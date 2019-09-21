|
|
|MIAOH
|OHIOST
Fields shines as No. 6 Ohio State trounces Miami (Ohio) 76-5
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he's still trying to determine just how good the Buckeyes are after a fourth straight blowout win.
He might start to find out more next week.
The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 on Saturday and now prepare for a rugged stretch of Big Ten games beginning with a visit to Nebraska and then a home game against Michigan State.
''Maybe midway through the season, we'll have a better idea,'' Day said. ''I do think that we're playing with a lot of passion, we're playing hard, we're playing tough. That's clear to see, but again, we go on the road and that's a big test next week. I think I'll have a better idea next week.''
One thing for sure is that quarterback Justin Fields is turning out to be something special.
The sophomore Georgia transfer threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter alone before taking a seat and letting his two backups mop up in the second half. Fields has accounted for 19 touchdowns in the first four games.
The Buckeyes - victimized by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety - only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass - the longest of his career - and then ran for a 7-yard score just 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way.
Fields finished 14 for 21 for 223 yards, also throwing two touchdown passes to Chris Olave and another to Binjimen Victor .
''We defended him as well as we could,'' Miami coach Chuck Martin said. ''We just couldn't get the big son of a gun on the ground.''
Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert was 5 for 15 for 48 yards and an interception before getting injured and leaving the game in favor of Jackson Williams in the second quarter. The RedHawks (1-3) were held to 130 total yards.
The game was suspended because of lightning with 2:40 left and then was declared over by consent of the two head coaches.
BAD BREAK EARLY
Fields committed his first turnover of the season when Miami linebacker Myles Reid batted the ball out his hand and it trickled out of the back of the end zone for a safety that gave the RedHawks an early lead. Miami kicked a field goal and led 5-0 before Ohio State scored the next 76 points.
Fields says falling behind didn't startle him.
''Coach always tells us we're eventually going to get punched in the face,'' he said. ''It's just about how we respond.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The RedHawks, despite hanging tough in the opening quarter, are probably glad to have this one behind them. They didn't have the talent to keep it close.
''We got a good bounce early and that helped us early, and then they settled in,'' Martin said.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are speeding along and flattening overmatched opponents. Fields continues to show his immense potential. The larger challenges are still ahead in the dog days of a tough Big Ten stretch.
''We've got a lot of momentum right now,'' linebacker Baron Browning said. ''We just need to keep our momentum going and keep getting better, not focus on who we're playing, just keep getting better. That was our focus and the mission for the day.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Another blowout of an overmatched team likely isn't going to impress voters, even with gaudy numbers from Fields.
CHASING THE QB
All-America defensive end Chase Young delivered two sacks, both of which led to Miami fumbles that the Buckeyes recovered. Young has recorded seven sacks this season.
''It was just a good, good defensive effort,'' Young said. ''Hopefully we can try to do that against Nebraska.''
QUOTABLE
''It's pretty awesome, it's not fun to go against, but pretty awesome to see how many explosive athletes they got,'' Martin said.
UP NEXT
Miami: Hosts Buffalo next Saturday.
Ohio State: At Nebraska next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|30
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|110
|597
|Total Plays
|63
|72
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|227
|Rush Attempts
|43
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|40
|370
|Comp. - Att.
|7-20
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|12.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-20
|2-4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|0
|11
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|7
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.4
|2-53.5
|Return Yards
|11
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|10/11
|Extra Points
|0/0
|10/11
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|40
|PASS YDS
|370
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|597
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|5/15
|48
|0
|1
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|2/5
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|8
|44
|0
|23
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|7
|12
|0
|4
|
M. Burton 26 RB
|M. Burton
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|6
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|6
|4
|0
|6
|
A. Mayer 10 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|4
|-20
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|4
|42
|0
|13
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Blakely 8 WR
|C. Blakely
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Boswell 18 DB
|C. Boswell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 6 WR
|A. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rucker-Furlow 24 DB
|J. Rucker-Furlow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boswell 18 DB
|C. Boswell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Robinson 53 LB
|N. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Turner 52 DL
|C. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bolden 8 LB
|L. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 92 DL
|A. Ertl
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 29 DB
|M. Salopek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Newton 48 DL
|R. Newton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|1/1
|21
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|9
|45.4
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|14/21
|223
|4
|0
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|6/7
|86
|2
|0
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|2/2
|65
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Chambers 22 RB
|S. Chambers
|8
|63
|1
|15
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|8
|52
|1
|26
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|9
|36
|2
|9
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|11
|34
|0
|14
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
A. McMahon 28 RB
|A. McMahon
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|78
|1
|53
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|74
|1
|61
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|4
|54
|1
|38
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|3
|42
|1
|30
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|3
|30
|2
|13
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Berry 13 TE
|R. Berry
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Gardiner 87 WR
|E. Gardiner
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hausmann 81 TE
|J. Hausmann
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Harris 15 WR
|J. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Williams 17 DE
|A. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hamdan 57 DT
|Z. Hamdan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riep 10 CB
|A. Riep
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 7 LB
|T. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wint 23 S
|J. Wint
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 98 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Cr. Young 37 LB
|Cr. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|10/10
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|53.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
COLO
24ARIZST
34
31
4th 1:39 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
35
27
3rd 5:55 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
38
49
3rd 0:09 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
10
4th 8:44 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
28
2nd 4:18 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
34
Final FBOOK