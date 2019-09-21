|
|
|UCONN
|IND
Hoosiers, Ramsey bounce back with 38-3 blowout over UConn
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey understands the art of the comeback.
On Saturday, he proved he still has it.
Ramsey played virtually flawlessly Saturday, completing all but four passes, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hoosiers shrug off last week's blowout loss with a 38-3 rout over Connecticut.
''It was kind of a point of emphasis all week at practice to be crisp and sharp and take what they give us,'' he said. ''It was a good day for sure.''
To Ramsey, who started 16 games in 2017 and 2018, this not about vindication.
It was about living up to the challenge coach Tom Allen issued during practice following last week's 51-10 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. And with injured starter Michael Penix Jr. missing his second straight game, Ramsey took full advantage of his second chance.
He made it look easy, too, after tight end Peyton Hendershot lost a fumble on the third play from scrimmage. UConn (1-2) converted the turnover into a 41-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
Ramsey took control on the next series, leading the Hoosiers to the go-ahead touchdown and never gave the Huskies another chance. He sealed UConn's 18th consecutive loss against a Football Bowl Subdivision foe and a crucial three-game nonconference sweep for Indiana (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten).
''Peyton was extremely accurate and that's what he does really, really well,'' Allen said after Ramsey went 23 of 27. ''Obviously, Peyton is extremely talented and is a great leader and led us to another win. He's done that many, many times. The execution was very impressive.''
Ramsey had plenty of help.
Running back Stevie Scott finally found his groove, rushing 21 times for a season-high 97 yards and closed out the scoring with a 6-yard TD run. Indiana's defense was impenetrable and linebacker Cam Jones opened the second-half scoring by returning an interception 44 yards for a touchdown.
But it was Ramsey who got the Hoosiers righted by closing out their second possession with a 12-yard TD pass to Whop Philyor to make it 7-3 and a 4-yard TD pass to Hendershot to make it 17-3 late in the first half.
Not much changed in the second half.
When Huskies quarterback Jeff Zergiotis tried to avoid a sack by flipping the ball away left-handed, Jones snatched it out of the air and returned it 44 yards to give the Hoosiers a 24-3 lead.
''It was a freshman on the road for the first time, in a Big Ten place,'' coach Randy Edsall said. ''He got rattled a little bit early and never could get out of the funk that he got in there early in the first quarter.''
Ramsey added a 16-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook for a 31-3 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: The Huskies struggled mightily on offense. They ran 22 times for 51 yards. Zergiotis was 14 of 28 with 90 yards before being pulled in the fourth quarter. UConn managed only nine first downs and 145 total yards. It wasn't enough to keep the defense from wearing down - and the Huskies need to play much better to snap the losing streak.
Indiana: The Hoosiers have won 17 of their last 18 nonconference games. Now it's back to league play, where things become much tougher. But the win should give Indiana a boost of confidence - and leaves the Hoosiers three wins away from becoming bowl-eligible.
CRONK INJURED
Hoosiers left tackle Coy Cronk was carted off the field less than six minutes into the game with what appeared to be a serious right ankle injury.
The senior and team captain started all 40 games since arriving on campus - a streak that seems likely to end next Saturday.
He was hurt on Scott's 5-yard run with 9:09 left in the first quarter. He stayed down, immediately removing his helmet before trainers put an air cast on the leg and then some teammates ran over to wish him well as he was lifted onto the golf cart.
''It doesn't look good,'' Allen said. ''We'll find out when we get all the information back but it could be a tough one.''
UP NEXT
UConn: Travels to No. 15 UCF next Saturday for its American Athletic Conference opener.
Indiana: Visits Michigan State next Saturday where it will try to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|25
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|8-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|423
|Total Plays
|52
|68
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|178
|Rush Attempts
|22
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|91
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|24-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-3
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|1-57.0
|Return Yards
|13
|70
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-44
|Kicking
|1/2
|6/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|423
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|14/28
|90
|0
|1
|
S. Krajewski 4 QB
|S. Krajewski
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|10
|34
|0
|8
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|7
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|4
|-10
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|3
|30
|0
|19
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|5
|28
|0
|9
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|3
|16
|0
|14
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Medlock 40 TE
|J. Medlock
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harrell 3 DB
|D. Harrell
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ganyi 5 LB
|T. Ganyi
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Robinson 17 DB
|O. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 37 DB
|K. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 2 DB
|M. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|1/2
|41
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|6
|44.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|21
|97
|1
|10
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|4
|8
|0
|10
|
C. Thomas 38 RB
|C. Thomas
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|4
|47
|1
|21
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|5
|47
|0
|25
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|5
|43
|1
|12
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|35
|0
|22
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|2
|32
|1
|16
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Gest 22 RB
|C. Gest
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Everett 69 DL
|G. Everett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 96 DL
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|1
|57.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|3
|5.0
|7
|0
-
15UCF
PITT
31
28
3rd 1:23 ABC
-
SMU
25TCU
31
24
3rd 0:18 FS1
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
63
3rd 0:00 BTN
-
BGREEN
KENTST
13
55
4th 5:03
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
10
38
4th 9:43 ESPNU
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
21
4th 12:06 ESPN
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
21
10
4th 14:21 CBS
-
APLST
UNC
34
24
4th 10:22
-
WYO
TULSA
7
17
4th 14:48 CBSSN
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
4th 5:10 NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
4th 12:40 ABC
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
24
3rd 8:42 SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
10
21
3rd 4:00 SECN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
2
14
3rd 4:22 ACCN
-
WVU
KANSAS
17
7
3rd 10:31 ESPN+
-
HAMP
LIB
0
6
1st 10:29 ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
0
7
1st 9:20 ESPN+
-
WMMARY
ECU
0
7
1st 5:55
-
NMEXST
NMEX
31
31
2nd 0:00 ATSN
-
CCTST
EMICH
15
28
Delay
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+27
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
BALLST
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
ODU
21UVA
0
047.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
SIL
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
0
072 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
0
056.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
SJST
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm
-
7ND
3UGA
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
NEB
ILL
0
062 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
054.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
0
048.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
0
059 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
0
053 O/U
+4
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
-14.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK