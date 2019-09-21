Drive Chart
Studious Garrett helps Missouri rout South Carolina

  AP
  Sep 21, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) As Missouri senior linebacker Cale Garrett prepared to answer reporters' questions after a 34-14 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, he reached for the remote control clicker on the table in front of him in the Tigers' meeting room. For a football film buff, it's a habit.

Garrett's football IQ was on full display in the first quarter against the Gamecocks, when he was the only one of the field - including the officials - who realized South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski spiked the ball backward rather than forward after a batted pass landed in his hands.

Garrett scooped up the ball in the end zone and signaled touchdown. After a video review, the original call on the field of incomplete pass was reversed, and Missouri was awarded a touchdown. That was the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

''I could tell he had possession and actually made an effort to throw it down, and then it happened to be backwards,'' Garrett said. ''I got on it. That's what we're coached to do anyway when it's on the ground, so it all makes sense.''

Garrett's touchdown gave Missouri a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. When South Carolina (1-3, 0-2 SEC) threatened to tighten the game in the third quarter, the Tigers made another game-changing defensive play. Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski misread a run-pass option play and threw the ball right to Missouri safety Ronnell Perkins, who returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 17-point lead.

''It told Perk, I did it the easy way. He had to do it the hard and long way,'' Garrett said.

The Gamecocks gained just 16 yards rushing. Hilinski completed 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards. Bryan Edwards caught six passes for 113 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter.

''It's hard to win on the road when your offense gives up 14 points,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. ''We didn't get anything going in the run game. We got whipped up front. And then defensively we couldn't get off the field in some critical third-down situations in the second half. They obviously wore us down a little bit.''

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 19 of 33 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He also hurt the Gamecocks with designed runs, carrying 17 times for 77 yards.

Missouri coach Barry Odom called the Tigers' defensive performance ''dominating'' and said it was no surprise that Garrett was in the middle of one of the biggest plays. It was the second straight week Garrett scored on a turnover.

''Any time you look on film, you see No. 47 around the ball,'' Odom said.

Maybe that's why Garrett is so eager to beat everyone else to the football facility and start watching for himself.

''I guarantee,'' Odom said, ''tomorrow morning he'll be in here no later than 5:40 or 5:45 watching film.''

ROUGH DAY FOR HILINSKI: After throwing for 606 yards in his first two starts against Charleston Southern and Alabama, true freshman Hilinski took his lumps against Missouri.

''He had some soreness in his elbow this week,'' Muschamp said. ''We didn't throw him on Wednesday. We'll go back and evaluate, but certainly we would not have played him if he was hurt. We didn't help Ryan much today. We didn't get anything in the run game. There was a lot of pressure with those four- and five-man pressures that they brought.''

South Carolina used backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner at times, mostly as a runner. He took over on the last drive and guided the Gamecocks 84 yards before a fourth-and-goal play failed from Missouri's 4-yard line.

RETURN OF THE MAYOR'S CUP: Missouri had lost three straight to South Carolina before Saturday's victory. That meant the return of the Mayor's Cup - a recent tradition concocted because both schools are located in towns named Columbia - to Missouri. The Tigers had squandered double-digit deficits against the Gamecocks in the previous two meetings.

''Big for our guys, big for our seniors,'' Odom said. ''We'll find a place for it and hopefully keep it here for a while.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: Safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie played a key role in shutting down the Gamecocks. One three-play sequence after South Carolina drove into Missouri territory in the first quarter was the best example. Bledsoe tackled quarterback Joyner for a loss on first down. Gillespie sacked Joyner on second down, and then he broke up Hilinski's pass to Bryan Edwards on third down. That forced a 50-yard field goal attempt by Parker White, and he pushed it right.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks' path to a bowl game is getting rocky. Four of their remaining eight games are against teams that entered the weekend ranked in the Top 25. Muschamp was asked what message he gave the team in the locker room.

''Let's get back to work,'' he said. ''That's all we can do.''

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers have an off week before playing host to Troy on Oct. 5.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return home Saturday to face Kentucky.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:05
19-T.McCann 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
76
yds
01:02
pos
14
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:43
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 6:39
3-R.Hilinski incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-R.Perkins at MIZ End Zone. 3-R.Perkins runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
73
yds
04:11
pos
14
30
Point After TD 10:50
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 10:58
7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:51
pos
14
23
Point After TD 14:49
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 15:00
3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
149
yds
00:00
pos
13
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:06
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 4:12
7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
02:49
pos
7
16
Point After TD 9:35
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 9:41
5-R.Dowdle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:10
pos
6
10
Field Goal 13:37
19-T.McCann 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
39
yds
00:31
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:31
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:31
3-R.Hilinski complete to 3-R.Hilinski. 3-R.Hilinski to SC 1 FUMBLES. 47-C.Garrett runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
-16
yds
00:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 26
Rushing 1 11
Passing 9 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-17 8-19
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 242 402
Total Plays 65 87
Avg Gain 3.7 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 16 194
Rush Attempts 24 54
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 3.6
Net Yards Passing 226 208
Comp. - Att. 19-41 19-33
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 3-19
Penalties - Yards 6-63 4-37
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-53.4 5-40.0
Return Yards 21 135
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-35
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 1-100
Kicking 2/3 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 1-3 077014
Missouri 3-1 71014334
MIZZOU -9.5, O/U 61
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 226 PASS YDS 208
16 RUSH YDS 194
242 TOTAL YDS 402
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.3% 166 1 1 94.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.3% 166 1 1 94.1
R. Hilinski 13/30 166 1 1
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 89 0 0 122.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 89 0 0 122.5
D. Joyner 6/11 89 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 1
R. Dowdle 8 17 1 11
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
T. Feaster 6 14 0 6
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
D. Joyner 6 -4 0 5
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
R. Hilinski 3 -10 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 113 1
B. Edwards 6 113 1 75
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
K. Markway 3 52 0 21
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
S. Smith 3 32 0 12
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
C. Dawkins 2 30 0 21
C. Smith 9 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Smith 1 16 0 16
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Muse 1 9 0 9
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Vann 1 8 0 8
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Feaster 1 5 0 5
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Joyner 0 0 0 0
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Dowdle 0 0 0 0
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Smith 0 0 0 0
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
R. Hilinski 1 -10 0 -10
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
T. Brunson 12-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Jones 7-2 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 6-0 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 5-0 0.0 0
J. Ibe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Ibe 4-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Sterling 4-1 1.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Roderick 4-0 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Greene 3-1 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Kinlaw 3-0 1.0 0
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Staley 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Pickens 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Pickens 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Horn 0-1 0.0 0
C. Kinlaw 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kinlaw 0-1 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
DJ. Wonnum 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
P. White 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 53.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 53.4 3
J. Charlton 8 53.4 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 227 2 1 129.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 227 2 1 129.3
K. Bryant 19/33 227 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 88 0
L. Rountree III 23 88 0 15
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
K. Bryant 17 77 0 22
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 18 0
T. Badie 11 18 0 14
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Johnson 1 13 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
J. Nance 4 60 0 22
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
J. Johnson 4 52 0 16
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
D. Parker Jr. 4 46 0 21
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 1
T. Badie 3 42 1 21
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 1
A. Okwuegbunam 3 19 1 10
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Knox 1 8 0 8
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gicinto 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Garrett 6-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Bolton 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 4-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
K. Whiteside 3-0 2.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Elliott 2-0 1.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hansford 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hansford 2-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 1-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Gillespie 1-0 1.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-1 0.0 0
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Downing 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ulmer 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ulmer 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Perkins 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
T. McCann 2/3 47 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 4
T. McCann 5 40.0 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Floyd 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 25 0
R. Floyd 3 11.7 25 0
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
J. Johnson 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 SC 3 0:24 3 9 Punt
9:00 SC 7 0:29 3 -16 TD
8:31 SC 25 1:15 3 9 Punt
6:29 SC 33 1:15 3 7 Punt
2:18 MIZZOU 23 0:46 3 -9 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 SC 25 2:11 5 14 Punt
9:51 MIZZOU 1 0:10 1 1 TD
7:55 SC 7 0:48 3 1 Punt
4:06 SC 25 0:26 3 6 Punt
0:31 SC 8 0:08 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 SC 25 0:00 2 149 TD
10:50 SC 25 4:11 15 73 INT
5:43 SC 25 0:20 3 9 Fumble
3:11 SC 21 0:55 4 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 SC 25 0:53 3 -15 Punt
3:54 SC 12 2:41 14 79 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 25 0:59 4 20 Punt
12:38 MIZZOU 50 3:05 8 -43 Downs
7:12 MIZZOU 24 0:36 3 2 Punt
5:06 MIZZOU 16 2:18 6 7 Fumble
0:49 MIZZOU 32 0:31 10 39 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 MIZZOU 8 1:15 5 91 INT
9:35 MIZZOU 25 1:35 4 23 Punt
7:01 MIZZOU 44 2:49 7 57 TD
3:35 MIZZOU 9 2:16 7 47 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MIZZOU 25 3:51 11 75 TD
5:04 SC 34 1:15 5 13 FG Miss
1:36 MIZZOU 25 1:02 15 76 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 MIZZOU 39 3:13 5 23 Punt
1:00 MIZZOU 4 0:09 2 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores