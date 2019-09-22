Drive Chart
UTAHST
SDGST

No Text

Bond, Eberle help Utah State beat San Diego St. 23-17

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Dominik Eberle kick three field goals, Shaq Bond had a pick-6, and Utah State held on for a 23-17 win over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Eberle connected from 30, 29 and 32 yards. Jordan Love was 30-of-47 passing for 293 yards and Jaylen Warren scored on an 11-yard run for the Aggies (2-1).

The Aztecs opened the game with a 16-play, 70-yard drive to took more than seven minutes off the clock but had to settle for Matt Araiza's 22-yard field goal. After Utah State went three-and-out, Bond picked off a pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3 with 6:00 minutes left in the first quarter and SDSU (3-1) trailed the rest of the way.

Trailing by 20 going into the fourth quarter, Ryan Agnew's 25-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Smith capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive and cut San Diego State's deficit to 23-10 with 10 minutes to go. The defense forced the Aggies to punt and, on fourth-and-five, Agnew connected with Isaiah Richardson for a 49-yard TD to make it 23-17 with five minutes remaining.

Utah State moved to SDSU's 25 and Eberle's 42-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right with 1:18 to go but the Aggies' defense held.

Agnew completed 20 of 37 passes for 281 yards with an interception.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:19
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
17
Touchdown 5:27
9-R.Agnew complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
03:05
pos
23
16
Point After TD 10:03
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
10
Touchdown 10:20
9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
79
yds
00:50
pos
23
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:38
62-D.Eberle 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
23
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
3
Touchdown 0:43
20-J.Warren runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:39
pos
19
3
Field Goal 3:35
62-D.Eberle 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
38
yds
04:12
pos
13
3
Field Goal 13:50
62-D.Eberle 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
75
yds
02:32
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:00
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:50
9-R.Agnew incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Bond at SDSU 48. 4-S.Bond runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
00:12
pos
6
3
Field Goal 7:58
2-M.Araiza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
85
yds
07:02
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 25
Rushing 6 10
Passing 16 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 8-16 8-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-4
Total Net Yards 375 358
Total Plays 74 83
Avg Gain 5.1 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 82 91
Rush Attempts 27 46
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.0
Net Yards Passing 293 267
Comp. - Att. 30-47 20-37
Yards Per Pass 6.2 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Penalties - Yards 3-30 7-61
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-39.8 4-39.3
Return Yards 107 101
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 3-59 5-88
Int. - Returns 1-48 0-0
Kicking 5/6 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 3/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 2-1 7133023
San Diego State 3-1 3001417
SDGST 4, O/U 53
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 293 PASS YDS 267
82 RUSH YDS 91
375 TOTAL YDS 358
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 293 0 0 116.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 293 0 0 116.2
J. Love 30/47 293 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 74 1
J. Warren 17 74 1 12
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
G. Bright 6 18 0 12
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
J. Love 3 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
S. Scarver 5 90 0 48
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
S. Mariner 7 74 0 16
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
J. Warren 3 40 0 30
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
C. Terrell 4 33 0 12
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Repp 3 23 0 9
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
J. Nathan 4 20 0 12
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Compton 1 14 0 14
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Thompkins 2 2 0 2
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
G. Bright 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Heninger 1-0 1.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Wildman 1-0 1.0 0
T. Galeai 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Galeai 1-0 1.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Te'i 1-0 1.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Bond 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
D. Eberle 3/4 32 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Callister 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 2
P. Callister 4 39.8 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 21 0
G. Bright 2 17.5 21 0
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
S. Scarver 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 281 2 1 130.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 281 2 1 130.3
R. Agnew 20/37 281 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 63 0
C. Bell 18 63 0 12
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
C. Jasmin 9 33 0 14
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 20 0
J. Byrd 10 20 0 6
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Matthews 1 7 0 7
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -32 0
R. Agnew 8 -32 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 1
K. Smith 7 102 1 25
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 1
I. Richardson 3 65 1 49
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
C. Bell 3 31 0 20
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
E. Kothe 2 30 0 15
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Matthews 1 20 0 20
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
E. Dedeaux 2 18 0 12
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Jasmin 2 15 0 11
N. McTear 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. McTear 0 0 0 0
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Byrd 0 0 0 0
C. Collins 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Collins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Araiza 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
B. Heicklen 4 39.3 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 22 0
J. Byrd 3 16.7 22 0
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Jasmin 1 20.0 20 0
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
K. Williams 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Ta. Thompson 1 0.0 0 0
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
J. Matthews 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:53 UTAHST 23 0:15 3 5 Punt
2:33 UTAHST 12 2:32 16 75 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 UTAHST 30 0:08 6 10 Punt
7:47 UTAHST 50 4:12 7 38 FG
2:22 UTAHST 20 1:39 7 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UTAHST 28 0:00 13 57 FG
4:20 UTAHST 14 2:25 9 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 UTAHST 25 1:27 6 32 Fumble
5:19 UTAHST 24 3:48 10 66 FG Miss
0:49 SDGST 2 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 7:02 16 85 FG
7:02 SDGST 36 0:12 3 62 INT
6:00 SDGST 26 2:13 6 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 SDGST 6 0:43 7 14 Punt
7:47 SDGST 11 0:13 3 5 Punt
3:31 SDGST 16 0:10 6 34 Punt
0:43 SDGST 42 0:34 5 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 SDGST 31 5:58 13 55 Downs
1:23 SDGST 21 0:50 14 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:32 SDGST 9 3:05 8 91 TD
1:23 SDGST 25 0:27 5 51 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores