DeVito leads Syracuse to 52-33 win over Western Michigan

  • Sep 21, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse coach Dino Babers was pleased his team's offense had come out of its shell, but in a game that saw both teams combine for more than 1,100 yards and 85 points, it was the defense that helped seal a 52-33 win for the Orange.

Western Michigan (2-2) had rallied from a 21-0 deficit to narrow the margin to 38-33 with a little more than 10 minutes remaining and had a fourth-and-1 from its own 42. Momentum was on the Broncos' side and the Carrier Dome knew it. But Syracuse defensive tackle Kenneth Ruff and safety Evan Foster stopped Davon Tucker about a foot short of the first down. On the subsequent drive, tight end Aaron Hackett caught his second touchdown pass of the game from Tommy DeVito and the Orange (2-2) could exhale.

''We treat fourth-down stops like a turnover,'' Babers said. ''That was a really big deal. I thought the one stop was unbelievable where they originally gave them the first down (on third down). For us to come back and stop them on that series was a really big part of the game.''

''We have to be able to convert a fourth-and-short,'' said Western Michigan coach Tim Lester, who served as Syracuse offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2013-2015.

DeVito passed for a career-high four touchdowns and ran for one score as Syracuse broke a modest two-game losing streak.

''I'm a throw-first guy but definitely can run if I have to,'' said DeVito, who broke off a career-high 60-yard run.

''I thought it was cool that he started the game and finished the game with the same number of interceptions (zero),'' Babers said.

Hackett had a career day with six receptions.

''It felt good to finally get out and score my first touchdown in the Dome,'' he said.

Trishton Jackson, who had six receptions for 141 yards, also had two touchdown catches for the Orange. Moe Neal led Syracuse with 123 yards rushing and two scores.

Syracuse had been held to a total of 50 points in its previous three games.

''Really proud of the offense to kind of come out of their shell and put some points on the board against any defense in college football, but I'm disappointed in the turnovers,'' Babers said.

DeVito was 27 of 35 for 287 yards for Syracuse and picked up 84 yards on the ground. He completed passes to eight different receivers.

Jon Wassink was 23 of 46 for the Broncos for 356 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

''We started slow which hurt us,'' Wassink said. ''We turned the ball over a couple times which we can't do. We started slow and had to claw our way back. We have to be better.''

LeVante Bellamy, who was held in check in the first quarter, finished with 165 yards on just 15 carries before an injury sidelined him in the third quarter. He had touchdown runs of 47 and 43 yards. Giovanni Ricci had a season-high eight catches for 105 yards.

''Their tailback (Bellamy) is exceptional,'' Babers said.

The game, marred by sloppy play, saw 19 penalties for nearly 200 yards and five turnovers, all fumbles. Western Michigan turned it over three times and the teams capitalized for touchdowns on four fumbles.

''I thought it was a game of different mood swings, different momentum swings. Felt like one minute we had control of the game and the next thing you know you're back in a football game,'' Babers said.

''Obviously, really disappointed after all the turnovers, the guys were hanging and hanging and by end of third quarter we were in the game,'' Lester said. ''That was the goal, stay in the game late and make a play in the last couple of drives. The offense had two or three opportunities to score to take the lead and we didn't. That's the most frustrating thing. We moved the ball which I was proud of.''

Syracuse wasted little time getting on the board, going 81 yards on four plays, capped by a 23-yard run up the middle by Neal. DeVito scampered 60 yards on the game's second play to set up Neal's run.

Syracuse led 24-13 at the half. The third quarter featured four consecutive touchdown drives of less than two minutes each.

WHAT COULD'VE BEEN

Babers said he could only imagine how the game could've turned had D'Wayne Eskridge and Bellamy not been injured. Eskridge caught two passes for 53 yards on the Broncos' first possession but never returned after being hurt on his 43-yard catch.

BACK TO BACK

Bellamy followed his 192-yard effort against Georgia State with another impressive effort. He has 357 yards in his last two games.

RECORD-SETTER

Sean Riley is now Syracuse's all-time leader in kickoffs returned and kickoff return yardage, surpassing wide receiver Qadry Ismail.

THE STREAK

Syracuse extended to 18 the number of consecutive games in which the Orange have recorded a takeaway.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Michigan: The Broncos didn't get down after falling behind 21-0 and put a scare into the Orange. With weapons like Bellamy and Ricci the Broncos will be a tough out.

Syracuse: While they scored 52 points, the Orange failed to capitalize on a couple of red-zone opportunities, which has been a recurring issue this season. Ball security will be stressed in the coming week.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan: The Broncos host in-state rival Central Michigan Saturday.

