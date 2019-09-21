|
|
|SC
|MIZZOU
Studious Garrett helps Missouri rout South Carolina
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) As Missouri senior linebacker Cale Garrett prepared to answer reporters' questions after a 34-14 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, he reached for the remote control clicker on the table in front of him in the Tigers' meeting room. For a football film buff, it's a habit.
Garrett's football IQ was on full display in the first quarter against the Gamecocks, when he was the only one of the field - including the officials - who realized South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski spiked the ball backward rather than forward after a batted pass landed in his hands.
Garrett scooped up the ball in the end zone and signaled touchdown. After a video review, the original call on the field of incomplete pass was reversed, and Missouri was awarded a touchdown. That was the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).
''I could tell he had possession and actually made an effort to throw it down, and then it happened to be backwards,'' Garrett said. ''I got on it. That's what we're coached to do anyway when it's on the ground, so it all makes sense.''
Garrett's touchdown gave Missouri a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. When South Carolina (1-3, 0-2 SEC) threatened to tighten the game in the third quarter, the Tigers made another game-changing defensive play. Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski misread a run-pass option play and threw the ball right to Missouri safety Ronnell Perkins, who returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 17-point lead.
''It told Perk, I did it the easy way. He had to do it the hard and long way,'' Garrett said.
The Gamecocks gained just 16 yards rushing. Hilinski completed 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards. Bryan Edwards caught six passes for 113 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter.
''It's hard to win on the road when your offense gives up 14 points,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. ''We didn't get anything going in the run game. We got whipped up front. And then defensively we couldn't get off the field in some critical third-down situations in the second half. They obviously wore us down a little bit.''
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 19 of 33 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He also hurt the Gamecocks with designed runs, carrying 17 times for 77 yards.
Missouri coach Barry Odom called the Tigers' defensive performance ''dominating'' and said it was no surprise that Garrett was in the middle of one of the biggest plays. It was the second straight week Garrett scored on a turnover.
''Any time you look on film, you see No. 47 around the ball,'' Odom said.
Maybe that's why Garrett is so eager to beat everyone else to the football facility and start watching for himself.
''I guarantee,'' Odom said, ''tomorrow morning he'll be in here no later than 5:40 or 5:45 watching film.''
ROUGH DAY FOR HILINSKI: After throwing for 606 yards in his first two starts against Charleston Southern and Alabama, true freshman Hilinski took his lumps against Missouri.
''He had some soreness in his elbow this week,'' Muschamp said. ''We didn't throw him on Wednesday. We'll go back and evaluate, but certainly we would not have played him if he was hurt. We didn't help Ryan much today. We didn't get anything in the run game. There was a lot of pressure with those four- and five-man pressures that they brought.''
South Carolina used backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner at times, mostly as a runner. He took over on the last drive and guided the Gamecocks 84 yards before a fourth-and-goal play failed from Missouri's 4-yard line.
RETURN OF THE MAYOR'S CUP: Missouri had lost three straight to South Carolina before Saturday's victory. That meant the return of the Mayor's Cup - a recent tradition concocted because both schools are located in towns named Columbia - to Missouri. The Tigers had squandered double-digit deficits against the Gamecocks in the previous two meetings.
''Big for our guys, big for our seniors,'' Odom said. ''We'll find a place for it and hopefully keep it here for a while.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: Safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie played a key role in shutting down the Gamecocks. One three-play sequence after South Carolina drove into Missouri territory in the first quarter was the best example. Bledsoe tackled quarterback Joyner for a loss on first down. Gillespie sacked Joyner on second down, and then he broke up Hilinski's pass to Bryan Edwards on third down. That forced a 50-yard field goal attempt by Parker White, and he pushed it right.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks' path to a bowl game is getting rocky. Four of their remaining eight games are against teams that entered the weekend ranked in the Top 25. Muschamp was asked what message he gave the team in the locker room.
''Let's get back to work,'' he said. ''That's all we can do.''
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers have an off week before playing host to Troy on Oct. 5.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks return home Saturday to face Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|26
|Rushing
|1
|11
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|242
|402
|Total Plays
|65
|87
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|194
|Rush Attempts
|24
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|19-41
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-29
|3-19
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-53.4
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|21
|135
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-100
|Kicking
|2/3
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|194
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|13/30
|166
|1
|1
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|6/11
|89
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|8
|17
|1
|11
|
T. Feaster 4 RB
|T. Feaster
|6
|14
|0
|6
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|6
|-4
|0
|5
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|3
|-10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|6
|113
|1
|75
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|3
|52
|0
|21
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Feaster 4 RB
|T. Feaster
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Smith 18 WR
|O. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ibe 29 DB
|J. Ibe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 21 DB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 26 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 LB
|D. Fennell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinlaw 32 RB
|C. Kinlaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
|DJ. Wonnum
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|8
|53.4
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|19/33
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|23
|88
|0
|15
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|17
|77
|0
|22
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|11
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|4
|60
|0
|22
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|52
|0
|16
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|46
|0
|21
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|42
|1
|21
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|3
|19
|1
|10
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DL
|J. Hansford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ulmer 11 S
|J. Ulmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|2/3
|47
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|5
|40.0
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|3
|11.7
|25
|0
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
33
4th 2:24 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
31
31
4th 5:37 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
35
27
3rd 8:39 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
31
49
3rd 2:26 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
3
4th 11:28 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
28
2nd 6:23 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN