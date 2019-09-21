|
|
|ODU
|UVA
No. 21 Virginia rallies past Old Dominion to stay undefeated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bronco Mendenhall isn't big on fiery halftime speeches. So, with his team trailing visiting Old Dominion by 10 points at halftime, the Virginia coach's message to his players was simple.
''All I said was, `Now that that's over, we'll start playing,''' Mendenhall said.
His defense certainly did.
Linebacker Zane Zandier returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown, part of a dominant defensive second half, as the 21st-ranked Cavaliers rallied past the Monarchs 28-17 on Saturday night to remain undefeated.
Old Dominion's failed fourth-down try in its own territory set up Virginia's go-ahead score, a 7-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:16 to go for a 21-17 edge.
After the game, Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder defended the decision.
''We came in here to win and that is how we tried to play today,'' he said.
The Cavaliers (4-0) are off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2004. The Monarchs (1-2) have lost two in a row, both to in-state ACC opponents. They lost to Virginia Tech two weekends ago, a year after stunning the Hokies in Norfolk.
Linebacker Charles Snowden finished with a game-high 15 tackles, including two of the five sacks on Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt. He echoed Mendenhall's sentiment that the halftime mood was more about getting reset than getting motivated.
''Just kind of gathering ourselves in the locker room, settling down, taking a breather,'' Snowden said. ''Wasn't a lot of `rah-rah.' It was just, `go out and play the way we know we can play.'''
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins didn't have his best statistical game, but still ran for one score and threw for another. He left the game for a play on Virginia's final possession after taking a big hit from Old Dominion defensive end Keion White while trying to pick up an errant snap.
White had a big game, finishing with six tackles, including 3 1/2 for losses, and blocked a potential game-tying field goal in the second half.
''I was just trying to fight. Our team needed it,'' White said. ''I was just trying to fight but obviously wasn't good enough.''
Fueled by Virginia penalties and defensive miscues, Old Dominion jumped out to a 17-0 lead with 10:32 left in the first half. The Monarchs got an 8-yard scoring run from Smartt, and a 47-yard touchdown pass from Smartt to Matt Geiger against a busted coverage in the secondary by the Cavaliers.
''Old Dominion showed up ready and hungry and eager to play,'' Mendenhall said. ''It took us, our program, my program, much longer to reach that same state.''
A 57-yard kickoff return by Joe Reed gave Virginia the ball at the Old Dominion 33-yard line, the Cavaliers finally got going in the second quarter. It took one of Perkins' jaw-dropping runs - a 10-yard scramble that saw him dodge a rusher, outrun another defender and sidestep a third - to finally get Virginia on the board, pulling to 17-7 with 6:57 left in the first half.
The Cavaliers got their second touchdown when Smartt, under pressure, tried to force a short throw that was intercepted by Zandier and run back 22 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes to go in the third.
''That sparks the whole team,'' Reed said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Old Dominion: Smartt's running ability will help keep Old Dominion in a lot of games. He's a dynamic playmaker who can be used on designed runs or to make something out of nothing when plays break down. But what really helped the Monarchs get off to a fast start in this one was Smartt's development throwing the ball. He hit on his first six throws, threw his first touchdown pass of the season and finished . His bad decision on his interception to Zandier helped turn the game, but overall, Smartt took a step forward in the throw game.
Virginia: After a shaky start, Virginia's defense took control in the second half, holding Old Dominion to just 46 total yards while shutting out the Monarchs after the break. Led by linebackers Jordan Mack and Charles Snowden, The Cavaliers forced two three-and-outs and twice stopped Old Dominion on fourth down. Virginia finished with five sacks.
UP NEXT
Old Dominion: The Monarchs jump into Conference USA play, hosting East Carolina and new coach Mike Houston, on Saturday night.
Virginia: The Cavaliers face their first ranked opponent when they visit Notre Dame.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|14
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|241
|221
|Total Plays
|70
|53
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|69
|Rush Attempts
|44
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-29
|3-23
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.7
|6-36.3
|Return Yards
|42
|151
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|4-119
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|221
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|16/26
|206
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|13
|39
|0
|14
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|6
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Geiger 44 RB
|M. Geiger
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|4
|1
|0
|2
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|16
|-11
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Geiger 44 RB
|M. Geiger
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|4
|39
|0
|20
|
J. Herslow 83 WR
|J. Herslow
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
M. Joyner 89 TE
|M. Joyner
|3
|32
|0
|22
|
C. Cunningham 3 TE
|C. Cunningham
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Kumah 9 WR
|E. Kumah
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Patterson 2 WR
|H. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Hall 23 CB
|G. Hall
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Garner 34 LB
|L. Garner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DE
|K. White
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 52 DT
|J. Ross
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilder 42 DE
|D. Wilder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moss 18 S
|T. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
|K. Ford-Dement
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewton 4 S
|C. Brewton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 55 DT
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Meiser 54 DT
|J. Meiser
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackmon 7 S
|H. Blackmon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Valle III 99 DE
|J. Valle III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 92 DL
|T. Bibby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|1/1
|0
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|6
|41.7
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|2
|21.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|15/24
|175
|1
|0
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|14
|35
|1
|15
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|11
|33
|1
|8
|
P. Kier 6 RB
|P. Kier
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|40
|1
|25
|
L. Atkins 5 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
T. Chatman 9 WR
|T. Chatman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|11-4
|2.0
|0
|
J. Mack 4 LB
|J. Mack
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hall 34 CB
|B. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peacock 27 FB
|J. Peacock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|6
|36.3
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|29.8
|57
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|5.0
|7
|0
