No. 21 Virginia rallies past Old Dominion to stay undefeated

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bronco Mendenhall isn't big on fiery halftime speeches. So, with his team trailing visiting Old Dominion by 10 points at halftime, the Virginia coach's message to his players was simple.

''All I said was, `Now that that's over, we'll start playing,''' Mendenhall said.

His defense certainly did.

Linebacker Zane Zandier returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown, part of a dominant defensive second half, as the 21st-ranked Cavaliers rallied past the Monarchs 28-17 on Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Old Dominion's failed fourth-down try in its own territory set up Virginia's go-ahead score, a 7-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:16 to go for a 21-17 edge.

After the game, Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder defended the decision.

''We came in here to win and that is how we tried to play today,'' he said.

The Cavaliers (4-0) are off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2004. The Monarchs (1-2) have lost two in a row, both to in-state ACC opponents. They lost to Virginia Tech two weekends ago, a year after stunning the Hokies in Norfolk.

Linebacker Charles Snowden finished with a game-high 15 tackles, including two of the five sacks on Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt. He echoed Mendenhall's sentiment that the halftime mood was more about getting reset than getting motivated.

''Just kind of gathering ourselves in the locker room, settling down, taking a breather,'' Snowden said. ''Wasn't a lot of `rah-rah.' It was just, `go out and play the way we know we can play.'''

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins didn't have his best statistical game, but still ran for one score and threw for another. He left the game for a play on Virginia's final possession after taking a big hit from Old Dominion defensive end Keion White while trying to pick up an errant snap.

White had a big game, finishing with six tackles, including 3 1/2 for losses, and blocked a potential game-tying field goal in the second half.

''I was just trying to fight. Our team needed it,'' White said. ''I was just trying to fight but obviously wasn't good enough.''

Fueled by Virginia penalties and defensive miscues, Old Dominion jumped out to a 17-0 lead with 10:32 left in the first half. The Monarchs got an 8-yard scoring run from Smartt, and a 47-yard touchdown pass from Smartt to Matt Geiger against a busted coverage in the secondary by the Cavaliers.

''Old Dominion showed up ready and hungry and eager to play,'' Mendenhall said. ''It took us, our program, my program, much longer to reach that same state.''

A 57-yard kickoff return by Joe Reed gave Virginia the ball at the Old Dominion 33-yard line, the Cavaliers finally got going in the second quarter. It took one of Perkins' jaw-dropping runs - a 10-yard scramble that saw him dodge a rusher, outrun another defender and sidestep a third - to finally get Virginia on the board, pulling to 17-7 with 6:57 left in the first half.

The Cavaliers got their second touchdown when Smartt, under pressure, tried to force a short throw that was intercepted by Zandier and run back 22 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes to go in the third.

''That sparks the whole team,'' Reed said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Old Dominion: Smartt's running ability will help keep Old Dominion in a lot of games. He's a dynamic playmaker who can be used on designed runs or to make something out of nothing when plays break down. But what really helped the Monarchs get off to a fast start in this one was Smartt's development throwing the ball. He hit on his first six throws, threw his first touchdown pass of the season and finished . His bad decision on his interception to Zandier helped turn the game, but overall, Smartt took a step forward in the throw game.

Virginia: After a shaky start, Virginia's defense took control in the second half, holding Old Dominion to just 46 total yards while shutting out the Monarchs after the break. Led by linebackers Jordan Mack and Charles Snowden, The Cavaliers forced two three-and-outs and twice stopped Old Dominion on fourth down. Virginia finished with five sacks.

UP NEXT

Old Dominion: The Monarchs jump into Conference USA play, hosting East Carolina and new coach Mike Houston, on Saturday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers face their first ranked opponent when they visit Notre Dame.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:33
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 7:42
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:23
pos
17
27
Point After TD 10:16
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 10:19
21-W.Taulapapa runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
29
yds
00:40
pos
17
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:00
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 10:16
4-S.Smartt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 33-Z.Zandier at ODU 22. 33-Z.Zandier runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:53
pos
17
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:57
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 7:07
3-B.Perkins scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
03:25
pos
17
6
Point After TD 10:32
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 10:44
4-S.Smartt complete to 44-M.Geiger. 44-M.Geiger runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
89
yds
00:08
pos
16
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:37
98-N.Rice extra point is good. Penalty on UVA 34-B.Hall Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 3:43
4-S.Smartt runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
01:54
pos
9
0
Field Goal 8:20
98-N.Rice 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
74
yds
06:40
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 14
Rushing 6 5
Passing 8 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-16 1-11
4th Down Conv 3-5 1-2
Total Net Yards 241 221
Total Plays 70 53
Avg Gain 3.4 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 64 69
Rush Attempts 44 29
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 2.4
Net Yards Passing 177 152
Comp. - Att. 16-26 15-24
Yards Per Pass 6.8 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-29 3-23
Penalties - Yards 5-40 7-70
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-41.7 6-36.3
Return Yards 42 151
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 2-42 4-119
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-22
Kicking 3/3 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Old Dominion 1-2 1070017
21 Virginia 4-0 0771428
UVA -27, O/U 47
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 177 PASS YDS 152
64 RUSH YDS 69
241 TOTAL YDS 221
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 206 1 1 133.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 206 1 1 133.1
S. Smartt 16/26 206 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
K. Strong 13 39 0 14
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
L. Davis 4 15 0 6
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
B. Watson 6 13 0 6
M. Geiger 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Geiger 1 7 0 7
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
R. Washington 4 1 0 2
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 -11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -11 1
S. Smartt 16 -11 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Geiger 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 47 1
M. Geiger 1 47 1 47
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
K. Strong 4 39 0 20
J. Herslow 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Herslow 2 34 0 28
M. Joyner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
M. Joyner 3 32 0 22
C. Cunningham 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
C. Cunningham 1 26 0 26
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
B. Watson 1 25 0 25
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Anthony Jr. 1 8 0 8
E. Kumah 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Kumah 1 4 0 4
H. Patterson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Patterson 0 0 0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Young 0 0 0 0
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -9 0
L. Davis 2 -9 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
G. Hall 7-2 0.0 0
L. Garner 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
L. Garner 7-1 0.0 0
K. White 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
K. White 6-1 1.0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Young 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ross 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Ross 3-0 1.0 0
D. Wilder 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wilder 2-1 0.0 0
T. Moss 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Moss 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Ford-Dement 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brewton 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Brewton 1-3 0.0 0
C. Washington 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Meiser 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Meiser 1-1 0.0 0
H. Blackmon 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
H. Blackmon 1-2 0.0 0
J. Valle III 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Valle III 0-1 0.0 0
T. Bibby 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bibby 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
N. Rice 1/1 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.7 0
B. Cate 6 41.7 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 32 0
B. Watson 2 21.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 175 1 0 137.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 175 1 0 137.5
B. Perkins 15/24 175 1 0
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Stone 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 35 1
B. Perkins 14 35 1 15
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
W. Taulapapa 11 33 1 8
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
P. Kier 2 5 0 6
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 1 0 1
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
L. Stone 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 1
J. Reed 4 40 1 25
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
L. Atkins 1 34 0 34
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Jana 3 25 0 10
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Kelly Jr. 2 23 0 16
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Cowley 1 22 0 22
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
H. Dubois 2 21 0 16
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
B. Kemp IV 2 10 0 7
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Chatman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 2.0
C. Snowden 11-4 2.0 0
J. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
J. Mack 7-1 1.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
M. Gahm 6-3 0.0 0
R. Snyder 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Snyder 5-1 0.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Blount 3-2 0.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Grant 2-1 0.0 0
R. Burney 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
R. Burney 2-2 1.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Faumui 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
A. Faumui 2-2 0.5 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Z. Zandier 2-1 0.0 1
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
N. Taylor 2-1 1.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cross 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
E. Hanback 1-3 0.5 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Alonso 1-2 0.0 0
J. Peacock 27 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Peacock 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
B. Delaney 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 81 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.3 3
N. Griffin 6 36.3 3 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 29.8 57 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 29.8 57 0
J. Reed 4 29.8 57 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 7 0
B. Kemp IV 2 5.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 22 6:40 11 74 FG
5:37 UVA 48 1:54 5 48 TD
0:30 ODU 11 0:08 9 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:57 ODU 25 1:31 3 -9 Punt
3:17 ODU 18 1:01 3 8 Punt
1:01 UVA 46 0:31 4 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 ODU 22 1:53 5 76 INT
10:00 ODU 10 4:35 11 25 Punt
3:22 ODU 20 1:35 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 ODU 20 0:52 4 9 Downs
10:16 ODU 25 1:04 3 -2 Punt
7:33 ODU 25 2:18 10 37 Downs
3:19 ODU 20 0:33 3 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:27 UVA 27 1:02 3 -8 Punt
3:37 UVA 33 3:02 7 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:32 ODU 33 3:25 6 33 TD
4:46 UVA 39 1:21 4 -3 Punt
2:08 UVA 38 0:36 4 8 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UVA 29 0:00 5 18 Punt
5:15 UVA 31 1:46 5 19 Punt
1:04 UVA 25 1:03 9 61 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 ODU 29 0:40 2 29 TD
9:05 UVA 42 1:23 4 58 TD
4:43 ODU 44 1:19 6 2 Punt
2:02 UVA 41 0:57 3 11
