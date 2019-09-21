|
|
|TROY
|AKRON
Barker accounts for 4 TDs, Troy rolls past Akron for 2nd win
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Barker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Troy dominated the final three quarters to roll to a 35-7 victory over Akron on Saturday.
Troy (2-1) opened the scoring when Barker passed to AJ Lewis from the 8. Akron responded when Kato Nelson nailed Maverick Wolfley on a 21-yard scoring strike with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. It was all Troy after that as Barker passed to Khalil McClain for one score and ran it in from the 9 for another to take a 21-7 lead at the break. DK Billingsley crashed in from the 1 early in the third quarter and Barker tossed to Bret Clark from the 11 for another score late in the third.
Barker finished with 202 yards passing and 42 yards on the ground. Billingsley totaled 101 yards on 21 carries.
Nelson led Akron (0-4), throwing for 200 yards and one touchdown.
Troy will open Sun Belt Conference play against Arkansas State next Saturday. The Zips will face Massachusetts next week.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|10
|Rushing
|19
|2
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|12-19
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|485
|227
|Total Plays
|95
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|270
|39
|Rush Attempts
|56
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|29-39
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-15
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.7
|6-46.0
|Return Yards
|25
|85
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|3-45
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-40
|Kicking
|5/5
|1/1
|Extra Points
|5/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|270
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|485
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|22
|100
|1
|16
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|15
|84
|0
|17
|
A. Gee 15 LB
|A. Gee
|11
|44
|0
|15
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|8
|42
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|7
|64
|0
|15
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|7
|55
|0
|18
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|5
|30
|1
|9
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|2
|18
|1
|11
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Rials 82 WR
|R. Rials
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Bridges 50 LB
|Z. Bridges
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 CB
|O. Lacey
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|3
|52.7
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|15/29
|200
|1
|0
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
T. Deshields 8 QB
|T. Deshields
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|6
|38
|0
|16
|
D. Sands 4 RB
|D. Sands
|3
|18
|0
|16
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|5
|3
|0
|8
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|3
|-20
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|4
|89
|0
|49
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
M. Wolfley 26 TE
|M. Wolfley
|2
|33
|1
|21
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|23
|0
|6
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Williams 19 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Featherstone 2 DB
|S. Featherstone
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|6
|46.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
