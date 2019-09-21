Drive Chart
UCONN
IND

No Text

Hoosiers, Ramsey bounce back with 38-3 blowout over UConn

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey understands the art of the comeback.

On Saturday, he proved he still has it.

Ramsey played virtually flawlessly Saturday, completing all but four passes, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hoosiers shrug off last week's blowout loss with a 38-3 rout over Connecticut.

''It was kind of a point of emphasis all week at practice to be crisp and sharp and take what they give us,'' he said. ''It was a good day for sure.''

To Ramsey, who started 16 games in 2017 and 2018, this not about vindication.

It was about living up to the challenge coach Tom Allen issued during practice following last week's 51-10 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. And with injured starter Michael Penix Jr. missing his second straight game, Ramsey took full advantage of his second chance.

He made it look easy, too, after tight end Peyton Hendershot lost a fumble on the third play from scrimmage. UConn (1-2) converted the turnover into a 41-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Ramsey took control on the next series, leading the Hoosiers to the go-ahead touchdown and never gave the Huskies another chance. He sealed UConn's 18th consecutive loss against a Football Bowl Subdivision foe and a crucial three-game nonconference sweep for Indiana (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten).

''Peyton was extremely accurate and that's what he does really, really well,'' Allen said after Ramsey went 23 of 27. ''Obviously, Peyton is extremely talented and is a great leader and led us to another win. He's done that many, many times. The execution was very impressive.''

Ramsey had plenty of help.

Running back Stevie Scott finally found his groove, rushing 21 times for a season-high 97 yards and closed out the scoring with a 6-yard TD run. Indiana's defense was impenetrable and linebacker Cam Jones opened the second-half scoring by returning an interception 44 yards for a touchdown.

But it was Ramsey who got the Hoosiers righted by closing out their second possession with a 12-yard TD pass to Whop Philyor to make it 7-3 and a 4-yard TD pass to Hendershot to make it 17-3 late in the first half.

Not much changed in the second half.

When Huskies quarterback Jeff Zergiotis tried to avoid a sack by flipping the ball away left-handed, Jones snatched it out of the air and returned it 44 yards to give the Hoosiers a 24-3 lead.

''It was a freshman on the road for the first time, in a Big Ten place,'' coach Randy Edsall said. ''He got rattled a little bit early and never could get out of the funk that he got in there early in the first quarter.''

Ramsey added a 16-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook for a 31-3 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies struggled mightily on offense. They ran 22 times for 51 yards. Zergiotis was 14 of 28 with 90 yards before being pulled in the fourth quarter. UConn managed only nine first downs and 145 total yards. It wasn't enough to keep the defense from wearing down - and the Huskies need to play much better to snap the losing streak.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have won 17 of their last 18 nonconference games. Now it's back to league play, where things become much tougher. But the win should give Indiana a boost of confidence - and leaves the Hoosiers three wins away from becoming bowl-eligible.

CRONK INJURED

Hoosiers left tackle Coy Cronk was carted off the field less than six minutes into the game with what appeared to be a serious right ankle injury.

The senior and team captain started all 40 games since arriving on campus - a streak that seems likely to end next Saturday.

He was hurt on Scott's 5-yard run with 9:09 left in the first quarter. He stayed down, immediately removing his helmet before trainers put an air cast on the leg and then some teammates ran over to wish him well as he was lifted onto the golf cart.

''It doesn't look good,'' Allen said. ''We'll find out when we get all the information back but it could be a tough one.''

UP NEXT

UConn: Travels to No. 15 UCF next Saturday for its American Athletic Conference opener.

