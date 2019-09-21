Drive Chart
TROY
AKRON

No Text

Barker accounts for 4 TDs, Troy rolls past Akron for 2nd win

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Barker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Troy dominated the final three quarters to roll to a 35-7 victory over Akron on Saturday.

Troy (2-1) opened the scoring when Barker passed to AJ Lewis from the 8. Akron responded when Kato Nelson nailed Maverick Wolfley on a 21-yard scoring strike with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. It was all Troy after that as Barker passed to Khalil McClain for one score and ran it in from the 9 for another to take a 21-7 lead at the break. DK Billingsley crashed in from the 1 early in the third quarter and Barker tossed to Bret Clark from the 11 for another score late in the third.

Barker finished with 202 yards passing and 42 yards on the ground. Billingsley totaled 101 yards on 21 carries.

Nelson led Akron (0-4), throwing for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Troy will open Sun Belt Conference play against Arkansas State next Saturday. The Zips will face Massachusetts next week.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 0:42
7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
91
yds
06:36
pos
34
7
Point After TD 10:03
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 10:07
20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
72
yds
00:00
pos
27
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:40
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 3:47
7-K.Barker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
03:57
pos
20
7
Point After TD 10:57
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good. Team penalty on AKR Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:00
7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:25
1-K.Nelson complete to 26-M.Wolfley. 26-M.Wolfley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
00:56
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:53
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:58
7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
02:58
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 10
Rushing 19 2
Passing 12 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 12-19 3-12
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-2
Total Net Yards 485 227
Total Plays 95 50
Avg Gain 5.1 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 270 39
Rush Attempts 56 18
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 2.2
Net Yards Passing 215 188
Comp. - Att. 29-39 16-32
Yards Per Pass 5.5 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-15
Penalties - Yards 3-24 6-41
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-52.7 6-46.0
Return Yards 25 85
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 3-45
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-40
Kicking 5/5 1/1
Extra Points 5/5 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 2-1 71414035
Akron 0-4 70007
AKRON 18.5, O/U 57
InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field Akron, OH
 215 PASS YDS 188
270 RUSH YDS 39
485 TOTAL YDS 227
Troy
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 214 3 1 142.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 214 3 1 142.9
K. Barker 27/37 214 3 1
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 104.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 104.2
G. Watson 2/2 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 100 1
D. Billingsley 22 100 1 16
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 84 0
T. Woolfolk 15 84 0 17
A. Gee 15 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
A. Gee 11 44 0 15
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
K. Barker 8 42 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
L. Whittemore 7 64 0 15
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
K. Geiger 7 55 0 18
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 1
K. McClain 5 30 1 9
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
S. Letton 2 21 0 15
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
B. Clark 2 18 1 11
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Eafford 1 12 0 12
A. Lewis 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
A. Lewis 1 8 1 8
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Todd 1 7 0 7
R. Rials 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Rials 1 3 0 3
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
T. Woolfolk 2 -3 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Choloh Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
Z. Bridges 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Bridges 1-0 1.0 0
O. Lacey 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
O. Lacey 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
T. Sumpter 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 52.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 52.7 0
T. Sumpter 3 52.7 0 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
K. Geiger 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Akron
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 200 1 0 121.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 200 1 0 121.0
K. Nelson 15/29 200 1 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
R. Kelley 1/1 3 0 0
T. Deshields 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
T. Deshields 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
B. Lee 6 38 0 16
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Sands 3 18 0 16
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
K. Nelson 5 3 0 8
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Burton 1 0 0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
R. Kelley 3 -20 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 89 0
N. Stewart 4 89 0 49
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
J. Knight 1 39 0 39
M. Wolfley 26 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
M. Wolfley 2 33 1 21
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
M. Mathison 5 23 0 6
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Lee 2 11 0 6
A. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Williams 2 8 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Bentley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
S. Featherstone 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Featherstone 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Smigel 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.0 2
J. Wieland 6 46.0 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 19 0
M. Mathison 2 17.0 19 0
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
M. Burton 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 TROY 36 2:58 9 64 TD
8:57 AKRON 26 0:00 3 -34 INT
7:22 TROY 31 1:07 4 1 Punt
3:48 TROY 4 2:18 6 14 Punt
0:19 TROY 25 0:00 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:44 TROY 36 3:57 9 64 TD
1:33 TROY 11 0:58 5 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 TROY 28 0:00 15 72 TD
7:18 TROY 9 6:36 15 91 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TROY 25 1:24 3 7 Punt
10:34 TROY 20 4:25 9 42 Downs
4:29 AKRON 41 3:35 7 23 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 28 1:23 3 -2 Punt
9:53 AKRON 25 0:29 3 1 Fumble
8:39 AKRON 40 0:57 3 -2 Punt
5:39 AKRON 20 1:46 7 12 Punt
1:21 AKRON 31 0:56 4 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 AKRON 25 2:30 9 38 Downs
3:40 AKRON 17 2:01 7 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 AKRON 25 2:37 9 61 Downs
0:36 AKRON 25 0:31 4 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 AKRON 24 1:36 3 5 Punt
5:23 AKRON 38 0:54 4 16 INT
