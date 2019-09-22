|
|
|UTAHST
|SDGST
Bond, Eberle help Utah State beat San Diego St. 23-17
SAN DIEGO (AP) Dominik Eberle kick three field goals, Shaq Bond had a pick-6, and Utah State held on for a 23-17 win over San Diego State on Saturday night.
Eberle connected from 30, 29 and 32 yards. Jordan Love was 30-of-47 passing for 293 yards and Jaylen Warren scored on an 11-yard run for the Aggies (2-1).
The Aztecs opened the game with a 16-play, 70-yard drive to took more than seven minutes off the clock but had to settle for Matt Araiza's 22-yard field goal. After Utah State went three-and-out, Bond picked off a pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3 with 6:00 minutes left in the first quarter and SDSU (3-1) trailed the rest of the way.
Trailing by 20 going into the fourth quarter, Ryan Agnew's 25-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Smith capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive and cut San Diego State's deficit to 23-10 with 10 minutes to go. The defense forced the Aggies to punt and, on fourth-and-five, Agnew connected with Isaiah Richardson for a 49-yard TD to make it 23-17 with five minutes remaining.
Utah State moved to SDSU's 25 and Eberle's 42-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right with 1:18 to go but the Aggies' defense held.
Agnew completed 20 of 37 passes for 281 yards with an interception.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|16
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|375
|358
|Total Plays
|74
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|91
|Rush Attempts
|27
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|293
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|30-47
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|107
|101
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-59
|5-88
|Int. - Returns
|1-48
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|3/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/4
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|293
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|30/47
|293
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|5
|90
|0
|48
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|7
|74
|0
|16
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|3
|40
|0
|30
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|4
|20
|0
|12
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|3/4
|32
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Callister 49 P
|P. Callister
|4
|39.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|2
|17.5
|21
|0
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|20/37
|281
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|18
|63
|0
|12
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|9
|33
|0
|14
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|10
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|8
|-32
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|7
|102
|1
|25
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|3
|65
|1
|49
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|2
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
N. McTear 89 TE
|N. McTear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Collins 85 WR
|C. Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|4
|39.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|16.7
|22
|0
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
