Based on how last week's injury replacements fared, how confident can you actually be in starting Joshua Kelley and AJ Dillon?

That's the wrong question to ask. Or, at least, it's the wrong way to phrase it. Just because guys like Isiah Likely, Jamaal Williams, and Courtland Sutton let us down in Week 1 doesn't actually have any bearing on how Kelley or Dillon is likely to play this week. But, with another week of significant injuries on the way, those examples (among others) serve as a reminder that, well … backups are backups for a reason: They aren't as good as the starters!

Injuries represent opportunities in Fantasy, but that also brings the potential for disappointment. I'm ranking Kelley as my RB12 for Week 2's game against the Titans, because the Chargers ran the ball incredibly well in Week 1 while seeing the kind of increase in pace and play volume we hoped for with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator. This has been a great situation for backup running backs over the years, and Kelley should be in line for a significant role in a great offense with Austin Ekeler ruled out with an ankle injury. Dillon ranks even higher as the lead back for a team that didn't even have a third RB until this weekend.

I'm significantly less certain about how to handle guys like Elijah Moore if Amari Cooper (groin) is out, especially since we may not have any certainty on Cooper's status until Monday night. If you have both Cooper and Moore, I think it's probably OK to wait until inactives come in to make that decision Monday, but if I have someone in the top-36 at WR (or top-60 in Flex) playing Sunday, I'd probably just roll with them over any Browns WRs. There's just too much uncertainty, in a passing offense I still don't believe in.

There are plenty of tough questions facing Fantasy players this Sunday – maybe the toughest? How to handle Puka Nacua, who is expected to play through an oblique injury, but who knows how much. He was a revelation in Week 1, but I'm definitely worried about a limited workload and the risk of a setback. He's in the WR3 range for me, but I don't have a ton of conviction about it.

In the rest of this morning's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates from around the league for you, along with my updated rankings. Of course, we're sending this before inactives are in for the 1 pm games, so you might need more specific help. If so, go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 2 rankings to get your lineups set. For more Week 2 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after putting in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Stroud is expected to play, although he'll be operating without four starting offensive linemen due to injury. Despite Stroud's injury emerging so late in the week, Houston wouldn't be in dire straits should Stroud have a setback, as a relatively experienced option in Davis Mills would step in for the rookie second overall pick in such a scenario.

Running backs

Austin Ekeler (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Joshua Kelley, who took 16 carries for 91 yards in Week 1 against the Dolphins in Week 1, is primed to serve as Los Angeles' feature back versus Tennessee while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller will be on hand for complementary carries. However, the matchup against a Titans defense that has done a very good job against the run over the last several seasons -- including a 2022 campaign in which it allowed the fewest rushing yards per contest -- could prove a daunting challenge.

Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Jones is not expected to play versus Atlanta, a notion further supported by the fact Green Bay called up Patrick Taylor from its practice squad Saturday. AJ Dillon, who's taken on an elevated workload in Jones' stead in the past with varying degree of efficacy, should have a good chance at helming Green Bay's ground game versus Atlanta, although rookie Emmanuel Wilson and Taylor could certainly factor in with some complementary touches.

Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but managed to put in a full practice Friday after logging a pair of limited sessions to open the week. Hall was one of the bright spots in a roller coaster of a Week 1 overtime win over the Bills, ripping off an 83-yard run as part of a 10-carry, 127-yard night that also included a 20-yard catch and which seemed to corroborate the explosive running back's return to full health following last season's ACL tear. If Hall were unable to suit up versus Dallas, Dalvin Cook would see an even larger workload, while Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda would serve as his backups.

Zack Moss is off the injury report after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence due to a broken forearm. Moss could immediately jump into the top running back job for Indianapolis, considering Deon Jackson averaged just 1.1 yards per carry in Week 1 against the Jaguars and also lost two fumbles. Jackson would still be slated to have a complementary role in that scenario, while Moss would be looking to build on a solid finish to 2022 where he gained 334 yards and scored a touchdown on 69 carries in the final four games.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sandwiching two missed practices around a full Thursday session. If CEH is unable to suit up, Isiah Pacheco would take on a larger workload, while Jerick McKinnon, who only logged one touch in the Week 1 loss to the Lions, should also be more involved versus Jacksonville.

Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Miller sits out a second straight game to open his career, Kirk Merritt would likely slot in as the No. 2 back behind Jamaal Williams while Taysom Hill would potentially see some carries as well.

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Travis Kelce (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, per Friday beat writer reports that were confirmed Sunday, Kelce is expected to make his season debut against Jacksonville while playing with a compression sleeve on his leg. The perennial Pro Bowler's expected availability is naturally a boon for a Chiefs air attack that struggled with consistency and drops in a Week 1 loss to the Lions, and Kelce notably bedeviled Jacksonville last season over one regular-season meeting and a divisional-round clash by posting a 20-179-3 line.

Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but worked back to a full practice Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Andrews is expected to make his season debut versus Cincinnati and jump back into the top tight end role, bumping second-year pro Isaiah Likely to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out for the next four games at minimum. In Dulcich's absence, Adam Trautman should continue to handle the majority of pass-catching duties for Denver, while journeyman Chris Manhertz will likely slot in as his primary backup.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Rankings updates

These rankings account for all news updates as of 10 am. Tune in to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube stream at 11:30 am for any updates as Adam Aizer and I answer all of your start/sit questions for Week 1.

Flex Top-150