Indiana: Visits Michigan State next Saturday where it will try to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:49
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 8:53
8-S.Scott runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
04:54
pos
3
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:37
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 4:44
12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
05:08
pos
3
30
Point After TD 12:50
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 13:06
11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Jones at UCONN 44. 4-C.Jones runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
01:54
pos
3
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 1:45
12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
4
yds
0:00
pos
3
16
Field Goal 14:24
82-L.Justus 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
70
yds
03:40
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:01
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:07
12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:17
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:33
49-C.Harris 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
15
yds
02:11
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 25
Rushing 2 10
Passing 5 14
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 8-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 142 423
Total Plays 52 68
Avg Gain 2.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 51 178
Rush Attempts 22 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.5
Net Yards Passing 91 245
Comp. - Att. 15-30 24-28
Yards Per Pass 3.0 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-3 1-7
Penalties - Yards 7-45 5-45
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.0 1-57.0
Return Yards 13 70
Punts - Returns 1-12 3-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-11
Int. - Returns 1-1 1-44
Kicking 1/2 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 1-2 30003
Indiana 3-1 71014738
IND -27.5, O/U 57
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 91 PASS YDS 245
51 RUSH YDS 178
142 TOTAL YDS 423
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 90 0 1 69.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 90 0 1 69.9
J. Zergiotis 14/28 90 0 1
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
S. Krajewski 1/2 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
K. Mensah 10 34 0 8
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
A. Thompkins 7 20 0 9
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Ross 1 7 0 7
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
J. Zergiotis 4 -10 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Ross 3 30 0 19
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
J. Rose 5 28 0 9
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Thompkins 3 16 0 14
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Drayton 1 8 0 8
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Medlock 1 6 0 6
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Brown 1 4 0 4
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Mensah 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harrell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 8-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 6-0 0.0 0
T. Ganyi 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Ganyi 5-0 0.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Watts 4-2 0.0 0
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Gilmartin 4-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Harris 3-0 0.0 1
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
O. Fortt 3-3 0.0 0
O. Robinson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Williams 2-2 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Coyle 2-2 0.0 0
M. Bell 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Uguak 2-0 1.0 0
J. Lucien 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lucien 1-0 0.0 0
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 1-0 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Paul 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
C. Harris 1/2 41 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 2
L. Magliozzi 6 44.0 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
Q. Skanes 1 12.0 12 0
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.2% 247 3 1 191.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.2% 247 3 1 191.3
P. Ramsey 23/27 247 3 1
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
J. Tuttle 1/1 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 97 1
S. Scott III 21 97 1 10
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
S. James 5 20 0 7
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Ellis 1 17 0 17
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
W. Philyor 1 11 0 11
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
R. Walker Jr. 3 10 0 5
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Tuttle 2 9 0 6
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
P. Ramsey 4 8 0 10
C. Thomas 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Thomas 2 8 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
W. Philyor 4 47 1 21
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
T. Fryfogle 5 47 0 25
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 1
P. Hendershot 5 43 1 12
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
M. Marshall 2 35 0 22
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
N. Westbrook 2 32 1 16
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hale 1 25 0 25
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
S. Scott III 2 11 0 11
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Bjorson 1 6 0 6
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Ellis 1 5 0 5
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Gest 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 3-0 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Ca. Jones 3-1 0.0 1
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
Je. Johnson 2-1 0.5 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 2-0 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Stallings IV 1-0 1.0 0
G. Everett 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Everett 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ball 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ball 1-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pierre 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pierre 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Jones 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
L. Justus 1/1 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 57.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 57.0 0
H. Whitehead 1 57.0 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
D. Ellis 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 7 0
W. Philyor 3 5.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 IND 38 2:11 6 15 FG
5:01 UCONN 25 0:43 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 UCONN 25 0:46 3 0 Punt
10:40 UCONN 39 4:49 10 24 FG Miss
1:42 UCONN 25 1:25 7 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 25 1:54 5 73 INT
12:50 UCONN 25 2:52 6 17 Punt
4:37 UCONN 25 0:32 3 5 Punt
2:04 IND 48 1:25 8 19 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:49 UCONN 25 2:14 5 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 17 0:36 3 21 Fumble
11:24 IND 25 6:17 12 75 TD
3:44 IND 21 3:40 9 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 IND 18 1:28 3 -2 Punt
5:48 IND 32 4:03 11 73 TD
0:10 IND 27 0:08 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 IND 10 5:08 11 90 TD
3:22 IND 37 0:38 3 15 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 IND 30 4:54 8 70 TD
6:31 IND 14 5:21 11 47 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores