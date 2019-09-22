Drive Chart
CHARLO
CLEM

No. 1 Clemson blasts Charlotte 52-10 for 19th straight win

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was happy with the final score. He was even more pleased with how many of his players contributed to the top-ranked Tigers 19th straight victory.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw touchdown passes in little over a quarter while reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne had his first scoring run of the season Clemson's 52-10 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

''There were just a lot of good things,'' Swinney said.

For him, it was watching a school-record 111 people in Tiger uniforms running onto the field in the blowout win. Swinney played five quarterbacks. Nine running backs had carries. All of them, Swinney said, have a special moment in their lives.

''You got a lot of guys who can say they played for the Tigers,'' Swinney said. ''No one can take that away from them. That's cool.''

And there were no sideline beefs or bad feelings from starters like Lawrence or Etienne - Heisman Trophy contenders coming into the season - watching others take their playing time.

''I think it's just the culture that we have,'' co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said.

Scott asked Tee Higgins, who had a 58-yard touchdown catch on Clemson's first series, if he wanted to go back in. But Higgins wanted the backups to get experience.

''It's just very unique in the year 2019 to be at a place where your stars aren't worried about their stats,'' Scott said.

Lawrence and the Tigers (4-0) put the first matchup between these two teams away in a hurry. After Lawrence's touchdown pass to Higgins, K'Von Wallace scored on a 66-yard interception return to give Clemson a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes. Lawrence came out of the game after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell on the first play of the second quarter.

Charlotte (2-2), which had been averaging 47 points a game, had no chance to rally against Clemson's defense.

The 49ers were stuffed on a fourth-and-short on their 48 at one point. When Charlotte got inside the Clemson 10, the Tigers rallied to hold the 49ers to their only first-half points on Jonathan Cruz's 24-yard field goal. Clemson already led 31-0 by then.

The Tigers scored on every drive of the first half.

Clemson extended its program record for consecutive wins after breaking the old mark a week ago at Syracuse.

The most exciting moments may been at halftime when a fake Clemson team ran down the hill - copying Clemson's traditional entrance - to the crowd's cheers as part of a movie based on ex-Tigers player Ray Ray McElrathbey, who took in and raised his younger brother Fahmarr while on scholarship.

The second half could have used a little movie magic to spice things up.

This marks the fifth straight season the Tigers have opened 4-0.

Lawrence went 7 of 9 for 94 yards before spending the final three quarters watching his teammates complete the blowout.

Etienne played about a half and had his first touchdown in three games. Backup runner Lyn-J Dixon also had a scoring run.

Charlotte, which revived football in 2013, fell to 0-5 against Power Five opponents and 0-3 against ranked teams. That count doesn't include a 73-0 defeat by Clemson's ''B'' team in 1948. Charlotte shut down its football program after that 1948 season before playing again in 2013.

Tailback Benny LeMay ran for 81 of Charlotte's 153 yards against a Clemson defense that had yielded just 75 yards rushing per game this season.

''They have a great team and they have superior athletes,'' LeMay said. ''That's one thing we knew was going to be a factor in the game.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Charlotte: The 49ers have posted some strong numbers on offense that could keep them competitive in Conference USA play. But first-year coach Will Healy has some work ahead to keep up with teams like Clemson.

Clemson: The Tigers did what they were supposed to against Charlotte. You can bet, though, that the coaching staff will seize on every mistake or missed assignment this week as Clemson prepares to get back to ACC play.

MOVIE TIME

Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry acknowledged how strange it was as halftime grew closer to see a few dozen players in Tiger uniforms standing atop the hill at Memorial Stadium, just as he and his teammates do at every home game. ''It was really interesting. You don't see that a lot,'' Henry said. ''You saw the fake Dabo Swinney up there, getting everybody excited. It was funny.''

