67. Michael Wilson vs. NYG
  68. Jonathan Mingo vs. NO
  69. Jayden Reed @ATL

TE Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce @JAX
  2. Mark Andrews @CIN
  3. Darren Waller @ARI
  4. George Kittle @LAR
  5. Tyler Higbee vs. SF
  6. Kyle Pitts vs. GB
  7. Evan Engram vs. KC
  8. David Njoku @PIT
  9. Juwan Johnson @CAR
  10. Hayden Hurst vs. NO
  11. Zach Ertz vs. NYG
  12. Dalton Kincaid vs. LV
  13. Gerald Everett @TEN
  14. Luke Musgrave @ATL
  15. Sam LaPorta vs. SEA
  16. Hunter Henry vs. MIA
  17. Pat Freiermuth vs. CLE
  18. Adam Trautman vs. WAS
  19. Durham Smythe @NE
  20. Dawson Knox vs. LV
  21. Cole Kmet @TB
  22. Dalton Schultz vs. IND
  23. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. LAC
  24. Jake Ferguson vs. NYJ

Flex Top-150 

  1. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BAL
  3. Tyreek Hill @NE
  4. Saquon Barkley @ARI
  5. Bijan Robinson vs. GB
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. SEA
  7. Stefon Diggs vs. LV
  8. Travis Kelce @JAX
  9. Nick Chubb @PIT
  10. Josh Jacobs @BUF
  11. CeeDee Lamb vs. NYJ
  12. Calvin Ridley vs. KC
  13. Davante Adams @BUF
  14. Tony Pollard vs. NYJ
  15. Derrick Henry vs. LAC
  16. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  17. Travis Etienne vs. KC
  18. Keenan Allen @TEN
  19. Joe Mixon vs. BAL
  20. Tee Higgins vs. BAL
  21. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  22. Joshua Kelley @TEN
  23. Kenneth Walker @DET
  24. Chris Olave @CAR
  25. David Montgomery vs. SEA
  26. Dameon Pierce vs. IND
  27. DK Metcalf @DET
  28. Rachaad White vs. CHI
  29. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  30. Tyler Lockett @DET
  31. James Cook vs. LV
  32. Deebo Samuel @LAR
  33. Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
  34. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. SEA
  35. Najee Harris vs. CLE
  36. Chris Godwin vs. CHI
  37. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  38. Javonte Williams vs. WAS
  39. Mark Andrews @CIN
  40. Garrett Wilson @DAL
  41. D.J. Moore @TB
  42. Darren Waller @ARI
  43. James Conner vs. NYG
  44. Terry McLaurin @DEN
  45. Michael Pittman @HOU
  46. Mike Evans vs. CHI
  47. Breece Hall @DAL
  48. Jerry Jeudy vs. WAS
  49. Michael Thomas @CAR
  50. Amari Cooper @PIT
  51. Raheem Mostert @NE
  52. Jahan Dotson @DEN
  53. Mike Williams @TEN
  54. Zay Jones vs. KC
  55. George Kittle @LAR
  56. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  57. Zay Flowers @CIN
  58. Puka Nacua vs. SF
  59. George Pickens vs. CLE
  60. Drake London vs. GB
  61. Gus Edwards @CIN
  62. Courtland Sutton vs. WAS
  63. AJ Dillon @ATL
  64. Kyren Williams vs. SF
  65. Tyler Higbee vs. SF
  66. Marquise Brown vs. NYG
  67. Brian Robinson Jr. @DEN
  68. Samaje Perine vs. WAS
  69. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @DET
  70. Kyle Pitts vs. GB
  71. Nico Collins vs. IND
  72. Dalvin Cook @DAL
  73. Christian Kirk vs. KC
  74. Elijah Moore @PIT
  75. Romeo Doubs @ATL
  76. Brandin Cooks vs. NYJ
  77. Gabe Davis vs. LV
  78. Zack Moss @HOU
  79. Isiah Pacheco @JAX
  80. Evan Engram vs. KC
  81. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. MIA
  82. David Njoku @PIT
  83. Cam Akers vs. SF
  84. Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA
  85. Curtis Samuel @DEN
  86. Van Jefferson vs. SF
  87. Tyler Allgeier vs. GB
  88. Darnell Mooney @TB
  89. Treylon Burks vs. LAC
  90. Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
  91. Tutu Atwell vs. SF
  92. Rondale Moore vs. NYG
  93. Juwan Johnson @CAR
  94. Hayden Hurst vs. NO
  95. Adam Thielen vs. NO
  96. Antonio Gibson @DEN
  97. Zach Ertz vs. NYG
  98. Allen Robinson vs. CLE
  99. Khalil Herbert @TB
  100. Dalton Kincaid vs. LV
  101. Robert Woods vs. IND
  102. Rashid Shaheed @CAR
  103. Justice Hill @CIN
  104. Roschon Johnson @TB
  105. Allen Lazard @DAL
  106. Devin Singletary vs. IND
  107. Gerald Everett @TEN
  108. Ezekiel Elliott vs. MIA
  109. Skyy Moore @JAX
  110. Luke Musgrave @ATL
  111. Sam LaPorta vs. SEA
  112. Rashee Rice @JAX
  113. Hunter Henry vs. MIA
  114. Pat Freiermuth vs. CLE
  115. Tyler Boyd vs. BAL
  116. Chuba Hubbard vs. NO
  117. Parris Campbell @ARI
  118. Jaylen Warren vs. CLE
  119. Kadarius Toney @JAX
  120. Adam Trautman vs. WAS
  121. Darius Slayton @ARI
  122. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @JAX
  123. Donovan Peoples-Jones @PIT
  124. Rashod Bateman @CIN
  125. Durham Smythe @NE
  126. Odell Beckham @CIN
  127. Jerick McKinnon @JAX
  128. Dawson Knox vs. LV
  129. Cole Kmet @TB
  130. Terrace Marshall vs. NO
  131. Dalton Schultz vs. IND
  132. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. LAC
  133. Michael Wilson vs. NYG
  134. Jonathan Mingo vs. NO
  135. Jayden Reed @ATL
  136. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @JAX
  137. Tank Dell vs. IND
  138. Isaiah Hodgins @ARI
  139. Josh Downs @HOU
  140. Zach Charbonnet @DET
  141. Tyjae Spears vs. LAC
  142. Quentin Johnston @TEN
  143. Sean Tucker vs. CHI
  144. Chase Claypool @TB
  145. Jake Ferguson vs. NYJ