Syracuse: The Orange conclude their three-game home stand Saturday against Holy Cross.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:04
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
52
Touchdown 3:09
21-M.Neal runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
27
yds
00:34
pos
33
51
Point After TD 8:45
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
45
Touchdown 8:50
13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
01:33
pos
33
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
38
Touchdown 0:56
28-S.Tyler runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
35
yds
03:04
pos
32
38
Point After TD 5:58
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
38
Touchdown 6:08
16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:25
pos
25
38
Point After TD 7:33
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
38
Touchdown 7:42
13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
01:35
pos
19
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:17
16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
plays
yds
pos
19
31
Touchdown 9:25
2-L.Bellamy runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:49
pos
19
31
Point After TD 11:14
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 11:24
13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
83
yds
01:17
pos
13
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:40
91-A.Szmyt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
44
yds
01:16
pos
13
24
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:56
16-T.Kapps extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 5:00
16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
27
yds
03:25
pos
13
21
Point After TD 9:09
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:18
2-L.Bellamy runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
91
yds
01:15
pos
6
21
Point After TD 12:45
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 12:52
13-T.DeVito runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
02:40
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:29
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:34
13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
2:10
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:23
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:29
21-M.Neal runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:31
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 25
Rushing 8 11
Passing 13 11
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 7-16 8-16
4th Down Conv 1-5 1-1
Total Net Yards 541 527
Total Plays 80 82
Avg Gain 6.8 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 201 258
Rush Attempts 34 47
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 5.5
Net Yards Passing 340 269
Comp. - Att. 23-46 27-35
Yards Per Pass 7.4 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 2-18
Penalties - Yards 8-80 11-103
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.0 5-44.0
Return Yards 54 98
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-12
Kickoffs - Returns 2-52 5-79
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 3/4 8/8
Extra Points 3/4 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 2-2 01320033
Syracuse 2-2 1410141452
CUSE -4, O/U 66
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 340 PASS YDS 269
201 RUSH YDS 258
541 TOTAL YDS 527
W. Michigan
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 356 2 1 125.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 356 2 1 125.0
J. Wassink 23/46 356 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 165 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 165 2
L. Bellamy 15 165 2 47
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
S. Tyler 5 19 1 8
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
D. Tucker 7 17 0 5
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 0 0
J. Wassink 7 0 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
G. Ricci 8 105 1 24
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 93 1
J. Hall 4 93 1 60
D. Eskridge 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
D. Eskridge 2 53 0 43
D. Bussell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
D. Bussell 1 39 0 39
T. Arnett 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
T. Arnett 2 20 0 13
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
S. Moore 2 17 0 11
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
L. Bellamy 3 8 0 6
S. Claiborne 21 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Claiborne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Collins 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Collins 1-0 1.0 0
A. Balabani 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Balabani 1-0 1.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fayad 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
T. Kapps 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 2
N. Mihalic 3 38.0 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Syracuse
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.1% 287 4 0 183.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.1% 287 4 0 183.7
T. DeVito 27/35 287 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 123 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 123 2
M. Neal 26 123 2 23
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 85 1
T. DeVito 9 85 1 60
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
A. Adams 8 31 0 15
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
J. Howard 4 19 0 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 141 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 141 2
T. Jackson 6 141 2 59
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 2
A. Hackett 6 48 2 12
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
T. Harris 4 38 0 23
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
S. Riley 4 31 0 11
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Adams 2 26 0 22
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
N. Johnson 3 4 0 4
C. Jordan 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Jordan 1 2 0 2
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Neal 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Williams 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Williams 2-0 1.0 0
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Cantin-Arku 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cordy 1-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
A. Robinson 1-1 1.5 0
E. Coley 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Coley 0-0 0.0 1
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Harper 0-1 0.5 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
A. Szmyt 1/1 0 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 3
S. Hofrichter 5 44.0 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 17 0
N. Johnson 3 15.7 17 0
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 18 0
S. Riley 2 16.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
S. Riley 1 12.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 WMICH 24 1:25 7 61 Downs
10:08 WMICH 28 1:21 3 5 Punt
5:29 WMICH 25 1:57 9 70 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 WMICH 25 0:42 5 38 Fumble
10:33 WMICH 9 1:15 4 91 TD
8:25 CUSE 27 3:25 8 27 TD
2:28 WMICH 25 1:21 6 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WMICH 25 0:00 6 39 Punt
11:14 WMICH 31 1:49 4 69 TD
7:33 WMICH 25 1:25 4 75 TD
4:00 CUSE 35 3:04 8 35 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 WMICH 9 2:47 8 33 Downs
8:45 WMICH 25 2:00 9 47 Downs
4:17 WMICH 20 0:29 4 7 Downs
3:04 WMICH 25 0:26 3 41 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 19 1:31 5 76 TD
11:24 CUSE 15 0:37 3 9 Punt
8:07 CUSE 26 1:34 6 23 Fumble
6:27 WMICH 17 0:53 3 17 TD
3:05 CUSE 20 2:40 13 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 WMICH 32 0:39 3 -11 Punt
9:09 CUSE 31 0:19 2 -4 Fumble
4:56 CUSE 50 1:16 9 44 FG
0:56 CUSE 4 0:16 5 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 CUSE 17 1:17 5 83 TD
9:17 CUSE 31 1:35 5 69 TD
5:58 CUSE 19 0:58 5 46 Punt
4:50 CUSE 30 0:40 3 0 Fumble
0:49 CUSE 10 0:29 5 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 WMICH 41 1:33 5 41 TD
6:42 CUSE 28 2:25 4 -1 Punt
3:43 WMICH 27 0:34 4 27 TD
2:35 WMICH 34 2:15 5 20 Game