HEAD TO YOUR ROOM

Dabo Swinney said his son, Will, just tried to make too much happen when he muffed a punt in the third quarter. Will Swinney catches everything back there, his dad-coach said. ''It was just a classic example of trying to do too much,'' Dabo Swinney said.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns home to start Conference USA play against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Clemson goes to North Carolina on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:12
98-S.Sawicki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
52
Touchdown 6:19
19-M.Dukes runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:28
pos
10
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:53
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 5:00
3-C.Reynolds runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
12
yds
00:52
pos
9
45
Point After TD 9:51
98-S.Sawicki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
45
Touchdown 9:59
7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
45
yds
01:22
pos
3
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 1:25
23-L.Dixon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
03:07
pos
3
37
Field Goal 4:27
11-J.Cruz 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
0
yds
0:44
pos
3
31
Point After TD 8:31
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 8:37
9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
48
yds
03:45
pos
0
30
Point After TD 14:56
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 15:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:43
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:07
29-B.Potter 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
59
yds
3:09
pos
0
17
Point After TD 10:24
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:22
3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-K.Wallace at CLE 35. 12-K.Wallace runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
02:13
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:35
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:45
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 27
Rushing 8 15
Passing 1 8
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 205 455
Total Plays 58 64
Avg Gain 3.5 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 153 235
Rush Attempts 39 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 6.0
Net Yards Passing 52 220
Comp. - Att. 8-19 17-25
Yards Per Pass 2.7 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 1-11
Penalties - Yards 11-106 5-42
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-40.5 2-47.0
Return Yards 10 100
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-33
Kickoffs - Returns 2-10 1-1
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-66
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 2-2 037010
1 Clemson 4-0 17217752
CLEM -41.5, O/U 61.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 52 PASS YDS 220
153 RUSH YDS 235
205 TOTAL YDS 455
Charlotte
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 43 0 1 47.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 43 0 1 47.6
C. Reynolds 6/16 43 0 1
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 20 0 0 122.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 20 0 0 122.7
B. Kean 2/3 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 81 0
B. LeMay 18 81 0 16
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
A. McAllister 8 36 0 18
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
C. Reynolds 6 19 1 8
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Elder 1 10 0 10
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
I. Finger 3 10 0 10
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
B. Kean 3 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Dollar 1 15 0 15
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
I. Finger 2 14 0 9
N. Henderson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
N. Henderson 1 11 0 11
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Ringwood 1 10 0 10
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
B. LeMay 2 7 0 7
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Elder 1 6 0 6
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
V. Tucker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Gibbs 8-0 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Fugate 8-1 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Watts 4-0 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Segura 4-0 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 4-0 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Lyon 3-0 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Horne 3-0 0.0 0
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Highsmith 3-0 1.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Osborne 2-1 0.0 1
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Doctor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pitman 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Butler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
M. Martinez 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Martinez 1-1 0.0 0
D. Anderson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Chandler 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Chandler 1-0 0.0 0
W. Graham 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Graham 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kelly 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
P. Agabe 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Agabe 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ray 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ray 0-1 0.0 0
D. Stewart 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Stewart 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Cruz 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.5 1
C. Bowler 8 40.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
M. Elder 2 5.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 94 2 0 238.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 94 2 0 238.8
T. Lawrence 7/9 94 2 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 85 1 0 220.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 85 1 0 220.6
C. Brice 5/7 85 1 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 52 0 1 81.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 52 0 1 81.9
T. Phommachanh 5/9 52 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 61 1
T. Etienne 11 61 1 18
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 58 1
L. Dixon 8 58 1 18
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 1
M. Dukes 4 46 1 24
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
C. Mellusi 6 30 0 8
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Phommachanh 2 19 0 12
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Rencher 2 6 0 5
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Batson 1 5 0 5
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
C. Brice 3 -2 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 1
J. Ngata 3 62 1 37
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
T. Higgins 1 58 1 58
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
W. Swinney 2 24 0 20
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
L. Price 1 19 0 19
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Overton 1 18 0 18
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Swinney 1 11 0 11
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Dixon 1 7 0 7
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
F. Ladson Jr. 1 6 0 6
Br. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Br. Spector 1 5 0 5
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Chalk 1 3 0 3
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
C. Powell 1 2 1 2
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Chase 0 0 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Rodgers 1 0 0 0
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Etienne 0 0 0 0
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Lay 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Skalski 5-0 0.0 0
Ba. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ba. Spector 5-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Simmons 4-1 0.0 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Muse 3-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Foster 2-0 1.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 2-0 0.0 1
K. Patterson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Patterson 2-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Venables 1-1 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jefferies 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jefferies 1-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bentley 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
L. Zanders 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Zanders 1-0 1.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 0-1 0.0 0
K. Maguire 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Maguire 0-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
S. Jones 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Potter 1/1 22 5/5 8
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Sawicki 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 64.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 64.0 1
W. Spiers 1 64.0 1 64
A. Swanson 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 30.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 30.0 0
A. Swanson 1 30.0 0 30
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
L. Rudolph 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Rodgers 1 20.0 20 0
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0.0 0 0
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
W. Brown 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 16 0:39 3 6 Punt
13:35 CHARLO 25 2:13 7 73 INT
10:24 CHARLO 25 1:23 3 3 Punt
5:07 CHARLO 25 2:13 5 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 CHARLO 25 1:47 5 23 Downs
8:31 CHARLO 25 3:55 11 95 FG
1:24 CHARLO 2 0:01 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 CHARLO 1 1:59 5 15 Punt
9:51 CHARLO 25 3:35 7 10 Fumble
5:52 CLEM 12 0:52 3 12 TD
2:01 CHARLO 28 0:47 5 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 CHARLO 27 4:03 6 13 Punt
6:12 CHARLO 25 1:50 4 -5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 CLEM 40 0:29 2 60 TD
8:22 CLEM 36 3:09 9 59 FG
2:47 CLEM 40 2:43 8 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 CHARLO 48 3:45 10 48 TD
4:32 CLEM 31 3:07 8 69 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 CLEM 29 0:00 3 6 Punt
11:21 CHARLO 45 1:22 3 45 TD
4:53 CLEM 35 2:17 8 -12 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 CLEM 20 1:46 6 18 Punt
7:47 CLEM 35 1:28 5 80 TD
3:43 CLEM 40 3:17 9 37 Game
NCAA FB Scores